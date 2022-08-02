The Scoop - Tuesday August 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AFCA: Todd Berry is stepping down as executive director of the AFCA. Details here.

Wisconsin: There are some new titles and responsibilities for the Badgers support staff that include; Keller Chryst (offensive GA), Jacob Webster (offensive GA), John Richter (defensive GA), Shawn Collins (defensive GA), Micahel Caputo (defensive assistant), Ryan Bright (defensive assistant), Rachid Ibrahim (offensive assistant), Jack Cichy (offensive assistant), Taylor Mehlhaff (special teams assistant), Ryan Nelson (analytics assistant).

Ottawa University Arizona (NAIA-AZ): Ottawa University Arizona has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings assistant defensive back's coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation, recruiting, promotion, marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Head Coach, Mike Nesbitt at mike.nesbitt@ottawa.edu.



Angelo State (D-II - TX): Angelo State Football is seeking a Graduate Assistant working with the Defensive Backs. This is a 10-month contract starting Immediately. Candidates will be responsible assisting with coaching the position, recruiting own area, and other duties assigned by the program. Compensation includes graduate school tuition and a $10,000 stipend paid over the life of contract. Interested candidates please email resume and references to DC Adam Clark at adam.clark@angelo.edu.

Kalamazoo (D-III - MI): Former Muskegon (MI) offensive coordinator Brent White, who spent the last few seasons helping at Ravenna HS (MI), has joined the staff at Kalamazoo College.

Louisiana: Athletic director Bryan Maggard has received a 1-year contract extension through 2027.

Miami Dolphins: Turns out, the Dolphins really did tamper to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to Miami.

Bowdoin (D-III - ME): Bowdoin is looking to hire an assistant coach who will work with the defensive line. Bachelor’s degree (Physical Education or related field) preferred OR a minimum of 5 years of coaching experience at the post secondary level and/or professional competitive experience. At least five years coaching at the secondary or post secondary level or three years experience working in a competitive collegiate environment is required. Experience successfully recruiting at a highly selective institution is preferred. Visit this link to apply.

Ohio Wesleyan (D-III - OH): Ohio Wesleyan is seeking qualified applicants for a restricted earnings position as a defensive or offensive skill assistant football coach. This position includes a stipend and on-campus meal plan (no benefits). This position will report to the head football coach and duties will include coaching your own position group, recruiting, and academic monitoring. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, and playing experience/coaching experience at the collegiate level. It is the policy of Ohio Wesleyan University to conduct background checks. To apply for this position, please send resumes to football@owu.edu. Please no phone calls.

15 Most Important: Our series rolls on to No. 14 -- Florida offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale.

Western New Mexico: Western New Mexico is looking for a Defensive GA, working with the defensive backs. This position will be able to coach their own position group, assist on special teams, have their own recruiting area and perform other duties assigned by the head coach. The position has a monthly stipend, 6 credits of graduate classes and free housing. This is a great job for a young coach wanting to get into the profession. Please send resume to Richard.alexander@wnmu.edu.

East Carolina: Per source, Jack Nudo has accepted a senior special teams analyst on the ECU staff. He previously served for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

Liberty: Jesse Stone has joined the staff as a senior offensive analyst and Zach Crisler as an offensive quality control, sources tell FootballScoop. Stone worked previously at UCF, Georgia and Arkansas, and Crisler at South Alabama.

Penn State: James Franklin has added a former NFL assistant and college offensive coordinator to his support staff.

Auburn: Sam Beckenstein has joined the staff as assistant director of player personnel and scouting.

Clarion (D-II - PA): UC Davis (FCS) running backs coach Mark Speckman has accepted the offensive coordinator job.

Furman (FCS - SC): Per source, Source, former Wingate University (D-II - NC) defensive graduate assistant Jay Girdner has taken an offensive assistant job at Furman.

15 Most Important: We start off our annual series examining the most important assistant coaching hires with Texas Tech's Tim DeRuyter.

RPI (D-III - NY): Matt McFarland, a former defensive graduate assistant at Salisbury (D-III - MD) has joined the staff as defensive line coach.

Kansas State: Maddi Gage has joined the program as director of on-campus recruiting. She previously served in the same role at Temple and Georgia Southern.

First Day of Practice: The special way this community opens up the first day of practice should set the bar for everyone else

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Mississippi Valley State has an open Graduate Assistant Position working predominately on the Defensive Side of ball. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film break down, data entry and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Qualified candidates must be able to gain admittance into the graduate program. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Javier Gonzalez at javier.gonzalez@mvsu.edu Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is hired. Please no phone calls.

Alabama: A new book excerpt details how Alabama set the tone in recruiting, from the top of the org chart all the way down to the bottom.

Dan Mullen: The former Florida and Mississippi State head coach is reportedly considering a new job this fall.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.