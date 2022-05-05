The Scoop - Thursday May 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oregon: The lawsuit against Oregon, Willie Taggart and Irele Oderinde has been settled.

Minnesota State-Moorhead (D-II): Minnesota State University Moorhead is seeking applicants for a full-time Offensive Assistant Coach working with the Offensive Line or Running Backs & Tight Ends. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to; practice and game preparation, coaching your own position group, your own recruiting area, and film breakdown (HUDL). Interested candidates can send their resume, cover letter and references to Chase Montplaisir at chase.montplaisir@mnstate.edu. No phone calls please.

UTEP: UTEP has now announced that head coach Dana Dimel has received a two year contract extension taking him through 2024. He will earn $800k this season with an increase of $25k each season, not counting his incentives.

Geneva College (D-III - PA): Geneva College, located in Beaver Falls, is looking for a graduate assistant interested in earning a degree in Masters of Higher Education. This position will receive 1/3 reduction in tuition and a stipend of $8000. Candidates must send a Statement of Christian Faith, resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach Geno DeMarco at gdemarco@geneva.edu. This position will start 8/1/2022 . Candidates should have experience in either multi-media or social media with football knowledge/experience on the defensive side of the ball.

William Paterson (D-III - NJ): Assistant coach Terrell Rouse has been selected to participate in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program with the Green Bay Packers.

North Carolina: Gene Chizik shares that, as humans, when we're bad at anything there's typically one place to blame and focus all your energy on improving - communication. Here's how he reworked and emphasized communication for the Tar Heels this spring with an emphasis on pre-snap, post-snap and even in their defensive film sessions.

Sacred Heart (FCS - CT): Sacred Heart University is looking for 2 JV games for this coming fall. September games needed. If interested please contact Head Coach Mark Nofri at nofrim@sacredheart.edu

Recruiting: Make sure you include Atlanta on your next recruiting trip. Georgia has joined Texas, Florida and California as a Big 4 recruiting state.

Wheaton (DIII – IL): Wheaton College is seeking a Preseason Scrimmage for this Fall, 2022 with available dates of September 2 or 3. We are looking for D3/NAIA opponents within a 3 HR drive. If interested, please contact CJ Nightingale at cj.nightingale@wheaton.edu.

Springfield College (D-III - MA): Springfield College is seeking a home and home series for the 2023 and 2024 season. Our open dates are Week 2 September 9 th , 2023 / September 14 th , 2024 or Week 9 October 28 th ,2023/November 2 nd , 2024. Regional opponents will be considered first. Please email Lou DiRienzo at ldirienzo@springfieldcollege.edu if interested.

Curry College (D-III - MA): Curry College, located 7 miles outside of Boston, is seeking applicants for a full-time Defensive Coordinator. Job responsibilities include but not limited to; practice and game preparation, coaching your own position group, on the road recruiting, film breakdown, playbook formulation, as well as other administrative duties assigned by the Head Coach and Director of Athletics. Bachelor’s degree and 3-5 years of coaching experience is required. Interested candidates must apply officially through the Curry College HR department to be considered, please apply via this link. Please no phone calls.

Texas: Texas is beefing up its scouting department by hiring a personnel executive with SEC, CFL and NFL experience, sources tell FootballScoop.

University of Charleston (D-II - WV): The University of Charleston is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. This position will help with Operations, Equipment & Administrative work; Along with some film breakdowns & coaching duties as needed. The position will include a monthly stipend, Housing & Meals, and full tuition coverage. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree, admission into graduate program and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to UCWVFOOTBALL@GMAIL.COM. The University of Charleston is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from minorities and women. No phone calls please.

SEC: Brian Niedermeyer, a former assistant at SEC programs like Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, has been named IMG's new defensive coordinator. Details here.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The second round of interviews for the vacant GM role will include Ryan Cowden (Titans VP of player personnel) and John Spytek (Buccaneers VP of player personnel), Mike Garafolo tweets, adding that others are expected to interview as well.

Las Vegas Raiders: GM Dave Ziegler is adding Dolphins area scout Lenny McGill to the front office as a senior national scout, Mike Garafolo tweets.

Henderson State OC Hayden Hawk Made This 1 Change to His Mesh Concept: In today’s Air Raid systems, the running back can often be the first progression in Mesh concepts, where he’s asked to access space immediately in the flat. But what if your super back isn’t a viable pass-catcher, as was the case at Division 2 Henderson State University (AR) last fall? For offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk, the answer came in building in several Mesh sequences where able-handed receivers are tasked with handling flat control responsibilities, thus keeping the back in a check-release protection scenario. These concepts not only alleviated dual-threat roles for the RB (and placed them on better receivers) but also protected the shallow concept, another proficient scheme in the Reddies' offense. The philosophy helped in producing a 62% efficiency rating finishing 4th in total offense (494 ypg), 7th in scoring offense (40.5 ppg), and 11th in passing offense (311 ypg) at the Division 2 level this season. Watch the game film.

Louisiana-Monroe: Sources tell FootballScoop that Joe Wintrick has joined the staff at ULM as an offensive analyst working with the offensive line. He previously served as the tight ends coach at West Florida (D-II) and Erskine College (D-II - SC).

Recruiting: The 25-man initial counter limit in FBS could go away, and soon.

Rowan (D-III - NJ): Rowan University seeks coaching interns at the following positions, DL, RBs, & WRs. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, these internships are structured as a 10-month position. These are appointments for up to 2 years. Pay is $10,000 to $12,000. Meals and housing are not included. Email accorsi@rowan.edu if interested.

Minot State (D-II - ND): Per source, Minot State wide receivers coach / special teams coordinator Francisco Llanos has accepted a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship position with the New York Jets.

​Warner (NAIA - FL): Warner University Football is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant to work directly with the Defensive Line. This position includes 75% of tuition paid and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with the DL / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Warner University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, George Brewer, at george.brewer@warner.edu.

Pay for Study: Pay for play is still (technically) illegal in the NCAA. But did you know pay for study is perfectly legal?

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to immediately fill an Offensive Skill Coach position. Preference will be given to those with Wide Receiver or Quarterback experience. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, game preparation, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. Compensation for this position is $13-$18k plus possible housing. College coaching experience is a plus but not required, and minority candidates are encouraged. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please have position coach in the title of your email. No phone calls please.



