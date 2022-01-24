The Scoop - Monday January 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Missouri: Auburn director of recruiting Ryan Trichel has joined the Missouri staff as chief of player personnel.

New York Giants: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is set to interview a second time for the head coaching job today, Tom Pelissero shares. Daboll is the first known finalist for the job, and the Giants will also interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well, Pelissero adds.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos search has narrowed to three reports Mike Klis who covers the team. Per Klis, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell are the finalists for the position.

Army: Army West Point is looking to hire a full-time recruiting creative content coordinator. Interested candidates can apply at this link.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers have requested to interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator spot vacated by the recent retirement of Keith Butler.

New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton has reportedly not committed to leading the team next season, and TV networks could be circling the wagons to land him as an analyst.

SUNY Morrisville (D-III): Per source, Ed Raby Jr., who took over as interim head coach in February of 2020 and led the team to a 2-8 season as an interim head coach this past fall, will be the program's new head coach.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Denver Broncos: Behind the Broncos will take you behind the scenes of Denver's head coaching search.

Fan Controlled Football League: Fan Controlled Football returns for Season 2.0 in April 2022. The FCF is currently searching for a video coordinator and assistant video coordinator. Successful candidates will be responsible for filming practices, games, uploading of video, and other video management duties as assigned. The duration of the contract is for (3) months with a salary of $3,000-$4,000 per month depending on experience. The season will run from March 2022-June 2022. This position also includes free housing and meals. For consideration please email resume to FCF Director of Coaching Shawn Liotta at CoachLiotta@FCF.io Put VIDEO COORDINATOR in Subject Line

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.



Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.