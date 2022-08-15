The Scoop - Monday August 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin shares his staff found their new punter from "a frat-house keg party". #HottyToddy

Utah: Kyle Whittingham has posted a $15,000 bonus for Utah's No. 7 preseason AP Top 25 ranking, tweets Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

AP Poll: For the seventh time of the Nick Saban era, Alabama is the preseason No. 1. But there's good news for everyone else.

Bill Clark: Freshly retired from UAB, the 54-year-old hasn't ruled out a comeback.

Texas College (D-III): Texas College is looking to fill two spots. One is a volunteer and the other includes a stipend of $5k. Meals included. Positions available are an offensive skill position and defensive line or linebackers. Interested candidates can email jjackson@texascollege.edu

ULM: AD Scott McDonald is resigning, according to Gene Ponti of local media in Monroe.

NBC: Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett will call Notre Dame games for NBC this fall. Garrett will be one of the few coaches calling football games.

Houston Texans: The Texans are adding a member of Mel Tucker's staff.

Lebanon Valley (D-III - PA): is seeking qualified candidates for the part-time, 10-month position of assistant football coach (WRs / offensive intern). Responsibilities include: A recruiting territory; assisting with practice and game plan development; and Coaching WR Position. Bachelor’s degree required and college playing experience preferred. Applicants from historically underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. This 10-month, part-time position (August-May) provides a $15K, housing, and meal plan (not eligible for medical benefits). Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and the contact information of three professional references via this link.

Texas: Player personnel analyst Jake Langi is no longer with the program. Langi is a former FBS and college assistant who spent the last five seasons with the Longhorns.

Tragic Incident: Over the weekend, a youth football coach was shot and killed following an argument and a youth game.

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to fill (2) graduate assistant openings on their staff. Preference will be given to Offensive Line and Linebackers. Candidates must be able to gain admissions in the graduate program. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, game preparation, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references addressed to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please have Graduate Assistant in the title of your email. No phone calls please.



Old Dominion: Three weeks to the day before opening their season at home vs. Virginia Tech, ODU has a coordinator change.

Emporia State (D-II - KS): Per source, Emporia State defensive coordinator Nathan Linsey has stepped down to take a job outside of football. Linsey played for the program before working his way up to defensive play caller.

Miami: The 'Canes and Mario Cristobal will hit the field with Miami Lights themed unis this fall.

Ohio State: Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX) director of player personnel Cass Simmons has taken a job within the recruiting department at Ohio State, per source.

Louisiana-Monroe: ULM is looking to hire two graduate assistant positions working with the equipment department. Interested candidates can send a resume along with three references to Alanham@ulm.edu.

