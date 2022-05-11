The Scoop - Wednesday May 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Richmond (FCS - VA): Justin Poindexter, who spent the spring at Howard as the tight ends coach, has joined the staff as running backs coach. He spent the 2021 season working at LSU as a defensive analyst.

Football on TV: Forget the 9-point touchdown and the OT shootout, the NFL and college football need to adopt this innovation from the USFL.

St. John Fisher (D-III - NY): Ryan Heasley has been announced as the team's new offensive coordinator. He spent last season at Cortland (D-III - NY) as the tight ends coach where they orchestrated one of the top passing offenses in the country.

Hobart (DIII - NY): Hobart College has a week three game opening in 2023 and 2024. Please contact Kevin DeWall at kdewall@hws.edu if interested.

NIL: Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey has a message for coaches complaining about NIL: "Shut up and adjust"

Urban Meyer: He's been gone nearly six months, but the Jags are still cleaning up the mess Urban left behind.

Morningside (NAIA - IA): Defending NAIA national champion Morningside University is currently looking for a restricted earnings Running Back coach. All inquiries can be directed to Ryan@morningside.edu.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): Saginaw Valley State invites applicants for the full-time position of Assistant Football Coach. The candidate will serve as the Offensive Line Coach & Run Game Coordinator. This position will include program administrative specific duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Previous collegiate coaching and recruiting experience is preferred but not required. The position requires a bachelor's degree with master's preferred. Send resume and cover letter to head coach Ryan Brady at rebrady@svsu.edu.

Craig Bohl: After four decades as a college coach, Craig Bohl is a big believer that "Young people have not changed..."

Assumption (D-II - MA): Assumption University, located in Worcester, MA, has an immediate opening for defensive line coach. Opportunities include coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 10k. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email letter of interest and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu . Review of candidates will begin immediately and will continue until filled. No phone calls please.

Virginia State (D-II): After losing Reggie Barlow to the XFL, Virginia State has its new head coach and he's no stranger to the CIAA.

Lackawanna (JC - PA): Lackawanna College is looking for a scrimmage on August 27, 2022. We will travel. Please reach out to Coach Reiss at reissb@lackawanna.edu.

Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State University is seeking to hire a graduate assistant position for Defensive Backs. A minimum GPA of 2.5 and a bachelors degree is required. The position provides a reduced tuition rate, summer camp stipend, plus an $8,000 annual stipend. Housing and meals are not included. Please send resume to Defensive Coordinator Jordan Brown at Jb.Brown@bhsu.edu.

Tom Brady: The 7-time Super Bowl champion has his first post-playing job, and it has us thinking that someone out there will eventually become football's first $1 billion quarterback.

University of La Verne (D-III - CA): The University of La Verne has an opening for a full time assistant football coach/defensive coordinator. Previous coaching experience as a defensive coordinator and successful experience recruiting at the collegiate level is preferred. For detailed information and to apply for the position please visit this link. Please, no phone calls.



Towson (FCS - MD): Towson University has IMMEDIATE openings for 2 Defensive Quality Control Positions on staff (1 with Defensive Backs & 1 with Defensive Line). This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 4 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Ideally, candidates must be able to start working as soon as possible. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to crunza@towson.edu.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Former West Florida (D-II) running backs coach Quasand Lewis Jr. has been hired as offensive coordinator / wide receivers coach / assistant recruiting coordinator, per source.

