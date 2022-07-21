The Scoop - Thursday July 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Capital University (D-III – OH): Capital University, an equal opportunity employer, located in Columbus, OH has a full time offensive position opening. Start date is ASAP. Must be able to pass background check and have a good driving record. Please send resume and references to head coach Brian Foos at bfoos@capital.edu.

Idaho (FCS): We hear the video coordinator job is open.

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant position. Open to candidates on either side of the ball, looking for best fit. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin August 1st. Compensation includes full tuition, housing, meals, and a stipend. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach, and Director of Athletics. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, relevant coaching or playing experience, and acceptance into the Master of Business or Master of Education programs. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, transcripts, resume and references to Head Coach Matt Nardo at nardom@bluffton.edu.

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to fill part time openings on their staff. There is flexibility within the staff, so all position coaches are encouraged to apply. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, recruiting, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. Candidates living in the Tri-States or greater New York Metropolitan area are preferred. College coaching experience is a plus and minority candidates are encouraged. The compensation for each position is a seasonal stipend based off experience. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please title the email with the position for which you are applying. No phone calls please.



Buffalo: Head coach Maurice Linguist has singed a one-year contract extension set to keep him with the program through the 2026 season. Linguist went 4-8 in his first season.

Georgia: Kirby Smart's new deal is now official. Details here.

Fairleigh Dickinson (D-III - NJ): SUNY Maritime Offensive Line Coach & Head Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Colin Scott has accepted the role of Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach at FDU, per source. The program has also announced the addition of Mike Tufaro as their new offensive coordinator.

USF: DeVeonte Mackey has joined the staff as a graduate assistant on offense.

Juniata (D-III - PA): Juniata has an opening for a part-time assistant coach. The person will get to coach a position group and comes with a small stipend. Looking for the candidate who is the best fit with staff structure. This position DOES NOT come with benefits, meals, or housing. Please send resumes and cover letters to treadwb@juniata.edu.

Mario Cristobal: When you're rebuilding a program, Cristobal believes there's no such things as "little things."

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for an Offensive Graduate assistant working with the Tight Ends. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching the tight ends, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and an on-campus apartment. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk at hawkh@hsu.edu.



Waldorf (NAIA - IA): Waldorf University is looking to fill open dates for September 2nd, 2023/2024. Would like a home and home series. Interested programs can contact head coach Will Finley at will.finley@waldorf.edu.

Pat Narduzzi: On a local podcast yesterday, Narduzzi had some critical comments for his former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

Capital (D-III - OH): Capital University, an equal opportunity employer, located in Columbus, OH has an IMMEDIATE opening for 2 intern coaching positions. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching your own position group, recruiting your own territory, assist with equipment, video, film breakdown, practice & game planning, position meetings, academic monitoring, player evaluation, and additional duties assigned by the Head Coach. College playing and or coaching experience preferred, but not required. This position will include housing and a stipend. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and references to Ben Burns, Assistant Football Coach at bburns@capital.edu.

Transfer Portal: Next month the NCAA Board of Directors is expected to severely limit when players can access the Transfer Portal.

UNLV: UNLV is looking to hire a Video Coordinator to join its football program. This position will coordinate video operations of practices and games, uploading of film, manage video budget, audio/visual setup as necessary in meeting rooms and maintenance and care of video equipment and office technology. Prior knowledge of XOS and Hudl video platforms are required. This position requires leadership skills in training and supervising a team of who will assist in filming practices and games (home and away). There is also a creative aspect of the position creating both recruiting and team content used for social media and team meetings. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Chief of Staff, Gaizka Crowley at gaizka.ansola-crowley@unlv.edu. No calls please.

Georgia: National champions for the first time in 40 years, Kirby Smart insists Georgia will be the hunters, not the hunted.

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is accepting applications for a Defensive Graduate Assistant position. Looking for the best fit position wise. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin August 1st. Compensation includes tuition, housing, meals, and a stipend. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator and Director of Athletics. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, relevant coaching or playing experience, and acceptance into the Master of Business or Master of Education programs. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, transcripts, resume and references to Head Coach Matt Nardo at nardom@bluffton.edu.

West Alabama (D-II): The program has landed their new offensive line coach in Devin Bice of Centre College (D-III - KY).

