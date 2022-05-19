The Scoop - Thursday May 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nick Saban: "A&M bought every player on their team," Saban alleged last night.

Teaching Clock Landmarks to Block Jailbreak Screens: Like many coaches, Rolling Meadow High School (IL) head coach Sam Baker taught "sidewalk, alley, and trash" landmarks to his offensive line to block jailbreak screen concepts. But what he found is that the rules were too rigid, often leaving players confused when there was no one to block. So, he designed a “clock system” four years ago which provided for more flexibility regardless of formation and allowed players to more quickly find defenders. Since the switch, Rolling Meadows has averaged 21.9 yards per play on tunnels and jailbreaks. And here’s the kicker… players don’t need to read a clock to execute their blocks. Watch the video.

NDSCS (JC – ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

NCAA: The NCAA has eliminated rules on how many recruits D1 programs can sign, as well as requirements for FBS leagues to hold conference championship games.

South Carolina: South Carolina has hired a former NFL head coach, who happens to be a former Shane Beamer colleague, to its off-field staff.

Ohio State: Ryan Day's new deal at Ohio State puts him among the highest paid coaches in college football.

Jersey Trend: A high school program is following in the footsteps of UCF with QR codes on the jersey, but instead of linking to players social, these will have a different twist.

