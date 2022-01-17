The Scoop - Monday January 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Leslie Frazier: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview on Friday with the Bears, Ian Rapoport shares. Frazier interviewed with the Dolphins over the weekend.

Gus Malzahn: Gus shared this morning that his wife Kristi has been hospitalized as she battles an infection. Gus asked for continued prayers for her recovery.

Minnesota Vikings: Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche will interview for the GM job today, Ian Rapoport shares.

Johnson C. Smith (D-II): Fort Valley State (D-II) head coach Maurice Flowers is expected to become head coach at Johnson C. Smith Herbert White of the Charlotte Post is reporting.

VMI (FCS): Specialists coach Nick Conte is leaving VMI to pursue opportunities outside of coaching. Therefore, VMI is looking for a former kicker/punter to fill its full time on field specialists coach. The position includes full benefits and recruiting responsibilities. If interested, send resume to moorecl@vmi.edu.

New York Giants: 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon will interview for the GM position today, Ian Rapoport shares.

Memphis: TJ Jefferson, who coached the Jacks and served as special teams assistant at UT Martin (FCS), has joined the staff at Memphis, per source.

Delaware (FCS): Brett Arnold, the director of football administration at Rutgers, has left to join the Delaware staff as Associate Athletic Director / General Manager, Football Operations.

North Dakota (FCS - ND): UND is currently seeking 2 Quality Control Positions on staff (1 on Offense, 1 on Defense). These positions are strictly INTERN positions. There is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits w/ occasional meals. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into the Coaching Profession. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to austin.flyger@und.edu. Please put Quality Control Intern in the subject line.

Memphis: Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers have reportedly found their new offensive coordinator, and he's a veteran that has had success as a play caller.

Chicago Bears: The Bears have completed interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and GM candidate Joe Schoen. Tom Pelissero shares that they will interview a pair of Colts guys in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and assistant GM Ed Dodds today.

