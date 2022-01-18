The Scoop - Tuesday January 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson University is looking to hire assistant coaches. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the head coach in recruiting, coaching an assigned position group, OL & DL with other positions possible. Qualifications: The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (required). Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: Housing provided per availability, along with a stipend of $10K over 10 months, August 31 - May 31. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu. No phone calls please.

Missouri: The school has announced that recently hired Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler will serve as receivers coach and Bush Hamdan will coach the quarterbacks.

The Apprentice School (D-III - VA): The Apprentice School is looking for home or away games for the 10/1, 10/15 & 11/05 for the 2022 season. If you are interested please contact assistant head coach Elton Brown at elton.brown@as.edu.

Erie CC (JC - NY): John Noel has been joined the staff as defensive coordinator after previously working at Cumberland University and in the Arena League, per source. Also, running backs coach Eric Dixon has been promoted to special teams coordinator.

Tulane: Willie Fritz is reportedly handing the keys of his offense to a D-II head coach.

Ohio State: Ohio State is promoting Tony Alford to run game coordinator. The 2022 season will mark his eighth as the Buckeyes' running backs coach. Additionally, former Duke co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Matt Guerrieri has come aboard as a senior advisor and analyst; he worked with Jim Knowles at Duke from 2012-17.

Todd Bowles: Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is interviewing with the Vikings on Friday and the Bears on Saturday, Mike Garafolo tweets. Garafolo adds to expect the Raiders to have interest as well.

Cincinnati: Kerry Coombs is joining Luke Fickell's staff at Cincinnati, the city where he began his career as a high school coach.

Jonathan Gannon: Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is interviewing with the Texans today, the Broncos tomorrow and the Vikings on Thursday, Albert Breer shares.

Kellen Moore: Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has an interview with the Broncos today, then will interview with the Vikings and Dolphins this week as well, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Chicago Bears: Patriots executive Eliot Wolf and Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown will interview for the GM spot today, Tom Pelissero shares.

Denver Broncos: In addition to Kellen Moore, the Broncos will also interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job today, Tom Pelissero shares.

Ole Miss: Lane has made it official, Chris Kiffin has joined the staff as co-defensive coordinator / linebackers. Charlie Weis Jr has been named co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks. Receivers coach Derrick Nix has been "elevated" to assistant head coach. Lane added that an additional co-offensive coordinator will be named at a later time.

Cincinnati: Quarterbacks coach / pass game coordinator Gino Guidugli is being promoted to offensive coordinator. Luke Fickell shared with ESPN last night that Guidugli will continue to call plays, which he's been doing since the start of the 2021 season.

Western Illinois (FCS): Per source, Brian Frana is joining Myers Hendrickson’s staff as offensive line coach / Run Game Coordinator.

Keystone College (D-III - PA): Keystone College invites applications for TWO Restricted Earning Assistant Football Coaches (1 Offense, 1 Defense). Responsibilities will include recruiting, coaching and monitoring your own position, development of student-athletes off the field, film breakdown, as well as other administrative duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 10-month, stipend position, which will comply with all NCAA Division III and College rules and regulations. Housing, along with some meals included. No benefits. Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree. Experience coaching or playing at the collegiate level preferred. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and list of references to football@keystone.edu with the subject line “Keystone Football Assistant”. No phone calls please. Screening of applicants will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Keystone College is an EEO/AA employer.

Austin College (D-III - TX): Austin College is taking applications for a stipend assistant coach position. Coach will be responsible for their own position group, recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the head coach and athletic director. Position will be a 10 month appointment, that includes a $10,000/year stipend, Shared Housing, and Medical Insurance. Start date of February 2022. To apply send Resume and Name/ Numbers of three references to Head Coach Loren Dawson at ldawson@austincollege.edu.

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz found himself in some artificially hot water in recent days. He cleared the air on Monday.

Miami: Sources tell FootballScoop Mario Cristobal has targeted an FBS head coach to be his offensive coordinator at Miami. The update....

Hawaii: June Jones told local TV cameras today that he wants his old job back.

LSU: With the addition of pass game coordinator / wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton now official yesterday, Brian Kelly's first staff at LSU is now complete.

Tulane: Tulane has added a key off-the-field piece from Georgia's national championship staff to a coordinator position, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

NFL: With 8 NFL head coaching openings so far, and interview season upon us, here's where you can track all the interview requests and completed interviews.

