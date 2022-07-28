The Scoop - Thursday July 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jim Harbaugh: When the Big Ten signs its record-breaking TV contract in a few weeks, Michigan's head coach argues players should get a cut of it.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker vows his Spartans won't finish "dead ass last" in pass defense again this season.

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Kentucky Christian University is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant and is Open to Candidates from All Position Groups. Free Tuition, Housing, and Meals are included (no stipend). Must be a man of faith and share the Christian values of the University. Please send resume to jfrussell@kcu.edu.

Arkansas: McNeese (FCS - LA) tight ends coach Sean Fogarty has joined the staff as offensive line graduate assistant, per source. Fogarty played for Sam Pittman at Georgia.

Stanford: Per source, Dorian Keller has joined the staff as an offensive quality control coach where he will work with the offensive line. Keller is the former offensive line coach at University of San Diego.

University of Pikeville (NAIA - KY): UPike has immediate Graduate Assistant openings in our football program on Defense. New hires will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position group along with having their own recruiting areas. In addition, job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting in weekly game preparation, coaching special teams, managing equipment, taking care of facilities and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. If interested, please send your resume and references to Chris Elliott, Defensive Coordinator at christopherelliott@upike.edu. You can formally apply for the position at jobs.upike.edu.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson University is looking to fill Offensive & Defensive Positions. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the head coach in recruiting, and coaching an assigned position group. The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (required). Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: A stipend of $10k over 10 months, August 1 - May 31. Along with an on campus apartment. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately. Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu. No phone calls please.

Georgetown (FCS - Washington, DC): Georgetown University has announced the following promotions and new hires on staff: receivers coach / recruiting coordinator Steve Thames Jr. has added the title of Pass Game Coordinator, offensive line coach Alex Kolt has been promoted to assistant head coach. Former University of Maine (FCS) running backs coach Kenneth Tinsley, has been hired as running backs coach, former Temple defensive graduate assistant Corey Burns has been hired as defensive line coach, and Fordham (FCS) defensive coordinator Jameson Zacharias has been hired as secondary coach. Also, Jack McDaniels has been hired to coach the tight ends.

Tennessee Tech (FCS): Per source, Donte Ellington is the new wide receivers coach. Ellington has previous stops at Abilene Christian (FCS - TX), Eastern Kentucky (FCS), and Midwestern State (D-II - TX).

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International is seeking candidates for a Wide Receivers Coach. This position will have a recruiting area in Florida, will be responsible for their position group both on the field and academically, and have various other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This will be a full-time position with benefits paying 20K/Year with no housing or meals. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to the Offensive Coordinator, DJ Croley, at croleydj@webber.edu. No phone calls!

Louisburg (JC - NC): Louisburg College has an immediate opening for a quarterbacks coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching the Quarterbacks, maintaining a recruiting territory, academic monitoring and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 12-month position, 24,000 salary, and benefits. Experience playing or coaching Quarterbacks is preferred. Bachelor’s degree is required. Email cover letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Quinderra Spellman at qspellman@louisburg.edu.

Lebanon Valley (D-III - PA): The Department of Athletics is seeking qualified candidates for the part-time, 9-month position of assistant football coach (intern). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the recruiting plan for the program; monitoring the academic progress of student-athletes; assisting with practice and game plan development; and communicating effectively with players, parents, alumni, and administration. Bachelor’s degree required and college playing experience preferred. Applicants from historically underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. This 9-month, part-time position (August-May) provides a stipend, housing, and meal plan (not eligible for medical benefits). Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and the contact information of three professional references via this link. The review of applications will begin immediately, and the position will remain open until filled.

Rocky Mountain (NAIA - MT): Rocky Mountain College (NAIA) has openings for a game on these dates for 2023 / 2024. 2023- September 9 or September 16 (Must be a home game or guarantee game). 2024- September 14 or September 21 (Could be home or away game or guarantee game)

Milford Academy (Postgrad – New Berlin, NY): Milford Academy is looking for a Defensive Backs (DB) Coach and a quarterbacks coach. Looking for someone with college playing and/or coaching experience for both jobs. The positions include salary (based on experience), housing and meals. Email your resume to bc55@milfordacademy.org. No phone calls please.

