The Scoop - Tuesday May 24, 2022

USC: Alex Grinch gives his elevator pitch on the 5 keys of his defensive philosophy, and it starts with elite effort.

NFL: The NFL has slowed the head coaching interview schedule and expanded the Rooney Rule, all part of its ongoing effort to level the playing field in the coaching market.

William Penn (NAIA - IA): William Penn University has a Graduate Assistant position open with a July 1st start date. This will be an offensive position, with the opportunity to run your own position group, you will also oversee your own recruiting area. Must be able to get admitted into the master's program with a 3.0GPA. Position includes a stipend of 5,300$, full-tuition, and meals. Off campus housing is available. Please send resume and references to Coach Ybarra at ybarrat@wmpenn.edu with title “WPU GA”.

Thomas (NAIA - GA): Andy Wolfrum, who spent the past eight seasons leading the United States Military Academy Prep program to a 47-13 record, has joined the staff as defensive coordinator.

Tuskegee (D-II - AL): Tuskegee head coach/AD Reginald Ruffin had a problem with Nick Saban's Rant Heard 'Round the World... and broke a little news?

CoachComm: Coachcomm is looking to hire two (2) full time entry level sales representatives to call on high schools selling our cobalt, cobalt plus, and tempo go product lines. Requires extensive travel. Sales experience a plus, but knowledge of coaches in your market can make up for sales experience. This an entry level position and great opportunity for young person to get into sales working with coaches. One (1) rep needed to cover Tex, La, Miss, Ark and One (1) rep needed to cover midwestern market, Ind, Ohio, Mich, Wisc, Mo, Iowa, Neb, and Minn. Sales Rep will report into Coachcomm Regional Managers. Send resume to mike.whitley@coachcomm.com SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY.

Missouri State (FCS): Missouri State is seeking candidates for an Offensive QC / Video Coordinator Position. If interested please reach out to Director of Football Operations Lynn Mentzer at Lmentzer@MissouriState.edu.

Macalester (D-III - MN): Macalester is looking to hire a full-time position coach on offense. Preference will be given to candidates with Offensive Line experience, but we are ultimately looking for the best overall fit for the program. Bachelor's degree and collegiate playing/coaching experience is required. The base salary is $25,000 - $30,000 (depending on experience and skill set) and includes benefits. Macalester is a highly-selective liberal arts college located in St. Paul, MN. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Graphic design and photoshop experience is a plus. Please e-mail a resume, letter of interest, and graphic design sample (if applicable) to Head Coach Phil Nicolaides at macalesterfootball@gmail.com.

University of Rochester (D-III NY): Rochester is looking to fill a week 3 for the 2023 & 2024 seasons. Looking for D-III opponents preferably in the northeast or Ohio. Please contact Head Coach Chad Martinovich at Martinovich@sports.rochester.edu if interested.

Wesleyan University (D-III - CT): Wesleyan University invites applications for the Assistant Coach of Football – Full time Job - Defensive Line Coach and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach for Football. The position will include responsibilities such as recruiting correspondence and evaluations, daily operations, practice planning, coaching and scouting a diverse set of players, player development and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach. The position requires an understanding of the role of intercollegiate athletics in a highly competitive academic environment. Wesleyan University requires all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (medical and religious exemptions may apply). Interested candidates are asked to apply and submit a resume and cover letter online – Apply via the Link

Illinois State (FCS): Illinois State is looking to hire an offensive graduate assistant ASAP. Open to experience with any / all offensive positions. Responsibilities include film breakdown / input, Vizio / Powerpoint drawings, scouting reports, scout team. Tuition for grad school is provided and will receive monthly stipend for housing / meals. Interested candidates can contact RedbirdFootball@ilstu.edu.

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Elmhurst has an open Graduate Assistant Position working predominately with the Defensive Back's. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film break down, data entry and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Qualified candidates must be able to gain admittance into the graduate program. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Special Teams Coordinator, Jim Phelps, at james.phelps@elmhurst.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is hired. Please no phone calls.

Bryant (FCS - RI): Bryant University is currently accepting applications for a volunteer, Special Teams Quality Control Assistant. This is an entry level position designed for highly motivated individuals with a strong work ethic and an interest in gaining direct work experience at the FCS Level. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of playing experience at the high school level, however, collegiate playing experience is preferred. Experience with Kickers & Punters would be ideal. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: video upload and editing, opponent film breakdown, opponent reports, assisting with recruiting, tracking recruiting activity, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator. Candidates must have a strong background using Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Prior experience using Microsoft Visio, Playmaker Pro, and XOS Digital Film Software is highly encouraged. This is strictly a volunteer position with no stipend or housing. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. If interested, please email a cover letter, resume, and list of references to JSielawa@bryant.edu.

Anna Maria (D-III - MA): Anna Maria College has THREE open positions on staff (Defensive Backs, Wide Receivers & Linebackers). ONE Restricted Earnings position, and TWO Graduate Assistant positions. Each position will be responsible for coaching their own position group, managing a recruiting territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. The Restricted Earnings position will include a $10,000 stipend, meals, and on-campus housing. The two Graduate Assistant positions will include a $4,500 stipend, meals, two Graduate Classes per semester, and on-campus housing. NO BENEFITS. These positions are 10 month positions. Please email your resume and references to Head Coach Steve Croce at scroce@annamaria.edu.

UW-Oshkosh (D-III): UW-Oshkosh is looking to fill a week 3 or 4 game for the 2022 season. Looking at any and all options. Please contact Head Coach Peter Jennings at jenningsp@uwosh.edu with any questions or interest.

Central State (D-II - OH): Central State University would like to invite applicants for our offensive restricted earning position. Salary; $5,000 for July-December and includes possible housing. Duties will include running own position group, having a recruiting area, as well as any additional duties assigned by the head coach. All candidates are welcome to apply. Please email a cover letter, resume and three professional references to centralstatefootball@gmail.com.

University of Mary (D-II - ND): The University of Mary is looking to fill a graduate assistant coaching position (Defensive Backs). Candidates will be responsible for film editing/breakdown using HUDL, recruiting your own area, coaching your own position group, and any other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinators. Positions include a full tuition waiver, a stipend, and a meal plan of 75 meals per semester. The position start date will be as soon as possible.

All interested candidates send resume, cover letter, and references to the following link for the Defensive Backs Graduate Assistant job. https://universityofmary.applytojob.com/apply/77XnnNsScM/Graduate-Assistant-Football-Coach-Defensive-Backs

NFL Combine: The combine will remain in Indianapolis for 2023 and 2024. The event has been in Indy since 1987 but the league has considered shopping it around like the Super Bowl and the Draft.

Army: Army football is seeking interns for the recruiting department for the upcoming season. The intern will assist in all aspects of recruiting: database management, communications, visits and other miscellaneous tasks. This is an upaid position that is eligible to receive college credit. If interested please reach out to Executive Director of Player Personnel, Tucker Waugh with a resume and reference list at tucker.waugh@westpoint.edu.

Miami: Rice director of player personnel Jon Williams has joined Mario Cristobal's staff in Miami.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II – TX): TAMUK is looking to fill an offensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following; film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelors degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email the following address at javelinaFB@gmail.com. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

Copiah-Lincoln (JC - MS): Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, MS has an opening for an assistant football coach (defensive backs). The position is to assist the head football coach in all areas. The candidate will be able to assist in defensive game planning, coach the DB position and prepare for practice, and will be responsible for their own recruiting area and the recruitment of the DB positions. Other duties will include assisting with game day operations, equipment, and monitoring student athlete academic success. The position will require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and 3 years of relative job experience is a must. Interested persons can forward their resume to Glenn.Davis@colin.edu. However, each candidate will need to go to www.colin.edu and complete the application completely before being fully considered. No phone calls please.

East Texas Baptist (D-III - TX): East Texas Baptist University, a Christ-centered institution, is currently seeking highly qualified applicants for the position of Graduate Assistant coach working with the Running Backs. This position will include tuition assistance and a stipend. (NO benefits and NO housing). The graduate assistant coach is responsible for, but not limited to, assist the head football coach in the leadership and direction of the program; organize practice sessions, participate in the preparation of student-athletes for competition and provide positive guidance to students off the field. Recruit prospective student-athletes committed to academic and athletic excellence. Interested candidates can email resumes and a statement of Christ Centered athletic to ETBUFB@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

Memphis: Ryan Silverfield is adding a two-time Super Bowl Champion to his support staff.

Harvard (FCS - MA): Harvard is looking to fill two Quality Control positions with responsibilities on offense and defense, along with football operations and recruiting support. These are entry level or above positions. The successful candidates will have a bachelor’s degree, college football staff experience with strong work ethic, interpersonal skills, and digital skills. Please send resume, cover letter and references to Football Operations Coordinator, Jackson McSherry; Jackson_mcsherry@fas.harvard.edu.

SEC: With negotiations for a new College Football Playoff format on the horizon, the SEC wants us to know it has a nuclear button and it isn't afraid to push it.

CoachComm: CoachComm LLC, the leading provider of coaching football headsets and practice systems, announced today that CoachComm will equip the coaches of all eight USFL teams and game officials with the CoachComm X-System for game-day communication. “We are excited to be working with the USFL in this new era of professional football,” said Peter Amos, President, CoachComm. “CoachComm will work closely with the USFL to provide coaches and game officials with the tools that help them communicate effectively and efficiently. We are committed to providing the USFL with state-of-the-art technologies, as well as delivering incredible service and support for the systems.” CoachComm is revolutionizing the way coaches, players, and officials communicate, but more importantly improving the speed and flow of the game.

North Park (D-III - IL): North Park University is accepting applications for the position of Full Time Assistant Football Coach, coaching Defensive Backs. Special Teams Coordinator Responsibilities are possible for the right candidate. This 12-month benefit-eligible position includes, but is not limited to, assisting with all phases of a successful Division III Football program. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) and a personal commitment to North Park’s mission of Christian higher education. A background in Strength and Conditioning is preferred. Organization, attention to detail, and a proven track record with recruiting are essential. If interested, please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Kyle Rooker at kprooker@northpark.edu.

Northern Iowa (FCS): The University of Northern Iowa (D1 FCS) is now accepting applications for an Offensive Intern Position, Defensive Intern Position and Special teams Intern Position. All Interested candidates are encouraged to apply. Position group on Offense and Defense will be dependent based off the applicants received. These positions will be involved with the breakdown of opponent film (XOS), scouting reports, practice organization, day to day operations with recruiting, and all other responsibilities delegated to them from the Head Coach and Coordinators. In addition to gaining experience with a Division 1 FCS Program, you will be able to grow your network of coaches within the profession. This is an unpaid internship that will begin as soon as possible. No salary, housing, or benefits will be available. All interested applicants can send their resume and information to unifootballstaff@gmail.com.

Carroll (NAIA - MT): Carroll College has an opening for a defensive assistant coach. Looking for the best fit: DL, LB, or DB. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Possible recruiting area as well. This is a part time, stipend position (no meals or housing). Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coodinator Randy Bandelow at rbandelow@carroll.edu. In the subject line, please include "Carroll Defensive Assistant".

Florida A&M: The Rattlers have tabbed a former SEC player and assistant as their new offensive coordinator.

East Texas Baptist (D-III – TX): East Texas Baptist University, a Christ-centered institution, is currently seeking highly qualified applicants for the position of Graduate Assistant coach working with the Defensive Backs. This position will include tuition assistance and a stipend. (NO benefits and NO housing). The graduate assistant coach is responsible for, but not limited to, assist the head football coach in the leadership and direction of the program; organize practice sessions, participate in the preparation of student-athletes for competition and provide positive guidance to students off the field. Recruit prospective student-athletes committed to academic and athletic excellence. Interested candidates can email resumes and a statement of Christ Centered athletic to ETBUFB@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

