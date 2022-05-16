The Scoop - Monday May 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Highest Paid 2022: Our safari through the salary savannah of on-field jobs ends with special teams.

Minnesota Vikings: Former 49ers director of research and development Demitrius Washington has been hired as the new VP of football operations with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport shares.

Dan Mullen: The former Florida and Mississippi State head coach has his next coaching gig, sort of.

Union College (D-III - NY): Union College is accepting applications for a part time Assistant Football Coaching position. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all aspects of a highly competitive Division III football program, including but not limited to: coaching your own position, recruitment of qualified and competitive student-athletes in your assigned area, student-athlete development, ensuring academic success of student-athletes, practice and game film breakdown (HUDL). In addition the individual will serve as an assistant within Fraternity and Sorority Life. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree is required. Previous coaching and/or playing experience at the college level preferred. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position is filled. Only online applications will be accepted. Please find the ad for this position via this link, and follow the submission instructions. Union College is an equal opportunity employer and strongly committed to student and workforce diversity.

Maryville (D-III - TN): Maryville College is seeking a Defensive Line Coach. This is a full-time, 12-month position with benefits. The position duties include: recruitment of potential student athletes, on-field coaching, practice planning, position meetings, game planning, academic monitoring, game day responsibilities, and any other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Applications will be accepted until the job is filled. All interested candidates should apply via this link.

College of the Sequoias (JC - CA): College of Sequoias is looking for two stipend coaches to start July 1 and be with us through the convention or longer. Pay is $3-5K commensurate with experience. We are looking for a (1) wide receivers coach and a defensive backs coach.

Interested applicants can contact coach Travis Burkett at travisb@cos.edu.

Georgia State: Arketa Banks, who coached the tight ends at Elon (FCS - NC) last season and the corners for the program the year before that, has been announced as special teams coordinator, completing Shawn Clark's staff.

NC State: Senior associate AD and football administrator Fred Demarest is leaving for a position in business development after eight seasons at NC State.

Minot State (D-II - ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking an offensive graduate assistant coach, working with the Running Backs. The successful candidate will coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan and have his own recruiting area. Must be hard working, passionate, extremely motivated and accepted into graduate school (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes a $5,000 stipend, camp bonus and tuition waiver. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to derek.edholm@minotstateu.edu. More information can be found via this link. No phone calls please.

Cleveland Browns: Dolphins southwest area scout Chris Buford is expected to become a national scout for the Browns after a decade in Miami, Pete Thamel tweets.

Oberlin (D-III - OH): The Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education invites applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach | Defensive Backs Coach. This is an Athletic Department position encompasses a 12 month contract, full health care and benefits, and a competitive salary. This position would report directly to the Head Football Coach and work with the Delta Lodge Director of Athletics and Physical Education. This coaching appointment would coach their own position group and be responsible for a recruiting area within a highly selective, nationally recognized academic school. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting the Head Coach with the organization and direction of all aspects of a successful NCAA Division III football program; perform other duties as assigned by the Delta Lodge Director of Athletics. Specific responsibilities include coaching an offensive position, identification and recruitment of academically and athletically qualified student athletes; promoting the philosophical goals and vision of the Oberlin College Athletic Department. Bachelors degree required with relevant competent and competitive experience; Masters degree preferred. Solid administrative skills and the ability to motivate staff and student-athletes to achieve collegiate goals; excellent communication skills, proficient with HUDL software, social media. All applicants need to apply online at jobs.oberlin.edu. Please complete application by submitting a cover letter, resume, and list of three references. Resumes and any questions regarding the position can be sent to Defensive Coordinator Chris Clift at chris.clift@oberlin.edu.

Snow (JC - UT): Snow College is accepting applications for an offensive line coach AND defensive line coach. Previous coaching experience is required. Bachelors degree is also required. Duties include but are not limited to: Coaching one of the top offensive lines or defensive lines in the country every year, recruiting an assigned area and position, academic monitoring of assigned student athletes, film breakdown and game planning responsibilities, and on campus housing duties. Position can include Housing. Football stipend, and stipend for teaching PE classes. Preference will be given to candidates that can live on campus. Please send resume and references to badger.football@snow.edu.

Robert Morris University (FCS – PA): Robert Morris University Football is looking to fill one position on the defensive side of the ball (Assistant Defensive Line or Linebackers Coach). This position will be volunteer positions on the Robert Morris Football Staff. This position will work directly with the defensive staff and head coach. Coaches will be responsible for assisting each position group, film breakdown, data entry and all other duties assigned by the defensive staff. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Coach, Dave Plungas at plungas@rmu.edu.



Wisconsin: The subject of an ongoing NCAA investigation, Bill Sheridan has decided to resign as the Badgers inside linebackers coach.

Jeff Brohm: Asked about a potential return to Louisville down the road in his coaching career, Brohm certainly didn't slam the door on the possibility.

Snow College (JC - UT): Snow College is accepting applications for an OFFENSIVE SKILL coach AND DEFENSIVE BACKS coach. Previous coaching experience is required. Bachelors degree is also required. Duties include but are not limited to: Coaching one of the top offensive lines or defensive lines in the country every year, recruiting an assigned area and position, academic monitoring of assigned student athletes, film breakdown and game planning responsibilities, and on campus housing duties. Position can include Housing. Football stipend, and stipend for teaching PE classes. Preference will be given to candidates that can live on campus. Please send resume and references to badger.football@snow.edu.

Sean Payton: It's going to be a very, very long season for a certain set of NFL head coaches.

