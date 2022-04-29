The Scoop - Friday April 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lawsuit: The lawsuit against the NCAA, Oregon, Willie Taggart and his former strength coach -- stemming from a winter workout that left three players hospitalized more than five years ago -- is getting real.

Maryland: Mike Locksley has a new deal that keeps him at his dream job for the foreseeable future.

Miami: A Miami billionaire has, very publicly, bankrolled the school's NIL efforts. Now a top basketball player wants a new deal or he's leaving.

Carnegie Mellon (D-III - PA): Carnegie Mellon University is seeking applicants for a full-time assistant coach on the defensive side of the ball, with preference given to those with Linebacker or Defensive Back experience. Job responsibilities include: Coaching your own position group, recruiting on the national scale, film breakdown, playbook formulation, as well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Director of Athletics. This position will be 12 months with a full benefits package. Bachelor’s degree and 1-3 years of coaching experience is required. Start date is July 1, with review of applications to begin immediately. Interested candidates must apply officially through the CMU HR department to be considered, please apply here. Please no phone calls.

Garden City (JC - KS): Garden City CC is searching for a Defensive Back job. This is a full-time position with a salary/benefits between $35,000/ $40,000. Responsibilities will include recruiting and coaching your own position. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, collegiate playing experience and or coaching experience, excellent communication, and leadership skills. Please forward all request to Coach Minnick at thomas.minnick@gcccks.edu.

Colorado State-Pueblo (D-II): Colorado State University Pueblo is seeking an offensive line GA. Must have OFFENSIVE LINE experience either playing or coaching. This is a graduate assistant position. ONLY GRADUATE CLASSES WILL BE PAID FOR, NO OTHER COMPENSATION AT THIS TIME. Preferably looking for someone with Colorado ties, although not required. If interested please contact Matt Helton through email matthew.helton@csupueblo.edu.

Muskingum (D-III - OH): Muskingum University is looking for an Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching the Running backs. Please email HC Erik Ieuter your resume/references at eieuter@muskingum.edu.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): NWOSU is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. This position will help with Operations, Equipment & Administrative work. The position will include a monthly stipend, Housing & Meals, and full tuition coverage at a 10-month contract. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to mdwalter@nwosu.edu.

Kansas State: Kansas State has an immediate opening for a Graduate Assistant Coach on Defense. Candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree. Playing or coaching experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Ideal candidates will be proficient in Microsoft Office, XOS, film breakdowns, and opponent scouting reports. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Email resume to footballjobs@kstatesports.com.

Husson University (D-III - ME): Husson University invites applications for a Full-Time Assistant Football Coach. The successful candidate will have experience recruiting at the college level and coaching an offensive skill position. Please send a resume to Head Coach Nat Clark at clarkna@husson.edu. To apply and get more information about this position use this link. No phone calls please.

NFL Draft: The NFL draft is underway. As you may not know, last year we reinvented covering the NFL draft from a college perspective. Excited to get back at it this year.

Rocky Mountain College (NAIA - MT): Invites applicants for a Full-Time Defensive Assistant position coach (LB’S or DB’S). Pay for the position is $28K - $30K with benefits. Responsibilities include but are not limited to defensive game planning, recruiting, coaching a position group, and potentially serving as the Special Teams Coordinator. A bachelor’s degree is required. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Must have coaching experience at the collegiate level. Review of applications will begin immediately and phone interviews will start May 5th – May 15th with zoom interviews the following week. Please email resumes to Head Coach Chris Stutzriem chris.stutzriem@rocky.edu please no phone calls.

Garden City (JC - KS): Located Garden City, KS is searching for a Defensive Back job. This is a full-time position with a salary/benefits between $35,000/ $40,000. Responsibilities will include recruiting and coaching your own position. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, collegiate playing experience and or coaching experience, excellent communication, and leadership skills. Please forward all request to Coach Minnick at Thomas.minnick@gcccks.edu.

Seattle Seahawks: South Carolina State defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon will participate in a Bill Walsh Minority Internship with the Seahawks. Read more on a bright, young star in the profession here.

Southwestern (JC - CA): Source tells FootballScoop Armando Varela III is the new running backs coach at Southwestern College. Varela comes from Feather River.

Garden City (CC - KS): Garden City Community College is looking to hire two Coaches/Dorm assistant, one on Offense and one on Defense. The successful candidates will assist the coaching staff in day-to-day operations, recruiting, and organization. Each candidate will also be working directly with housing. $12,000/ Benefits package/Meal plan included. Email thomas.minnick@gcccks.edu if interested.

Alfred (D-III - NY): Alfred University is currently accepting applications for the position of Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Required Qualifications: Bachelor's degree, Master’s preferred, playing or coaching QB experience. If interested please email your resume to Defensive Coordinator, Brady Bonacquisti at bonacquisti@alfred.edu. Please no phone calls.

Western New England (D-III - MA): The Western New England University football program has an opening for a graduate assistant position (Defense preferred). This Position includes all tuition for a Master of Science in Sport Leadership and Coaching (3.0 GPA needed), as well as a stipend. No housing included for this position, but will assist in finding affordable housing. Responsibilities will include coaching your own position group, video management and breakdown (Hudl), coordination and practice preparation, recruiting your own territory, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. To apply, you must be admitted to graduate school and send materials to Head Football Coach Jason.Lebeau@wne.edu. No phone calls please.

Averett (D-III - VA): Due to some unforeseen circumstances we are now looking for a Home and Home in 2023 / 2024 in WEEK 2. 2023 needs to be home and 2024 we will travel to you. Please contact Head Coach Patrick Henry at phenry@averett.edu.

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University is looking to hire two Graduate Assistant Coaches, one on Offense and one on Defense. The successful candidates will assist the coaching staff in day-to-day operations, recruiting, and organization. Each candidate will work directly with the Offensive unit or Defensive unit. The candidate must be accepted into the Hampton University Sports Administration Graduate Program. Benefits package will be discussed with the Head Coach upon acceptance into Graduate School, and selection for the position. All interested applicants should send a resume and references via email to Brian White at brian.white@hamptonu.edu with “Graduate Assistant Candidate” as the subject line.

Furman (FCS - SC): Furman University seeks qualified applicants for the Head Football Equipment Manager. Furman University is a NCAA Division I institution in Greenville, South Carolina and is a member of the Southern Conference. This position will be responsible for all equipment, ordering, inventory, and distribution to Furman University Football team and staff. Requirements include, Bachelor’s degree, AEMA Certification or eligible, and minimum of 3 years of experience working in an FBS, FCS, or professional athletic equipment room. Follow this link to apply.

SUNY Cortland (D-III - NY): SUNY Cortland is seeking applicants for two (2) part-time Assistant Football Coach positions (Tight Ends and Cornerbacks). Job responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Coaching your own position group, film breakdown & data entry, managing a recruiting area, as well as assisting in the academic support and retention of student-athletes. Salary is $8,500 (9.5-months; 8/1-5/15). Affordable off-campus housing opportunities are available, and some meals provided. Candidates with high energy, a positive attitude, and a hunger to gain valuable coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Bachelor’s degree required. Start date is August 1st. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Head Coach Curt Fitzpatrick at curt.fitzpatrick@cortland.edu, and also please apply via this link.

Coaching Staff Limits: Are you a Division I assistant coach worn out from the constant demand to recruit? Help could be on the way, depending on what conference you're in.

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss and Kiffin have released a "Transfer to the 'Sip" promo video.

Pay to Play: The California state legislature started the NIL grass fire. Now they're considering a bill that could require its colleges to share revenue with their football players.

