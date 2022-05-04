The Scoop - Wednesday May 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arkansas State: Alabama executive deputy AD Jeff Purinton has been named the next AD at A-State.

Recruiting: The 25-man initial counter limit in FBS could go away, and soon.

Bryant (FCS - RI): Bryant University is searching for an Assistant Wide Receivers coach. This is an entry level position with a $17k stipend and a bed. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, collegiate playing experience and or coaching experience, excellent communication and leadership skills. Minorites are encouraged to apply. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to football@bryant.edu. No phone calls please.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for a Defensive Graduate assistant working with the Defensive Line. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching the defensive line, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and housing is a possibility. Resumes should be emailed to head coach Scott Maxfield at maxfiem@hsu.edu.

Dickinson State (NAIA - ND): Dickinson State University is seeking applicants for an Offensive Graduate Assistant working with either the Running Backs or Offensive Line. Compensation includes a $5,000 stipend for 10 months, some meals, and full tuition waiver to pursue a master’s degree. Applicants must have a 2.5 GPA to be accepted into the graduate program. Position responsibilities consist of helping with all aspects of the football program including, running your own position group, practice organization, video editing/breakdown, equipment duties, recruiting, academic monitoring, summer camps and all other responsibilities given out by the head coach and coordinators. All interested and qualified applicants can email cover letter, resume, and references to Russell McCarvel at russell.mccarvel@dickinsonstate.edu. No phone calls please.

Wichita State (D-I - KS): Wichita State has parted ways with AD Darron Boatright, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Philadelphia Eagles: Per multiple reports, Southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen will not return and director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, has also been let go.

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna seeks an assistant football coach working with the Defensive Backs. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing and/or coaching at the college level. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary is $10,000. No housing provided but reasonable housing available. Meals are included. The ability for additional income is available in the off season. Candidates will be expected to be here 10 months. Interested candidates should send resumes, cover letter, and references to Defensive Coordinator Pat Ruley at Ruley@susqu.edu . No phone calls please.

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna is looking for a Week 4 home game in 2023 with a return in 2024. Please contact Head Coach Tom Perkovich perkovich@susqu.edu.

Tabor (NAIA - KS): Tabor College is looking for applicants to fill a stipend assistant coach position. This position pays $15,000, no benefits are included. Tabor College is a Christian organization and requires all potential employees to communicate a clear commitment to being a follower of Jesus. You will be responsible for working with the head coach in all aspects of developing a competitive NAIA program with some assignments for recruiting, coaching a position group, and some athletic administration. Living expenses are the responsibility of the successful candidate. Please send Cover Letter, Resume, and References to michaelg@tabor.edu.

Houston Baptist (FCS - TX): Blake Moore was recently promoted from personnel assistant to Director of Scouting at Houston Baptist, sources tell FootballScoop. Blake has previously worked as a student assistant at Baylor and Temple, as an area scouting intern for the Hula Bowl and as an intern with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Howard Payne (D-III - TX): Howard Payne is a Division 3 School located in Brownwood, TX is seeking applicants for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. This position will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to football@hputx.edu.

Minnesota State Mankato (D-II): Tight ends coach Mike Bernarde is no longer with the program and is pursuing other opportunities.

Yale (FCS - CT): Austin Van Poucke, who spent the past three seasons in a graduate assistant role at Arkansas in football ops, has joined the program as director of football operations.

Castleton State (D-III - VT): Castleton University has 1 intern position open (on the defensive side of the ball). The position comes with a stipend, assistance with meals, off-campus part time work opportunities, and the ability to be the frontrunner to become the next Graduate Assistant in the Masters of Athletic Leadership program (3.0 undergraduate GPA required). This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to break into the coaching profession, as the candidates will gain coaching and recruiting experience. The position does not include housing or benefits. Having ties to the Northeast, along with previous playing or coaching experience is ideal but not a requirement. Interested candidates should send a resume to Tyler Higley at tyler.higley@castleton.edu.

Ole Miss: Mallikah Little, who previously served on staffs at Southern (FCS - LA) and Colgate (FCS - NY), has accepted the assistant AD of player personnel role on Lane Kiffin's staff.

West Alabama (D-II): The University of West Alabama has an immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree. Job duties include assisting in coaching a defensive position, practice/game preparation, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or defensive coordinator. Also, the applicant should possess computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, Hudl, and PowerPoint. The position will cover graduate tuition, possible meals and a semester stipend. Resumes should be emailed to Josh Wegrzyn at wegrzynj@uwa.edu . No phone calls please.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State is seeking to hire both a receivers graduate assistant and a running backs graduate assistant. These positions will cover housing, meals and $1k a month for tuition cost. Email resumes to barry.derickson@sulross.edu to apply.

NIL: Sports Illustrated reports college athletics leaders are grappling with the influx of booster involvement in ongoing "NIL' recruiting efforts

Grinnell (D-III - IA): Grinnell College is seeking 2 (two) VOLUNTEER coaches for the 2022 season. We are looking for coaches with prior experience who live in close proximity to Grinnell. The season will run from mid-August to mid-November. Final applicants must complete and successfully pass a background check prior to starting and be able to provide current vaccination documentation or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Please email Brent Barnes at barnesbr@grinnell.edu with a cover letter and resume to apply. No phone calls please.

Urban Meyer: Jaguars owner Shad Khan spoke publicly on Urban Meyer for the first time post-firing, and did not disappoint.

New York Giants: Senior pro scouting executive Ken Sternfeld and senior pro scout / football systems analyst Matt Schauger are no longer with the team, per Dan Duggan. Both Sternfeld and Schauger were longtime employees in the personnel department.

Personnel award: Please join us & AstroTurf in congratulating Zach Grant - 2021 FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year.

Kansas: Three years after Jeff Long chased him out of college football with false allegations, former KU director of football technology is back in the college game.

Nebraska Wesleyan (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University is looking for a Week 1 game (Sept. 2) in 2023. This is a one year deal. Also looking for a Week 2 game in 2024 and 2025. Willing to play DIII or NAIA programs. If interested, please contact head coach Brian Keller at nebrwesleyan.edu.



LSU: Study shows a relationship between LSU's upset losses and criminal sentences for juveniles.

