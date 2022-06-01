The Scoop - Wednesday June 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jacksonville Jaguars: Neil Stratton tweets that Steve Sabo has joined the team as a pro scout. He previously spent 12 seasons with the Falcons in multiple roles on the pro and college side.

Nick v. Jimbo: Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher haven't exactly buried the hatchet, but neither man brought theirs to Destin this week.

LSU: Brian Kelly calls the current state of NIL a "runaway train" & says "I don't think players want to be traded ... to St. Bonaventure"

Louisburg (JC - NC): Per source, offensive coordinator Zbig Kepa has resigned.

Lakeland (D-III - WI): Lakeland University has an opening for a graduate assistant working with the defensive line. Position will be responsible for all aspects of coaching the DL and also have a recruiting territory. Applicants must be able to secure admission to graduate school at Lakeland, with Masters degree programs in Business or Leadership and Organizational Development. Compensation includes a monthly stipend, meal plan and full tuition remission. Applicants must apply using this link

Gary Patterson: The future Hall of Fame coach explains why his daily choice of parking spot is a metaphor for his role in his new job at Texas, as well as why he continued working at TCU after he stepped down as head coach mid-season.

Madden: John Madden will return to the Madden NFL cover one final, fitting time.

Chattanooga (FCS): UT-Chattanooga has an opening for a graduate assistant coach. Any defensive positions are encouraged to apply. The graduate assistant will assist the defensive coaches in day-to-day duties. Duties will include assisting with coaching a position, the scout team, special teams, creating scouting reports, film breakdown, and assisting on recruiting visits. They will also work directly with the Head Coach and the Defensive Coordinator with any other duties as assigned. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. This position includes graduate school tuition and a $10k-12k stipend. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Mike Yeager at Mike-Yeager@utc.edu.

Finlandia (D-III - MI): Finlandia University is looking for a restricted earnings defensive backs coach. This is a great opportunity for a young coach. You will be responsible for your own position group, recruiting area, and will have film breakdown responsibilities. The position will be 10 months, (July 15th - May 15th) and will pay $14,000. No housing available. If interested, please email your resume and references to head coach Mike DuFrane at mike.dufrane@finlandia.edu.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders is reportedly adding veteran Power Five assistant Tim Brewster to the staff.

Washington & Jefferson (D-III - PA): Washington & Jefferson College is looking to hire a coaching intern. Experience working with defensive backs preferred. Stipend of $10k plus housing and a meal stipend provided. This is a 10-month contract. If interested, email resume and cover letter to wjfootball@washjeff.edu.

Boston College: Former Miami AD Blake James has been officially announced as the new AD at Boston College.

Arkansas: Mason Hutchins has accepted a defensive graduate assistant job on Sam Pittman's staff working with the defensive backs, per source. Hutchins previously served as a student assistant the last three years with the program.

Middle Tennessee State: Riley Larkin has joined the program as an offensive analyst. He spent the 2021 season at Ravenwood HS (TN) where he helped the program to a 10-3 season.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson is looking to hire assistant coaches. Responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting the head coach in recruiting and coaching an assigned position group on defense. The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (required). Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: A stipend of $20k over 10 months, August 1 - May 31. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately. Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu. No phone calls please.

UPike (NAIA - KY): University of Pikeville has immediate Graduate Assistant openings in our football program, one on Offense and one on Defense. New hires will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position group along with having their own recruiting areas. In addition, job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting in weekly game preparation, coaching special teams, managing equipment, taking care of facilities and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. If interested, please apply at jobs.upike.edu.

Concordia-Ann Arbor (NAIA): Brighton HS (MI) offensive line coach Antwan Poe Martin has accepted the assistant offensive line job on staff.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Per source, defensive line coach / run game coordinator Tony McClain has accepted a Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship position with the Dallas Cowboys.

Nebraska: Brittany Oligmueller has joined the program as director of on-campus recruiting. She previously worked in football operations at Florida.

Sacramento State (FCS): Sacramento State Football is seeking a quality control Intern to work with Special Teams and Offense. This is an off the field role. Job responsibility includes opponent film break down, Self - Scout break down, and data entry. Must have knowledge of Excel, power point and Visio. Past playing experience is encouraged but not required. Please email lapanjeremy@gmail.com if you have interest.

Alabama: Always recruiting, Nick Saban uses the platform of the SEC spring meetings to share the impressive figure Alabama players have collectively earned in the NFL.

Dean (D-III - MA): Dean College is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach. The position is a 10 month position. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to coaching Running backs / TEs . Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Minority candidates encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and references to Tom Keane at tkeane@dean.edu.

Florida: Billy Napier becomes the latest SEC coach to argue players should be paid.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach for Quarterbacks. This position includes a stipend and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

