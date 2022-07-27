The Scoop - Wednesday July 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Philadelphia Eagles: The team has announced the following promotions; defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson has added the Defensive Passing Game Coordinator role , senior defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn has been promoted to Defensive Ends / Outside Linebackers, offensive quality control coach Alex Tanney has been elevated to Assistant Quarterbacks/Offensive Assistant, coach's assistant Tyler Scudder has been promoted to Defensive Assistant, and defensive assistant Eric Dickerson has moved to an Offensive Quality Control role. Also, Scott Kaniecki has joined the organization as an Administrative Assistant to the Head Coach after spending seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns in the personnel department and in scouting roles.

Temple: Temple Football is seeking an Operations Graduate Assistant to join the program immediately. Responsibilities include assisting with communication of the daily schedule, execution of team meals, assistance with team travel, assistance with unofficial and official visits and other duties as assigned. Compensation includes a monthly stipend. Tuition & housing are not included. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree with at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA and acceptance into a graduate program. If interested, please email your resume to tufbrec@temple.edu by Saturday, July 30.

Coach Prime: Deion Sanders takes HBCU "rent checks" problem public, asks Governor Tate Reeves to help.

Huntingdon College (D-III - AL): Defensive backs coach / academic coordinator Zach Mallard is participating in the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program with the LA Chargers.

Alabama: After the Kick Six Iron Bowl in 2013, Saban reportedly explored a future with ESPN.

Wingate (D-II - NC): Wingate University has an opening for a defensive graduate assistant. Preferably some one that can work with the defensive backs but will look at all candidates and go with best fit. Graduate spot includes housing, meals, small stipend per month and stipend for grad school. You must be able to get into any of the grad programs at Wingate and you must take grad classes. If you are interested email jr.clark@wingate.edu.

Scott Frost vs. Pat Narduzzi: After Narduzzi's critical comments on new Huskers offensive coordinator Mark Whipple last week, Frost got the opportunity to respond yesterday.

Big Ten: Commissioner Kevin Warren shared yesterday that the Big Ten may not be done expanding just yet...

Alabama State (FCS): Andre Pope safeties coach at North Carolina Central (FCS) has resigned and accepted the Alabama State safeties job.



