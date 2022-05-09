The Scoop - Monday May 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Eastern Michigan: Defensive pass game coordinator / safeties coach Fred Reed passed away over the weekend at just 54 years old.

Kalamazoo (D-III - MI): Clay Whitehead has returned to the program as the new defensive coordinator. Whitehead spent last season as the defensive line coach at Cornell College (D-III - IA) and previously served as defensive backs coach (2018) and defensive line coach (2019-20) at Kalamazoo College.

NCAA: The NCAA is going to pursue boosters and schools bending the rules of NIL, according to a report.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. This will be an unbelievable opportunity for a coach looking to be part of building a football program with a new coaching staff. Candidates with a relentless work ethic, great energy, and a passion for coaching are encouraged to apply. This position will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting area, game planning and extra responsibilities assigned. Ideal candidates will be proficient in Microsoft Office, Hudl and Visio. This position will include a tuition waiver, $8,000 stipend, some meals and affordable housing. Qualified candidates must gain admittance into graduate school and successful completion of a background check. A review of applicants will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to pockinga@peru.edu.

Bethel University (NAIA - TN): Bethel University is seeking an offensive graduate assistant working with wide receivers. The positions include 50% tuition and a monthly stipend. Housing and meals are included. Must have 3.0 undergraduate GPA. Strong computer skills (ie. Visio / Powerpoint) and experience with Hudl is strongly preferred. All interested applicants can email resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Keith Williams. williamske@bethelu.edu.

Sul Ross State (D-II - TX): Sul Ross St is hiring an offensive graduate assistant to work with wide receivers. This position will cover housing, meals and 1k a month for tuition cost. Email resumes to barry.derickson@sulross.edu to apply.

Delaware (FCS): Secondary coach Holman Copeland has been chosen to participate in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program with the Atlanta Falcons.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Valdosta State is seeking candidates for an Offensive Line Assistant Coach Position. The Position is on a STRICTLY VOLUNTEER BASIS working with the highest caliber of program in Division 2 football. Start date would be June 1st. This is a fantastic opportunity to grow as a coach with a high level football program. Duties would include; assisting in day to day operation of Offensive Line (including on-field and meeting rooms), Recruiting your own area, Film Breakdown, and other duties as assigned. Interested candidates should contact Offensive Line Coach Mike Barela thru email mbarela@valdosta.edu. Please attach a resume and references. No phone calls

Bethel University (NAIA-TN): Bethel University (NAIA-TN) is seeking undergraduate student assistant coaches. These are undergraduate scholarship positions. Responsibilities include developing scouting reports, film breakdown, weekly practice preparation, and any assignments delegated by the Offensive coordinator and Head Coach. Interested applicants can email Keith Williams - williamske@bethelu.edu. No phone calls please.

Tulane: Former Florida A&M athletic director Kortne Gosha has been hired as a senior associate athletic director at Tulane, Pete Thamel shares.

