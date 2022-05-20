The Scoop - Friday May 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Central Arkansas (FCS): Wide receivers coach Jamar Johnson has been selected to participate in the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship program with the LA Rams.

Deion Sanders: Like Jimbo Fisher, Deion declines Nick Saban's call, and states 'We need to talk publicly'

Minot State (D-II – ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking an defensive graduate assistant coach, working with the Defensive Secondary. The successful candidate will assist with the secondary and potentially coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan and have his own recruiting area. Must be hard working, passionate, extremely motivated and accepted into graduate school (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes a $5,000 stipend, camp bonus and tuition waiver. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator lee.pronschinske@minotstateu.edu. More information can be found via this link. No phone calls please.

Saban vs. Jimbo: Saban attempted the clear the air with an apology this afternoon, adding that he feels bad about the whole situation and his concern is for college football.

Jamestown (NAIA - ND): The University of Jamestown is seeking applicants for a defensive graduate assistant coaching position. The best candidate regardless of position will be hired. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach. Positions includes 100% tuition waiver for the Master of Arts in Leadership Program (which is an exclusively online program), and a full meal plan. There will be the opportunity for additional income available. Admission to the University of Jamestown Graduate School. Position must begin by July 6th, 2022. Recent graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants need to send cover letter and resume to Shane Clancy at shane.clancy@uj.edu. No phone calls please.

Jimbo Fisher: In a scathing defense of his record-breaking recruiting class, Jimbo Fisher accused Nick Saban of beating a cheater, a narcissist, God, and suggested someone should've slapped him upside the head.

SEC: Commissioner Greg Sankey's and public reprimand of Saban and Jimbo.

NFL: The latest NFL effort aimed at improving opportunities for minority coaches is set to take place later this month.

Nick Saban: Creating quite the firestorm, Nick Saban alleged "A&M bought every player on their team."

