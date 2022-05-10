The Scoop - Tuesday May 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New York Giants: Mike Derice, who has spent the last decade with the Colts as an area scout, is joining the Giants organization and is expected to be a national scout, Neil Stratton tweets.

St. Thomas (NAIA - FL): St. Thomas University, located in Miami, FL is looking to hire 2 Graduate Assistants – preferably WRs & OL, but all positions will be given consideration. Applicants must have demonstrated experience coaching and/or playing the position. The successful candidates will work within the offensive staff to coach the position group, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan, and have their own recruiting area. This position includes a monthly stipend, housing, some meals, and full graduate-school tuition (upon acceptance to the University). Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume and a list of professional references to Offensive Coordinator Tony Neymeiyer at aneymeiyer@stu.edu.

Tyler (JC - TX): Tyler Junior College is anticipating openings for the position of Assistant Coach – Wide Receivers or Linebackers. This is a full-time position, reporting to the Head Football Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assisting the head coach in all facets of a NJCAA football program, Recruiting prospective student-athletes who fit the mission and culture of the program and the College, Organizing & conducting on-field coaching during practices and games. Prior collegiate coaching experience and/or competitive collegiate playing experience required. Must be able to teach offensive/defensive football technique and understand football strategy at a high level. Demonstrated leadership skills and effective communication and organizational skills. Basic competency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Visio) applications is required. Competency with HUDL. The cover letter should address the qualifications contained in the profile above. To Apply: Please email head coach Tanner Jacobson at tanner.jacobson@tjc.edu. Attach a cover letter, resume, and include the names and contact information (email and mobile phone) for three references. Bachelor's degree is required.

Missouri Valley (NAIA): Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator Luke Jaicks has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside of football. Jaicks joined the staff back in December.

Victor Valley (JC - CA): Victor Valley College has removed interim tag and named Artie Allen head football coach. Allen will also serve as Director of Athletics. Prior to becoming interim at VVC this past June, Allen was the Associate Head Coach / Offensive Coordinator at Chaffey College (JC - CA).

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University has IMMEDIATE openings for 2 Quality Control Positions on staff. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 3 previous Quality Control coaches who went on to full time roles in coaching. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Ideally, candidates must be able to start work as soon as possible. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to brian.white@hamptonu.edu.

Angelo Football Clinic: Join us in person or online June 9th - 11th for the renowned Angelo Football Clinic. The 2022 schedule is loaded with great speakers and talks tailored to helping you become a better ball coach. Link to the 2022 schedule.

Ohio State: Entering his first year calling the Buckeyes defense, Jim Knowles explains why he believes in adapting your defense to what offenses are doing.

NIL: For 10 months, the NCAA had a set of NIL guidelines that it chose not to enforce, for legal reasons. Legal reasons be damned, the NCAA is going to start enforcing them now.

NCAA: The NCAA and coaches are eyeing major NIL, transfer portal and roster changes for college football.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University seeks qualified applicants for the Head Football Equipment Coordinator. This position will be responsible for all equipment, ordering, inventory, and distribution to Lamar University Football team and staff. Requirements include: Bachelor’s degree, AEMA Certification or willing to work towards certification. Experience working in college football equipment room is preferred. Please send resume to Executive Head Coach Coby Gipson – cgipson5@lamar.edu

Mount Union (D-III - OH): The program has some significant honors in store for former head coach Larry Kehres.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.