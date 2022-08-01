The Scoop - Monday August 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Alabama: A new book excerpt details how Alabama set the tone in recruiting, from the top of the org chart all the way down to the bottom.

Grambling State (FCS - LA): Per source, former Navarro College (JC - TX) running backs coach Yusupa Foster has accepted a graduate assistant job at Grambling.

Juniata (D-III - PA): Juniata has an opening for two part-time assistant coaches. The person will get to coach a position group and comes with a small stipend. Looking for the candidate who is the best fit with staff structure. This position DOES NOT come with benefits, meals, or housing. Please send resumes and cover letters treadwb@juniata.edu.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Austin Leake, the head coach at Mark Twain HS (MO), has joined the program as tight ends coach.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State is hiring an defensive line graduate assistant. Duties will include overseeing your position group, recruiting a section of Texas and assisting in various off field duties. This position will cover housing, meals and 1k a month for tuition cost. Must have coaching/playing experience. Email resumes to keafer.clegg@sulross.edu to apply.

15 Most Important: We start off our annual series examining the most important assistant coaching hires with Texas Tech's Tim DeRuyter.

Dan Mullen: The former Florida and Mississippi State head coach is reportedly considering a new job this fall.

Rowan (D-III - NJ): Rowan University seeks Minority Football Coaching Intern for DL position. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the internship is structured as a 10-month position. The appointment is for up to 2 years. Pay is $13,000. Meals and housing support are included. This is an Immediate Hire! Email accorsi@rowan.edu if interested.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Mississippi Valley State has an open Graduate Assistant Position working predominately on the Defensive Side of ball. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film break down, data entry and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Qualified candidates must be able to gain admittance into the graduate program. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Javier Gonzales, at javier.gonzales@mvsu.edu Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is hired. Please no phone calls.

Lebanon Valley (D-III - PA): Lebanon Valley is seeking qualified candidates for the part-time, 10-month position of assistant football coach (WRs / offensive intern). Responsibilities include: A recruiting territory; assisting with practice and game plan development; and Coaching WR Position. Bachelor’s degree required and college playing experience preferred. Applicants from historically underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. This 10-month, part-time position (August-May) provides a $15K, housing, and meal plan (not eligible for medical benefits). Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and the contact information of three professional references via this link.

Trine (D-III - IN): Trine University has defensive intern position available. Responsibilities will include coordinating the JV defense, coaching a position, a recruiting area, along with any duties assigned by the head coach and defensive coordinator. The position will pay $10,000 on a part time 10 month contract. Occasional meals will be provided, no housing or benefits. Candidates must have at least two years of college football playing experience and a bachelor’s degree. Interested candidates should send a resume and references to defensive coordinator Ben Cullen at cullenb@trine.edu.

Utah State: The Aggies have promoted a former Miami and Mississippi State assistant to defensive line coach.

Central Missouri (D-II): UCM is seeking an enthusiastic, organized, and dependable individual to fulfill the role of Director of Football Operations.. Position includes, 2 Bedroom Furnished Apartmen. On Campus Meals for fall and spring semester, $14,000 Stipend, no benefits and no moving expenses. Interested individuals should send your CV/Resume to Coach Joe Holtzclaw via email at hholtzclaw@ucmo.edu.

Georgia Tech: Per source, Tyler Almond is the new senior defensive analyst at Georgia Tech. Almond previously served as a special teams analyst at USF teams, Utah Tech defensive coordinator, and was a AFCA 35 under 35 selection in 2020.

Jedd Fisch: "Champions have to behave like champions before they are champions."

Whittier (D-III - CA): Whittier College has an immediate opening for an OL Coach. The position is a 10- month position with a competitive salary. No benefits, housing, or meals. The successful candidate will coach their own position, run positional meetings, contribute to the weekly game plan, assist in film breakdown, have their own recruiting area, monitor academic progress of student- athletes, and develop members of our Football Program on and off the field. Please email a cover letter, resume, and references to head coach Mike Neale at mneale@whittier.edu. No phone calls please.

College of Idaho (NAIA): Former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Mike Iupati has accepted a position on the staff. Details here.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Football Coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to Defensive line or Linebacker. Experience playing and coaching Defensive line or Linebacker preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, practice organization, contest preparation, recruitment weekends, student athlete development, spring football practice, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to assistant coach Rich Renner at rich.renner@mwsu.edu.

Drake (FCS): CJ Butt has accepted the corners job at Drake, per source. He worked previously at South Dakota State (FCS) & Sacred Heart (FCS). Also, Christian Nussbaum is the new assistant defensive line coach after recently finished up his playing career at Aurora (D-III - IL).

Hawaii: Timmy Chang is welcoming back a veteran coach from the program's glory days back to the program.

West Alabama (D-II): Per source, Jacks Bootsmiller is now a defensive GA at West Alabama. He spent last season as the defensive line coach for the Iowa Barnstormers (AFL).

Benedict (D-II - SC): Benedict College has an IMMEDIATE opening for an Assistant Football Coach. The on-field coaching position will depend on the selected candidate. Candidates with experience in content creation are urged to apply! The successful candidate will also have housing responsibilities. The compensation for this position includes a competitive salary, housing, meals, and benefits. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, and strong communication skills. To apply interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, copy of your Covid-19 vaccination card, and a list of three references to benedictfootball@gmail.com with the subject line: Assistant Football Coach. No phone calls please.

Colorado Mesa (D-II): Per source, Trevor Fuentes is the new tight ends coach at Colorado Mesa. He worked previously at Indiana State (FCS) & Hardin Simmons (D-III - TX).

