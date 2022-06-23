The Scoop - Thursday June 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas: Texas has fended off Georgia and Alabama to win the pledge of Arch Manning. Now he's got to keep him.

UPike (NAIA - KY): University of Pikeville has immediate Graduate Assistant openings in our football program, one on Offense and one on Defense. New hires will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position group along with having their own recruiting areas. In addition, job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting in weekly game preparation, coaching special teams, managing equipment, taking care of facilities and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. If interested, please apply at jobs.upike.edu.

Ohio State: While we're talking recruiting, let's stand in awe of what Brian Hartline and the Buckeye staff are accomplishing in pursuing wide receivers.

Slippery Rock (D-II - PA): Slippery Rock University has an immediate opening for a TE Coach. This is a volunteer position, there will be no compensation or benefits. This role will be responsible for all aspects of coaching and developing the Tight Ends, some film breakdown, and managing a recruiting area. Resumes & references should be emailed to Offensive Coordinator Drew Moulton at drew.moulton@sru.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately.

Gannon (D-II - PA): Per source, McPherson College (NAIA - KS) defensive backs coach Kamau Dumas has accepted a position on the Gannon staff.



Montclair State (D-III - NJ): Montclair State University has two coaching opportunities available. These are stipend positions. Pay is commensurate with coaching experience. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, conducting personnel meetings, film breakdown and analysis, and recruiting prospects in a designated area of NJ. Interested candidates will contact Steven Sciarappa at sciarappas@montclair.edu.

St. John's University (D-III - Collegeville, MN): Saint John’s University is seeking a quarterbacks coach / offensive assistant. This is a potential full time position with benefits. Must have experience coaching quarterbacks at the college level. Position will include recruiting responsibilities and other responsibilities as determined by the head coach. Email letter of interest and resume to Head Coach Gary Fasching. gfasching@csbsju.edu

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): Tarleton State University has an immediate opening for a Football Video Coordinator Graduate Assistant position. The 12 month position will include a stipend of $14,400, meals and is benefit eligible through the Texas A&M University system. Applicants MUST meet the following requirements: bachelor’s degree. Job duties include: filming practice & games, uploading and breaking down film, video exchange with NFL Scouts and other college teams, data input, highlight film production, assistance with recruiting and working with coaching staff on a daily basis. This person will also travel to all games and will be in charge of overseeing video operations & setup. Good communication skills are required to work with administration, coaches & players. Must be knowledgeable of DV Sport, Hudl and PFF. Resumes should be emailed to football administrative assistant Melanie Lane at lane@tarleton.edu.

Hendrick Motorsports: Hendrick Motorsports, a leader in the NASCAR series, is seeking a professional and highly motivated Administrative Assistant. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the vehicle production and race teams. The position requires strong communication with colleagues at all levels inside and outside the organization, the ability to work in a fast-paced and innovative environment, and the ability to multi-task. Essential Functions: Prioritizes and manages multiple projects simultaneously and follows through on issues in a timely manner. Assists in coordinating travel arrangements and creating itineraries for the traveling team members as needed. Works closely with the Team Manager and Crew Chiefs to coordinate hard copy and email communications as needed. Responsible for assisting the Team Manager and Crew Chiefs in all clerical and administrative functions. Assists in managing and maintains area executive schedules as needed. Assists in managing petty cash banks and organizes credit card receipts for approval. Assists in managing, orders and maintains team apparel. Assists in scheduling meetings and events, reserving required meeting space, preparing needed documentation for upcoming meetings and scheduling catering Must maintain a discretion when confronted with confidential information. Please submit all resumes via this link.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State University Football program is looking to hire 3 Graduate Assistants. We are in need of a Wide Receiver, Running Backs, and Tight End Coaches. Free Graduate level tuition and a $6,000 stipend. This is contingent upon getting accepted into the DSU Graduate school. Bachelor’s degree required, and any collegiate or high school level coaching and/or playing experience also preferred. Here is a look at our Graduate School Master’s programs. Interested candidates, please contact head coach Josh Anderson immediately at josh.anderson@dsu.edu.

Siena Heights (NAIA - MI): Siena Heights is seeking qualified applicants for a graduate assistant opening. The position will work on the defensive side of the ball, experience working with Defensive Line is preferred. Duties will include coaching a position, recruiting a specific area, academic monitoring, administrative duties, extensive video breakdown of games and practices, opponent scout as well as some equipment and laundry duties. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach, defensive coordinator or the director of athletics. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree and a valid driver’s license. Strong communication skills and ability to recruit high academic and quality student-athletes is a must. Experience with hudl digital editing system is a must. Compensation includes a salary of $6,000 and full tuition remission. Positions are contingent upon admittance into Siena Heights University Graduate School. If interested, please send resume, cover letter and references to Defensive Coordinator, E.J. Shaah, eshaah@sienaheights.edu

West Virginia Wesleyan (D-II): West Virginia Wesleyan has an immediate opening for a Defensive Backs coach. This is an UNPAID position. This is a great opportunity for a chance for candidates to coach their own position group as well as have their own recruiting area. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Head Football Coach Dwayne Martin at wvwccoach@gmail.com

Jim Tressel: A Hall of Fame coach, a style icon, a subject of scandal and, finally, a university president. The 69-year-old will retire from public life next year.

Jacksonville State (FCS - AL): Jacksonville State is looking to hire a head equipment manager. Pay is $35,568. Applicants can send resume to Cole Dial at cdial@jsu.edu.

Highland CC (JC - KS): Per source, Sylvester Hatten Jr. has been hired by Highland Community College as the tackles and tight ends coach.

RPI (D-III - NY): RPI has a number of positions open for the right coaches: WR, TE & DL. Reach out to RPI coaches that are attending the various camps across the nation. You can also email your interest to football@rpi.edu.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop that Scott Frost making key analyst addition to Huskers staff from Army.

Independence CC (JC - KS): Independence Community College has an opening for a Quarterback Coach. Compensation is dependent on experience. Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to: recruiting, assisting with player evaluation, study hall, equipment management, on-campus visits, and other duties assigned by head coach. Experience with Visio, Hudl, and PowerPoint is required. Great opportunity to run your own room and gain experience in many ways. Email resumes to coach Jason Martin at jmartin@indycc.edu

Chris Petersen: The former Washington and Boise State head coach opens up about why he left coaching: "I didn't have a great game plan for my life."

Howard (FCS - VA): Howard University Athletics has a job opening for an Assistant Director of Equipment: Responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the equipment room, ordering equipment for Olympics Sports and Football, laundry, fitting helmets and shoulder pads, practice set up, and other duties as assigned by the Director of Equipment. A minimum of 2 years of colligate and/or professional equipment management experience is required. Qualified applicants please email your resume and three professional references to VanDyke Jones at vandyke.jones@Howard.edu.

