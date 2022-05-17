The Scoop - Tuesday May 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Please join us in praying for Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, a longtime staff member with Rich Rodriguez, who suffered a major heart attack and is in need of all of our prayers. Thank you.

Grand View (NAIA - IA): Grand View has an opening for a full-time (12-month) Offensive Assistant Football Coach. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Please send Cover Letter, Resume and References to jwoodley@grandview.edu and dfulton@grandview.edu.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire an offensive graduate assistant to work directly with the Quarterbacks. Experience playing and/or coaching Quarterbacks is required. This position includes a tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with the QB’s / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must apply and submit a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Offensive Coordinator, Tyler Johns via this link.

Pay for Play: Updates to California's bill that would require the state's colleges to pay their football players, ahead of an important 48-hour stretch.

SUNY Cortland (D-III - NY): SUNY Cortland, located in Central New York, is seeking applicants for an entry-level Assistant Football Coach (Defensive Backs). Job responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Coaching your own positional group, defensive film breakdown, managing a recruiting area, as well as assisting in the academic support and retention of student-athletes. Salary is $17,000 (9.5-months). No housing or meals provided (affordable off-campus housing available). Bachelor’s degree required. Playing and/or coaching experience with DBs preferred. Start date is August 1st. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Curt Fitzpatrick at curt.fitzpatrick@cortland.edu.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona University football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach. The position is on the offensive side of the ball working with the offensive line. Playing and/or coaching experience at offensive line is required. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to cld378@nau.edu. No phone calls please.

Sam Houston (FCS - TX): Sam Houston Football is seeking candidates for a Video Coordinator. This will be a paid graduate assistant position. This is not a coaching position. This position will be responsible for handling all coaches video needs including, but not limited to film upload, intercut, exchange, and managing student filmer staff and all video equipment. Candidates need to be proficient and experienced with at least one of Hudl/DVSport/Catapult. Experience with creative video and social media content preferred, but not required. Interested candidates please email resume and references to shsufootballops@gmail.com. Any creative portfolios welcomed as well. No phone calls please.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant to work directly with the Defensive Backs. Experience playing and/or coaching Defensive Backs or Quarterbacks is required. This position includes a tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with the DB’s / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Defensive Coordinator, Brock Caraboa via this link.

Hardin-Simmons (D-III - TX): Hardin-Simmons University is seeking applicants for offensive and defensive graduate assistants. These positions will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to jj.elkins@hsutx.edu. Start Date would be as soon as possible. In the subject line, please put “Offensive GA” or “Defensive GA” along with what position you would like to work with.

Central Methodist (NAIA - MO): Central Methodist has a full-time offensive line position and wide receivers graduate assistant position. Qualified candidates must have playing or coaching experience and be able to gain admittance to the graduate program. All interested candidates should submit their resumes to coach David Calloway at dcalloway@centralmethodist.edu.

Army: Jim Noel, who previously served as the northeast scout for the Cleveland Browns, has accepted the position of Director of on-campus recruiting, Neil Stratton shares. In addition to his scouting role with the Browns, Noel also spent time with the Chiefs.

UNLV: UNLV is looking to hire a Video Coordinator to join its football program. This position will coordinate video operations of practices and games, uploading of film, manage video budget, audio/visual setup as necessary in meeting rooms and maintenance and care of video equipment and office technology. Prior knowledge of XOS and Hudl video platforms are required. This position requires leadership skills in training and supervising a team of who will assist in filming practices and games (home and away). There is also a creative aspect of the position creating both recruiting and team content used for social media and team meetings. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Chief of Staff, Gaizka Crowley at gaizka.ansola-crowley@unlv.edu No calls please.

Ohio State: If the needed changes do come to major college football, athletic director Gene Smith has some excellent suggestions as he calls for us to "face the music" on a system that isn't working now.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): Nebraska-Kearney is looking to hire an Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching the Wide Receivers. Position will start as soon as possible. The job pays a 9 month stipend of $10,000. All credits are paid for to earn your Master’s degree. Possible health benefits included. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to NebKearneyFootball@gmail.com. Subject Title “Offensive Graduate Assistant."

Georgia: Here's how UGA's brand new DFO cut his teeth as the team was juggling logistics for their College Football Playoff run.

Highest Paid 2022: Our safari through the salary savannah of on-field jobs ends with special teams.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): Nebraska-Kearney is looking to hire a Defensive Graduate Assistant coaching the Outside Linebackers. Position will start as soon as possible. The job pays a 9 month stipend of $10,000. All credits are paid for to earn your Master’s degree. Possible health benefits included. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to NebKearneyFootball@gmail.com. Subject Title “Defensive Graduate Assistant”

Dan Mullen: The former Florida and Mississippi State head coach has his next coaching gig, sort of.

