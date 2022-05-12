The Scoop - Thursday May 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Long Island University (FCS - NY): LIU Football is looking to hire a Head Equipment Manager. This is a full time salary with benefits. Head Equipment Manager is required to oversee the day to day operations of the equipment room, laundry, order apparel or equipment, fitting/sizing, field set up, and task assigned by the Head Coach. Minimum of two years football equipment manager experience. Qualified candidates please email liupostfootball@gmail.com

Olivet Nazarene (NAIA - IL): Olivet Nazarene University is seeking applicants for a Restricted Earning Defensive Line position. Candidates must demonstrate exceptional knowledge of strategy, successful recruiting ability, and strong leadership. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and a desire to work within Olivet Nazarene’s Christian mission. Responsibilities include, but not limited to, coaching a position, recruiting, and investing in the academic & spiritual growth of players. Stipend, No housing or food. This position can turn into a GA position, with tuition, in January. Olivet Nazarene University is a nationally recognized Christian university located 50 miles south of the Chicago Loop in Illinois. Olivet competes in the NAIA. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree is required. Email letter of interest, resume, Christian testimony statement, and references to Eric Hehman at edhehman@olivet.edu. Candidates will not be reviewed until ALL materials are submitted. No phone calls please.

SEC Network: ESPN is bringing in Texas A&M Deputy AD/External Relations & Business Development Michael Thompson Jr. to run the SEC Network where he will oversee all aspects of programming and scheduling for SEC Network and Longhorn Network.

SUNY Brockport (D-III – NY): SUNY Brockport located in Brockport, NY is seeking applicants for graduate assistant coaching positions. The position will include a stipend, and graduate class. This is a non-benefits eligible position with an August 2022 start date. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all aspects of a highly competitive Division III football program, including but not limited to: coaching your own position group, recruitment of qualified and competitive student-athletes in your assigned area, student-athlete development, ensuring academic success of student-athletes, practice and game film breakdown (HUDL). Please email cover letter, resume and references to jmangone@brockport.edu.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl is coming in for a second interview for the vacant GM job, Tom Pelissero shares. Weidl is a native of Pittsburgh and got his start in the NFL with the organization back in 1998.

Alabama: Saban fired back at Louisville coach Scott Satterfield following tampering allegations with "we don't tamper with anybody."

Denver Broncos: Reed Burckhardt, the director of pro scouting for the Vikings, has been hired as the new director of player personnel in Denver, Mike Klis shares.

Teaching Clock Landmarks to Block Jailbreak Screens: Like many coaches, Rolling Meadow High School (IL) head coach Sam Baker taught "sidewalk, alley, and trash" landmarks to his offensive line to block jailbreak screen concepts. But what he found is that the rules were too rigid, often leaving players confused when there was no one to block. So, he designed a “clock system” four years ago which provided for more flexibility regardless of formation and allowed players to more quickly find defenders. Since the switch, Rolling Meadows has averaged 21.9 yards per play on tunnels and jailbreaks. And here’s the kicker… players don’t need to read a clock to execute their blocks. Watch the video.

Oberlin (D-III - OH): Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education invites applications for an Offensive Intern/Assistant Football Coach. This is a 10 month contract that includes a stipend of $10,000.00. The position has potential for room/board depending on Residence Life availability This position would report directly to the Head Football Coach and work with the Delta Lodge Director of Athletics and Physical Education. This coaching appointment would coach their own position group and be responsible for a recruiting area within a highly selective, nationally recognized academic school. Responsibilities: Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting the Head Coach with the organization and direction of all aspects of a successful NCAA Division III football program; Specific responsibilities include coaching an offensive position, identification and recruitment of academically and athletically qualified student athletes; promoting the philosophical goals and vision of the Oberlin College Athletic Department. Required Qualification: Bachelor’s degree required with relevant competent and competitive experience; collegiate playing experience preferred. Solid administrative skills and the ability to motivate staff and student-athletes to achieve collegiate goals; excellent communication skills. Apply via this link. Please complete application by submitting a cover letter, resume, and list of three references. Resumes and any questions regarding the position can be sent to Offensive Coordinator, Coach Kyle Smesko at ksmesko@oberlin.edu.

Deion Sanders: The Jackson State head coach chimes in on NIL issues.

Football on TV: Forget the 9-point touchdown and the OT shootout, the NFL and college football need to adopt this innovation from the USFL.

Jenkins Elite: Jenkins Elite is seeking a Wide Receiver Director for Denver, Colorado. The position starts with a base salary of $42,500 and a $5,000 signing/relocation bonus. Compensation also includes performance bonuses, annual raises, and a competitive PTO package. This position is responsible for running a training location, providing private lessons, building and implementing Jenkins Elite's WR Training curriculum, creating and implementing customized session plans, and player development. Preferred Qualifications: (1) Experience playing or coaching Wide Reciever, (2) Driven, Hard Working, and willing to improve and develop Wide Receivers. Please send your cover letter, resume, and professional references to Jenkins Elite at info@JenkinsElite.Com and fill out an application here.

NIL: Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey has a message for coaches complaining about NIL: "Shut up and adjust"

Urban Meyer: He's been gone nearly six months, but the Jags are still cleaning up the mess Urban left behind.

