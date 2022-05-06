The Scoop - Friday May 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas College (D-III): Sources tell FootballScoop that Jarrail Jackson, a former assistant under Bob Stoops in the XFL, is expected to become the new head coach at Texas College.

Thaddeus Stevens (JC - PA): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach. The position includes a stipend, for interested candidates who are in a commuting distance from the school (Lancaster, Pa.). Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to CORNERS. Experience playing and coaching CORNERS is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Dennis Iezzi, Head Football Coach iezzi@stevenscollege.edu

Franklin (D-III - IN): Franklin has an opening for a full-time assistant football coach. The candidate will serve as the offensive line coach with the possibility of serving as the recruiting coordinator. This is a 10-month, full-time staff position with a June 1st start date. Bachelor’s degree is required. Candidates must have collegiate football coaching & recruiting experience. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a candidate is selected. Please apply through Human Resources.

Bridgewater (D-III - VA): Bridgewater College is seeking applications for the position of Offensive Assistant Coach – Wide Receivers. This is a full-time position, reporting to the Head Football Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assisting the head coach in all facets of a Division III football program, Recruiting prospective student-athletes who fit the mission and culture of the program and the College, Organizing & conducting on-field coaching during practices and games. Prior collegiate coaching experience and/or competitive collegiate playing experience required. Must be able to teach offensive football technique and understand football strategy at a high level. Demonstrated leadership skills and effective communication and organizational skills. Basic competency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Visio) applications is required. Competency with HUDL or other editing software and willing to learn GoArmyEdge 3-D Technology. Must possess a valid driver’s license and be insurable by the college’s auto insurance carrier. The cover letter should address the qualifications contained in the profile above. To Apply: Please email Head Football Coach (slemn@bridgewater.edu). Attach a cover letter, resume and include the names and contact information (email and mobile phone) for three references.

Westminster (D-III - MO): Westminster College Fulton, Missouri has 2 offensive intern coaching positions open. Interested applicants must have a college degree, college football playing and or coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, player retention, coaching a position group, game planning, practice planning, managing a recruiting area, video breakdown, other duties assigned by the head coach and or offensive coordinator. Compensation: $500 per month and off campus housing (utilities included). May and June are off months. Start Date July 1, 2022. Please send resume to john.welty@westminster-mo.edu. NO phone calls please.

Lakeland (D-III): Lakeland University has an opening for a full time assistant coach working with the defensive backs. Position will also serve as the academic coordinator for the football program. Previous coaching experience with the defensive backs and successful experience recruiting at the collegiate level is preferred. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applicants must apply using this link. No phone calls, please.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Sources tell FootballScoop that Defiance is looking to hire their third head coach in the past nine months, and their seventh in about a decade.

Missouri S&T (D-II): Missouri S&T, a member of NCAA Division II and the GLVC conference, is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach – Defensive Backs for the Miner football program. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach with day to day operations, recruiting an assigned area, coaching the defensive back, and other duties as assigned. The successful candidate will be a positive, enthusiastic individual who is committed to the academic and athletic success of student-athletes and the adherence to NCAA rules & regulations. Required qualifications include – successful college coaching experience with defensive backs, Bachelor's degree and knowledgeable about NCAA rules & regulations. A review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Interested candidates should electronically submit an application consisting of a cover letter, resume’, and complete contact information for five references to the Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Human Resource Office at https://hr.mst.edu/careers/staff-employment/. Please contact Corey Sudhoff with any questions regarding this position at csudhoff@mst.edu.

Tennessee Titans: Corey Cooper, who previously served as a recruiting analyst for North Carolina, has joined the organization as a scouting assistant, Neil Stratton shares.

Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Howard has joined the team as a national scout, Matt Derrick tweets. He spent last season with the Panthers and also previously spent eight years with the Patriots organization.

Culver-Stockton (NAIA - MO): Culver-Stockton College has a graduate assistant position open. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film breakdown, data entry and other duties as assigned (Specific coaching assignments will be determined by successful candidate’s strengths). Qualified candidates must have playing or coaching experience and be able to gain admittance to the graduate program. This position includes tuition, room, and board, and plus a possible stipend. All interested candidates should submit the following: Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 references to either Thomas Sallay at tsallay@culver.edu

Oregon: The lawsuit against Oregon, Willie Taggart and Irele Oderinde has been settled.

Mount St. Joseph (D-III - OH): Mount St. Joseph University is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant Football Coach for Defense. GA position will pay $10,000, 6 graduate credits per semester, and free housing on campus. Candidates must be able to gain admissions into MSJ MBA Graduate Program. GA will be responsible for coaching their own position group, aiding with Special Teams, recruit their own territory, and will help in daily football operations and study tables. Preference will be given to candidates with Defensive Backs coaching or playing experience, but open to all defensive candidates. If interested, please email Head Coach Tyler Hopperton at Tyler.Hopperton@msj.edu with a letter of interest and resume.

Recruiting: Make sure you include Atlanta on your next recruiting trip. Georgia has joined Texas, Florida and California as a Big 4 recruiting state.

