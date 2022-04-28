The Scoop - Thursday April 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Penn State: Penn State and Boston College AD Patrick Kraft have agreed to terms to make him the Nittany Lions' new AD, per Matt Fortuna of The Athletic. The deal is expected to become official on Friday.

NFL Draft: As you know, the NFL draft begins today. As you may not know, last year we reinvented covering the NFL draft from a college perspective. Excited to get back at it this year.

Tulane: Source tells FootballScoop Dane Ziegler is joining the staff as a grad assistant working with the defensive line.

Averett (D-III - VA): Due to some unforeseen circumstances we are now looking for a Home and Home in 2023 / 2024 in WEEK 2. 2023 needs to be home and 2024 we will travel to you. Please contact Head Coach Patrick Henry at phenry@averett.edu.

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University is looking to hire two Graduate Assistant Coaches, one on Offense and one on Defense. The successful candidates will assist the coaching staff in day-to-day operations, recruiting, and organization. Each candidate will work directly with the Offensive unit or Defensive unit. The candidate must be accepted into the Hampton University Sports Administration Graduate Program. Benefits package will be discussed with the Head Coach upon acceptance into Graduate School, and selection for the position. All interested applicants should send a resume and references via email to Brian White at brian.white@hamptonu.edu with “Graduate Assistant Candidate” as the subject line.

LSU: Former Tiger running back Nick Brossette has joined the staff as director of alumni relations and high school outreach.

McKendree (D-II - IL): Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Eric Bergman has left the staff to pursue an opportunity out of coaching, sources tell FootballScoop.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II - OK): NWOSU is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. This position will help with Operations, Equipment & Administrative work. The position will include a monthly stipend, Housing & Meals, and full tuition coverage at a 10-month contract. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to mdwalter@nwosu.edu

Duke: Bucknell (FCS - PA) special teams coordinator Keith Larson is taking a special teams analyst job at Duke, source tells FootballScoop.

SUNY Cortland (D-III - NY): SUNY Cortland is seeking applicants for two (2) part-time Assistant Football Coach positions (Tight Ends and Cornerbacks). Job responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Coaching your own position group, film breakdown & data entry, managing a recruiting area, as well as assisting in the academic support and retention of student-athletes. Salary is $8,500 (9.5-months; 8/1-5/15). Affordable off-campus housing opportunities are available, and some meals provided. Candidates with high energy, a positive attitude, and a hunger to gain valuable coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Bachelor’s degree required. Start date is August 1st. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Head Coach Curt Fitzpatrick at curt.fitzpatrick@cortland.edu, and also please apply via this link.

Coaching Staff Limits: Are you a Division I assistant coach worn out from the constant demand to recruit? Help could be on the way, depending on what conference you're in.

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss and Kiffin have released a "Transfer to the 'Sip" promo video.

Saint Anselm (D-II - NH): Saint Anselm College is accepting applications for 2 Quality Control positions. (Offense/Defense) Ideal candidates should have collegiate coaching or playing experience. Duties assigned will be video editing and breakdown, manage and recruit an area, statistical analysis, playbook design and other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Ideal candidates will have a strong background in Hudl, Excel, Visio and Powerpoint. This is an ideal position for a former player who wants to get into college coaching. Diverse candidates are highly encouraged to apply. Positions will include: 10,000 stipend (12 month contract), Housing on campus, Meals in dining facility, No benefits. If interested, please apply here Football Asst-Quality Control and send your resume and interest letter to HawksFootball@anselm.edu.

Pay to Play: The California state legislature started the NIL grass fire. Now they're considering a bill that could require its colleges to share revenue with their football players.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire an offensive graduate assistant to work directly with the Offensive Line. This position includes a tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with the OL / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Offensive Coordinator and OL Coach, Tyler Johns, at tuemployment@tiffin.edu.

Assumption (D-II - MA): Assumption University, located in Worcester, MA is seeking an entry level defensive line coach. Duties include, but are not limited to, coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 10k/no benefits. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

