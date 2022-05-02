The Scoop - Monday May 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UTEP: Head coach Dana Dimel has netted a 1-year contract extension. He'll now make $800,000 in 2022, $825,000 in 2023, and $850,000 in 2024.

Texas: Jeff Banks (assistant head coach/tight ends/special teams), Bo Davis (defensive line), Blake Gideon (safeties), Terry Joseph (defensive passing game coordinator), AJ Milwee (quarterbacks), Jeff Choate (co-DC/linebackers) and Torre Becton (strength) have notched 1-year contract extensions. Banks and Davis are under contract through 2024, the rest are through 2023.

Wheeling (D-II - WV): Wheeling University, an NCAA Division II University, and member of the Mountain East Conference invites applications for the position of Defensive Graduate Assistant. Successful candidates must be committed to the academic and athletic success of the student-athlete and be able to support and promote the University's Mission. Looking to hire a defensive skill coach (DBs or LBs). This position will include positional coaching/teaching, recruiting area as assigned, game preparation, film breakdown, workouts and conditioning, and monitoring academic progress of student-athletes. Proficient in Visio, HUDL, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Previous experience coaching or playing a defensive skill position is preferred. A Bachelor's degree and admission to school’s MBA, MLE, MSA, or MSOL graduate program is required. Full Graduate Scholarship, Stipend, and Housing will be offered. Please apply formally at Graduate School Application, and a job posting through Human Resources will be posted in the immediate. No phone calls please. Looking to hire qualified candidates as soon as possible before the start of the Fall Semester.

Nebraska: The NCAA has hit Scott Frost with a show cause order, practice and recruiting restrictions and more.

Stevenson University (D-III - MD): Stevenson University has a FT position open on the defensive side of the ball. Preference given to candidates with Secondary experience, but looking for the best fit. Please apply via apply here . Please no emails or phone calls. Only applications submitted via the link will be considered.

Norfolk State (FCS): Per source, offensive line coach LaQuaid Manago has accepted a Bill Walsh Minority Internship position with the Washington Commanders.

Gardner Webb (FCS - TN): Gardner-Webb has an immediate opening got a video coordinator position. Experience w/ DVSport preferred, but open to all applicants. This position will include a stipend. Email Tyler Dell at tdell@gardner-webb.edu with your resume if interested.

Michigan State: The major renovations and expansion to the football facility in East Lansing are poised to put Michigan State in the upper tier of Big Ten facilities.

NFL Draft: Which colleges produced the best draft classes? Our simple, original formula breaks it down.

USF: University of South Florida Football is looking to hire a Football Recruiting Graphic Designer. Reporting directly to the Director of Football Creative Services, this position will act as lead designer for all projects associated with South Florida Recruiting. Responsible for designing mailers and public-facing social media graphics. Produce weekly personalized recruiting graphic content for prospective student-athletes. Setup and execute photo shoots for prospective student-athletes for official and unofficial visits. Edit pictures from photo shoots and categorize them to be distributed to prospective student-athletes according to NCAA rules. Organize and maintain a creative asset database that meets the standards set forth by the USF Athletics Brand Guide. Interested candidates can apply at this link.

Arkansas: Cody Vincent, who spent the past four-and-a-half seasons with the Razorbacks most recently assistant director of recruiting / graphic design, has accepted a position with Whistle Recruiting as Director of Marketing.

Wooster (D-III - OH): The College of Wooster is seeking an Assistant coach. Established experience in the college game is required. Compensation includes a $10,000 annual stipend, some meal reimbursement and covers AFCA Convention expenses. You will have the opportunity to coach your own position, run your own meetings and recruit an assigned territory. Please Apply HERE.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that run game coordinator / offensive line coach Drew Burton is leaving to become the head coach at Flint Powers Catholic (MI).

Robert Morris University (FCS – PA): Robert Morris University Football is looking to fill one position on the defensive side of the ball (assistant defensive backs coach or assistant linebackers coach). This positions will be volunteer positions on the Robert Morris Football Staff. This position will work directly with the defensive staff and head coach. Coaches will be responsible for assisting each position group, film breakdown, data entry and all other duties assigned by the defensive staff. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to assistant head coach / defensive coordinator Dave Plungas at plungas@rmu.edu.

Franklin (D-III - IN): Offensive line coach Jacob Claborn has left the staff and accepted a position with Hendricks Motorsports. Before joining the Franklin staff, Claborn served in a variety of roles on the Wyoming staff including director of on-campus recruiting and offensive graduate assistant.

Pat Narduzzi: With his top returning player testing the transfer portal with USC as a likely landing spot, Pat Narduzzi reportedly confronted Lincoln Riley with ampering accusations.

Lawsuit: The lawsuit against the NCAA, Oregon, Willie Taggart and his former strength coach -- stemming from a winter workout that left three players hospitalized more than five years ago -- is getting real.

Martin Luther College (D-III - MN): Shoreland Lutheran HS (MN) head coach Paul Huebner has been hired to lead the program.

Southern Connecticut State (D-II): Southern Connecticut State is seeking an assistant coach for defense. SCSU is located in New Haven, CT and is a member of the Northeast 10 Conference. This is an entry level position that includes coaching own position, recruiting own area, practice preparation, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. This is a 10-month Part-Time coaching position starting August through May, stipend is 10k, there is currently NO housing or meals but it is a future possibility, there is NO tuition remittance available. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Please send Cover Letter, Resume and References to Rob Eggerling eggerlingr1@southernct.edu.

NFL Draft: The NFL draft took place over the weekend. As you may not know, last year we reinvented covering the NFL draft from a college perspective. Excited to continue this project.

Chicago Bears: Chris Prescott is no longer in his national scout with the organization, per Neil Stratton. Chris has also worked with the Jets and Jaguars since starting his journey in the NFL back in 2003.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime makes an unprecedented move for rival Mississippi Valley State.

UW-Platteville (D-III): UW-Platteville is looking for a home game in 2023 with a return in 2024. Willing to play D3, D2, or NAIA. If interested, please contact Head Coach Ryan Munz munzr@uwplatt.edu.

Miami Dolphins: Dolphins college scout Lenny McGill is expected to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ West Coast National scout, Pete Thamel tweets. McGill has previously served as a scout with the Packers, Broncos and Dolphins over the past two decades.

Maryland: Mike Locksley has a new deal that keeps him at his dream job for the foreseeable future.

Miami: A Miami billionaire has, very publicly, bankrolled the school's NIL efforts. Now a top basketball player wants a new deal or he's leaving.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Friday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.