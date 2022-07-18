The Scoop - Monday July 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Coffeyville (JC - KS): Coffeyville Community College has an Assistant Coach Opening. Coaching Wide Receivers or Assisting with Defensive Backs or Linebackers. These are entry level positions that includes Housing, Meals, and Health insurance. Salary will be earned through the dorms. College playing and or Coaching experience is preferred. Hudl and Microsoft Office experience preferred. Bachelors Required. Must be able to start August 1st and Must be able to clear a Background Check. Send Resumes to Howard.Delria@coffeyville.edu

College of the Siskiyous (JC – CA): College of the Siskiyous has an opening for a QB or WR coach. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, film breakdown, practice preparation, assist with recruiting, and any assignments delegated by the head coach or coordinator. This position has a salary of $20,000. No housing or benefits. Please send resume to Head Coach Tyler Knudsen at tknudsen@siskiyous.edu. No phone calls.

Tusculum University (D-II - TN): Tusculum University Football is looking for a Wide Receiver Graduate Assistant. Housing, Meals, and Tuition included, with possible small stipend. The position will be assigned a recruiting responsibility and work directly with the offensive staff. Will also be responsible for any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates email anelson@tusculum.edu.

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College has openings for Quality Control positions on the Defensive side of the ball. These are strictly VOLUNTEER positions; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in Hudl, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. This is a great way for young coaches to get their foot in the door and get into the industry. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume & references to Defensive Coordinator Tony Gilbert at tgilbert@mc.edu.

Rose-Hulman (D-III - IN): Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hiring a defensive line coach. The position pays $15,000 with no additional benefits, though affordable housing is an option. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to: sokol@rose-hulman.edu.

Americas Locomotiva (Brazil): Americas Locomotiva, a American football organization in Belo Horizonte has an opening for the Head Coach/Coordinator position. The season starts July 31st so a candidate will be chosen quickly. The time frame will be July-end of October. The benefits include: Round Trip airfare, Housing, 2 meals a day, gym membership and team gear. There is no salary included but everything else is covered. If you are interested please send your resume to locomotivasportsdirector@gmail.com.

Juniata (D-III - PA): Juniata has an opening for a part-time assistant coach. The person will get to coach a position group and comes with a small stipend. Looking for the candidate who is the best fit with staff structure. This position DOES NOT come with benefits, meals, or housing. Please send resumes and cover letters treadwb@juniata.edu.

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College is looking to hire a Defensive Graduate Assistant, primarily working with the Defensive Line or Linebackers. Duties include (but are not limited to): Film Breakdown, Data Entry & to assist the Defensive Coordinator. Applicants MUST be able to get into Graduate School. There is a possibility to coach your own position. Please send Resume & References to Defensive Coordinator Tony Gilbert at tgilbert@mc.edu.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant role working with a defensive position (offensive coaching experience is encouraged to apply). The position provides a small stipend and an opportunity to coach at one of the premier programs in the country. Interested coaches please send a resume and cover letter to Defensive Coordinator Jace Rindahl at RindahlJO12@uww.edu.

Gettysburg (D-II - PA): Gettysburg college has an opening for a volunteer position. Local candidates urged to apply. This is a great opportunity to get involved in the college game at a high academic institution. Please send resumes to mbanks@gettysburg.edu.

Central Arkansas (FCS): From sleeping on floors to an opportunity in the NFL, Jamar Johnson makes lemonade on coaching journey.

West Virginia State (D-II): West Virginia State University is accepting resumes for Running Backs Coach. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, recruiting an assigned area, assisting with all video editing, strength and conditioning, and equipment responsibilities. This is a Restricted Earnings Position that includes a $5,000 stipend and housing. To apply, send a cover letter, resume, and references to Coach Pennington at jpennin1@wvstateu.edu. Review of applications begins immediately, and the position will remain open until filled. West Virginia State University is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution and does not discriminate against any person because of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, or disabilities.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College has hired their three coordinators. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS) tight ends coach Spencer Treadwell will serve as offensive coordinator /quarterbacks coach. D'Gary Wallace is returning to defiance as defensive coordinator / assistant head coach / defensive backs coach after coaching stops at Capital (D-III - OH), Wilmington (D-III - OH) and Pine-Bluff (FCS). Also, Joseph Webb will serve as special teams coordinator / wide receivers coach after previously serving in the same roles at Urbana (D-II - OH) and Lock Haven (D-II - PA).

Ellsworth CC (JC - IA): Ellsworth Community College is looking to hire a Part time Stipend position Offensive Line Coach. It includes free housing and meals, the house is located just off campus. We are looking for a young hungry coach, that is eager to learn and grow in this profession. The job entails recruiting your own In State- and Out of state areas. Running your own meetings and film room. Please Send Resumes and References to Kory.vaught@iavalley.edu.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): NEO A&M College is looking to hire a full-time Offensive Line Coach. This position is an Assistant Coach/Dorm Director for Football. This position will live in the dorm, and oversee football players in the dorm.This position will also assist with team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, academics, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinator. Compensation for this position includes: 20k stipend, room, meals, and benefits. Those who are interested please send resumes to NEOfootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for this position will start immediately. --

Temple: Director of on-campus recruiting Maddi Gage has left the Owls for her next opportunity.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State is hiring an offensive line graduate assistant. Duties will include overseeing your position group, recruiting a section of Texas and assisting in various off field duties. This position will cover housing, meals and 1k a month for tuition cost. Must have OL coaching/playing experience. Email resumes to barry.derickson@sulross.edu to apply.

Delta State (D-II - MS): Delta State University is looking to hire an Offensive Grad Assistant. All coaches interested should send their information to Offensive Coordinator Coach Jon Fletcher at jfletcher@deltastate.edu. The job includes housing, meals, and a monthly stipend.

Angelo State (D-II - TX): Angelo State Football is seeking a Graduate Assistant working with the Running Backs. This is a 10-month contract starting August 1st. Candidates will be responsible for coaching the position, recruiting own area, and other duties assigned by the program. Compensation includes graduate school tuition and a $10,000 stipend paid over the life of contract. Interested candidates please email resume and references to HC Jeff Girsch at jgirsch@angelo.edu.

West Virginia State University (D-II): West Virginia State University is accepting resumes for Defensive Backs Coach. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, recruiting an assigned area, assisting with all video editing, strength and conditioning, and equipment responsibilities. This is a Restricted Earnings Position that includes a $5,000 stipend and housing. To apply, send a cover letter, resume, and references to Coach Pennington at jpennin1@wvstateu.edu. Review of applications begins immediately, and the position will remain open until filled. West Virginia State University is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution and does not discriminate against any person because of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, or disabilities.

Conference Realignment: Coach Prime calls all the conference realignment happening "chasing the bag."

Doane (NAIA - NE): Doane University is seeking immediate applicants for a graduate assistant position coaching defensive backs. A Bachelor’s degree and acceptance into a Doane graduate program is required. The position provides a tuition waiver, annual stipend and insurance is available. Duties include coaching DBs, managing a recruiting area, player meetings and other duties as assigned. Please apply via this link.

Valparaiso University (FCS): Valparaiso University is looking to hire TWO assistant coaches (TE & RB). Positions include, but are not limited to: coaching own position, recruiting assigned area, video editing/coordinating, film sharing, manage and direct scout team, weekly data input, weekly reports, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates are organized and have knowledge in Hudl/video editing, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. These Position’s pay between 12k-15k with potential housing. One of the positions will include equipment responsibilities. All applicants are encouraged to apply, positions will begin immediately. Please send a resume and cover letter to Offensive Coordinator Will Fleming at William.Fleming@valpo.edu.

Claremone-Mudd-Scripps (D-III - CA): CMS has a full-time defensive line coach position open. Position includes benefits but no housing. Salary falls between entry level and coordinator. Review of applicants will begin ASAP. Please email kyle.sweeney@cms.claremont.edu.

UCLA: California governor, incensed over UCLA leaving Pac-12, says state is investigating planned move

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is accepting applications for a Defensive Graduate Assistant position. This position will work directly with the defensive line. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin August 1st. Compensation includes tuition, housing, meals, and a stipend. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator and Director of Athletics. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, relevant coaching or playing experience, and acceptance into the Master of Business or Master of Education programs. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, transcripts, resume and references to Head Coach Matt Nardo at nardom@bluffton.edu.



Dakota State (NAIA): Benedictine College (NAIA - KS) running backs coach Andrew Yost has left the staff to become the Offensive Coordinator at Dakota State.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion is seeking applicants for a defensive backs coach. Duties will include equipment, coaching your position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), special projects by the Defensive Coordinator, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. This position has a salary of $16,000 for the year. Reduced housing is available. Please send resumes and references to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com. No calls please.

Alderson Broaddus (Sprint - WV): Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football in WV is seeking a full time LB or DB coach Best Fit. This coach will have their own recruiting area and will have other duties assigned by the head coach. Start date 8/1/22 compensation 16k with meal plan and option to purchase benefits. 10 month contract aug-may Please email Resume and reference list to Head Coach Matt Perotti at Perottimm@ab.edu.



East Central (D-II - OK): East Central University is looking to hire an OL/TE Graduate Assistant. Compensation includes full tuition, $580 stipend every month, and some meals. Email Resumes and References to OL Coach/Run Game Coordinator Jake Maxwell jacbmax@ecok.edu

Hildesheim Invaders (Germany): The Hildesheim Invaders organization would like to offer an awesome opportunity to coach in the the beautiful city of Hildesheim from the middle of August until the end of September. The organization will provide housing and Gym membership ONLY. This is for the OL position and the candidate would be responsible for flying to the Hannover Airport in Germany and any other expenses. Our current OL coach is leaving back to the states for work on August 13th so we need a replacement for the remainder of the season. If you are interested please send your resume to coachherford13@gmail.com

Delaware State (FCS): Delaware State is looking for a receivers coach and a defensive line coach. Please apply desu.edu.

TCU: Sonny Dykes shares perspective on how every game is an accountability test when replacing a legendary coach like Gary Patterson.

Central Arkansas (FCS): The University of Central Arkansas has an opening for a graduate assistant working in the equipment room. Applicants should have prior experience working in a collegiate equipment room. Interested individuals should send a resume and references to Director of Equipment Operations, Zach Brady at Zbrady1@uca.edu.

Milford Academy (Postgrad - NY): Milford Academy is looking for an Offensive Line coach and and offensive coordinator. Looking for college playing and/or coaching experience for both spots. The position includes salary (based on experience), housing and meals. Teaching position available. Email your resume to bc55@milfordacademy.org. No phone calls please.

