The Scoop - Wednesday April 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

McKendree (D-II - IL): Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Eric Bergman has left the staff to pursue an opportunity out of coaching, sources tell FootballScoop.

Duke: Bucknell (FCS - PA) special teams coordinator Keith Larson is taking a special teams analyst job at Duke, source tells FootballScoop.

SUNY Cortland (D-III - NY): SUNY Cortland is seeking applicants for two (2) part-time Assistant Football Coach positions (Tight Ends and Cornerbacks). Job responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Coaching your own position group, film breakdown & data entry, managing a recruiting area, as well as assisting in the academic support and retention of student-athletes. Salary is $8,500 (9.5-months; 8/1-5/15). Affordable off-campus housing opportunities are available, and some meals provided. Candidates with high energy, a positive attitude, and a hunger to gain valuable coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Bachelor’s degree required. Start date is August 1st. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Head Coach Curt Fitzpatrick at curt.fitzpatrick@cortland.edu, and also please apply via this link.

Coaching Staff Limits: Are you a Division I assistant coach worn out from the constant demand to recruit? Help could be on the way, depending on what conference you're in.

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss and Kiffin have released a "Transfer to the 'Sip" promo video.

Saint Anselm (D-II - NH): Saint Anselm College is accepting applications for 2 Quality Control positions. (Offense/Defense) Ideal candidates should have collegiate coaching or playing experience. Duties assigned will be video editing and breakdown, manage and recruit an area, statistical analysis, playbook design and other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Ideal candidates will have a strong background in Hudl, Excel, Visio and Powerpoint. This is an ideal position for a former player who wants to get into college coaching. Diverse candidates are highly encouraged to apply. Positions will include: 10,000 stipend (12 month contract), Housing on campus, Meals in dining facility, No benefits. If interested, please apply here Football Asst-Quality Control and send your resume and interest letter to HawksFootball@anselm.edu.

Pay to Play: The California state legislature started the NIL grass fire. Now they're considering a bill that could require its colleges to share revenue with their football players.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire an offensive graduate assistant to work directly with the Offensive Line. This position includes a tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with the OL / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Offensive Coordinator and OL Coach, Tyler Johns, at tuemployment@tiffin.edu.

Assumption (D-II - MA): Assumption University, located in Worcester, MA is seeking an entry level defensive line coach. Duties include, but are not limited to, coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 10k/no benefits. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Ohio: Ohio is looking to hire a director of recruiting and video operations. The primary purpose of this position is to manage and coordinate all aspects of the daily recruiting operational and logistical processes within the Ohio Football Program. Plans, oversees and leads the administration of the football video services.1. Player Personnel – Serves as the football program’s primary manager of communication efforts to prospective student-athletes/recruits and high school coaches. Responsible for the daily operations of recruiting. See more details, and how to apply here.

Illinois College (D-III - IL): Illinois College is seeking applications to fill an Assistant Football Coach. This coach will serve as the Offensive Coordinator / QBs with preference given to candidates with previous collegiate coaching and recruiting experience. This is a full time position with benefits. Please submit your application using this link. Illinois College is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities and women.

Pace (D-II - NY): AJ Woolley, who previously served as the offensive line coach at Pace, has accepted the offensive coordinator job at Lubbock Monterey HS (TX), per source. AJ was previously an offensive line graduate assistant at Sam Houston State (FCS - TX) and tight ends coach coach at UT-Permian Basin (D-II).

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Elmhurst University is seeking applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach – Offensive Line. This is a full-time, benefits-eligible position. Preference will be given to candidates with proven collegiate offensive line coaching and recruiting experience. For a full job description and to apply please use this LINK. All applicants MUST apply through this system for consideration. No phone calls or emails please.

Findlay (D-II - OH): Isaiah Dunning, who spent last season as the defensive line coach / recruiting coordinator at Muskingum (D-III - OH), has accepted the defensive line job.

Fayetteville State (D-II - NC): Fayetteville State University in North Carolina is seeking applicants for an offensive coach that has a Master's Degree in Education, preferably in Sports Management or Health and Physical Education. A Master's Degree is required! The position is required to teach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to coaching a position group, leading meetings, players evaluations and recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the HEAD COACH and the Offensive Coordinator. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested candidates can send resume, cover letter and references to offensive coordinator, Howard Feggins at hfeggins@uncfsu.edu. No phone call please.

Utica (D-III - NY): Utica University (D3 Empire 8) has two offensive positions available. Part-time offensive coach, offensive (5 months). Experience with offensive line and/or tight ends preferred.

One graduate assistant position (Offense), experience with running backs, and / or tight ends preferred

Hiram (D-III - OH): Hiram College is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coaching position. This is a 10-month position that reports to the Head Football Coach and Director of Athletics. Responsibilities include coaching a Defensive position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned. Experience playing at the college level is preferred. The position includes full tuition to graduate school, housing, meal plan and a $5,000 stipend. Admission to the Hiram College Master of Arts Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (minimum GPA of 3.0) is required. Position will start August 1, 2022. Hiram College is a private liberal arts institution located in northeast Ohio. The College is a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference and NCAA Division III. Interested applicants should apply via this link. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. No phone calls, please.

San Diego (FCS - CA): San Diego is seeking two volunteer interns to work with offense, defense, or special teams. This is an UNPAID internship and entry-level role that will be responsible for coaching/administrative support, video/opponent breakdowns, and daily practice preparation. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the profession of college football. Past interns have landed GA positions at the FBS level and full-time positions at the college and high school level. The final applicant must complete and successfully pass a background check prior to the predetermined start date. Non-monetary compensation for this unpaid internship includes occasional meals and an opportunity to coach and run drills at the Division 1 level. Interested applicants should contact Cody Tescher at ctescher@sandiego.edu for additional information or to apply for the role. Please include a cover letter, resume and three references. No phone calls please.

Sacramento State (FCS - CA): Sacramento State has promoted Director of Football Operations Garrett Wolfe to assistant AD for Football Administration.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross St is hiring an Equipment Manager Graduate Assistant. This position will cover housing, meals and 1k a month for tuition cost. Email resumes to barry.derickson@sulross.edu to apply.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.