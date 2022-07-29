The Scoop - Friday July 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pac-12: George Kliavkoff took the stage at media day today and made it clear that the gloves are off between his league and the Big 12.

New Hampshire (FCS - NH): University of New Hampshire has an opening for a Defensive Quality Control position. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits. There are occasional meals. There are 6 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to Unhwildcatsfb@gmail.com

Rose-Hulman (D-III): Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has an immediate opening for an offensive assistant coach, any position will be considered. The position could pay up to $23,000 with no additional benefits. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to sokol@rose-hulman.edu.

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to IMMEDIATELY fill a Linebacker Coach position. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, game preparation, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. Compensation for this position is a seasonal stipend of $5-$10k plus possible housing. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. No phone calls please.

Kentucky State (D-II): Kentucky State University has an immediate opening for a Defensive Line coach. This position is full-time salaried with benefits. Co-coordinator title is available for the right applicant. Interested applicants please email cover letter, resume, and references to mitchell.viger@kysu.edu. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Minot State (D-II – ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking an offensive restricted earnings coach, working with the Running Backs. Will coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan and have his own recruiting area. Must be hard working, passionate and extremely motivated to begin immediately. Compensation package includes a $10,000 stipend, some meals and camp bonus (housing not included). Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to derek.edholm@minotstateu.edu. More information can be found here.

Bridgewater College (D-III - VA): Bridgewater College is seeking applications for a Defensive Assistant Football Coach. This is a part-time position, paid hourly, reporting to the Head Football Coach. No housing or meals included. Preference will be given to candidates with Defensive Back background. Please complete the online application at www.bridgewater.edu/careers and attach a cover letter, resume and include the names and contact information (email and mobile phone) for three references. Interested candidates should also email Defensive Coordinator Mike Giancola at mgiancola@bridgewater.edu.

Shepherd (D-II - WV): Sources tell FootballScoop that Shepherd has hired Levern Belin as defensive line coach. Belin has previous stops at Virginia, Richmond, Liberty, and most recently Delaware.

Fontbonne (Sprint - MO): Fontbonne University Sprint Football has an immediate opening for an Offensive Line Graduate Assistant Position. This position includes a $6,000 stipend. You will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film break down, data entry and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Qualified candidates must be able to gain admittance into the graduate program. All interested candidates should submit a Cover letter and resume to Austin Bortle, at abortle@fontbonne.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is hired.

Western New England (D-III - MA): WNE has an immediate opening for an assistant coach. The position pays $6,000 for the season with no housing or meals. Please send materials to Head Coach Jason Lebeau, Jason.Lebeau@wne.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately.

Liberty: Per source, Jesse Stone, who spent last season as an offensive analyst at UCF working with the quarterbacks, has accepted a position on the Liberty staff as a senior offensive analyst.

St. Francis (NAIA - IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a defensive Restricted earnings coach for 10k. Defensive Line or Linebackers preferred. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the profession of college coaching. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the Head Coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, game week preparation, and assisting position coaches with practice and meetings. There is opportunity to grow within the program based on performance. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Head Football Coach Joe Curry at jcurry@stfrancis.edu. No phone calls please. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. No housing provided. Positions will be filled ASAP.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State is hiring a defensive line graduate assistant. Duties will include overseeing your position group, recruiting a section of Texas and assisting in various off field duties. This position will cover housing, meals and 1k a month for tuition cost. Must have coaching/playing experience. Email resumes to keafer.clegg@sulross.edu to apply.

Missouri Southern (D-II): Missouri Southern State University is seeking applicants for a cornerback coaching position. This is a full time position with salary and benefits. College coaching or playing experience is required - cornerback experience is preferred. Responsibilities include coaching and managing a position group, and a recruiting territory. In addition, job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting in weekly game preparation, coaching special teams, managing equipment, taking care of facilities and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. No phone calls, please. Send cover letter, resume, and at least 3 football references to Defensive Coordinator, Joe Bettasso Bettasso-J@mssu.edu and CC Head Coach Atiba Bradley Bradley-A@mssu.edu Also formally apply via this link.

LaGrange (D-III - GA): LaGrange is looking for an immediate full-time OL coach. Pay is $25,000/year with benefits. Coach will have their own position group and recruiting area. Interested candidates can email jrutherf@lagrange.edu.

Kansas: Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are reportedly finalizing a deal to add a former Big Ten offensive coordinator to the staff.

Ellsworth (NAIA - IA): Ellsworth CC has hired Enoch Smith Sr as their defensive line coach. Last year Smith coached the defensive line at Highland CC (JC - KS), where they ranked 6th nationally in sacks.

Jim Harbaugh: When the Big Ten signs its record-breaking TV contract in a few weeks, Michigan's head coach argues players should get a cut of it.

Truman State (D-II – MO): Truman State is seeking applicants for a defensive restricted earning position. This position will help with all defensive administrative work, assisting in preparation of game planning material and opponent film breakdown. The position will coach either with defensive backs (DB) or defensive line (DL) which the head coach and defensive coordinator will determine. The position will include a monthly stipend of $1,000 and will be a 10-month contract. There are no other benefits associated with this position (no housing, classes, or meals). Applicants with special teams coaching experience will be strongly considered. Interested applicants should email cover letter, resume, and list of 3 references to Kellen Nesbitt at knesbitt@truman.edu. No phone calls please.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker vows his Spartans won't finish "dead ass last" in pass defense again this season.

Dean (D-III - MA): Dean College is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach. The position pays $4,000 with a meal plan. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to coaching Running backs / TEs . Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Local candidates or people with ties to New England are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and references to Tom Keane at tkeane@dean.edu.

Adams State (D-II - CO): Per source, former Contrac Costa (JC - CA) receivers coach Rickey Galvin has accepted the same position at Adams State.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): NWOSU is looking to fill Equipment/Operations & Defensive Graduate Assistant Positions. Defense- Assist with Defensive Backs, Film Breakdown and Recruiting. Operations -Responsibilities include assisting with communication of the daily schedule, execution of team meals, assistance with team travel and Equipment. Benefits: Compensation includes a monthly stipend, Tuition & Housing/Meals. Please submit your resume and cover letter to Jtkoppelmann@nwosu.edu with Job applying for in Subject.





FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.