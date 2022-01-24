The Scoop - Monday January 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arizona State: Arizona State has hired a third former NFL head coach to its staff, this one a Super Bowl winner.

New Orleans Saints: Asked about the status of head coach Sean Payton today, who has reportedly not committed to returning to the team despite having three years left on his contract, team owner Gayle Benson responded, "We don't know. Who knows? We'll find out soon enough I guess. I don't think any of us know."

Cincinnati: The program has now announced the additions Mike Cummings (OL) and Walter Stewart (OLBs).

LSU: Chuck Bullough has joined the LSU staff as a senior defensive analyst. Bullough is a coaching veteran with NFL and college experience with his most recent stops at Michigan State and Eastern Michigan.

Ole Miss: Dane Stevens is joining the staff as an offensive quality control analyst working with the quarterbacks, Scott Schrader tweets. Stevens held a similar role at USC the past two seasons.

Southeastern Missouri (FCS): Former Southern Miss defensive coordinator and interim head coach Tim Billings is joining the staff as outside linebackers coach, per source.

Alfred State (D-III - NY): The Alfred State College football program (DIII-NY) is searching for an opponent for week 3 (9/17) of the 2022 season. We are looking for a two-year contract where we travel in 2022 and host in 2023. A one-year contract would be considered in specific situations. If interested, please reach out to Zach Handy at HandyZS@AlfredState.edu.

Hawaii: A Hawaii politician is calling for investigation into the head coach hiring process and demands resignations from the AD and president

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA - FL): The University of Fort Lauderdale is A Christian school that is looking for games Aug 27 Sep 3 & 10 Oct 15 & 29. Interested programs can contact coach Wilson at qwilson@uftl.edu.

Ohio State: Ohio State has claimed the No. 1 spot in the NIL earnings rankings.

Lane College (D-II - TN): Lane College is looking for week 1 (Sept. 3) game for the 2022 season. Preferably FCS but open to FCS,D2. guarantee opponent. Please contact Director of Athletics, Derrick Burroughs at dburroughs@lanecollege.edu and cc Jeremy Patterson at jpatterson@lanecollege.edu.

Tennessee: Per source, Evan Crabtree has joined the Vols staff a graduate assistant working with special teams. Crabtree had been at Miami (OH) for the last two seasons as a graduate assistant working with the offensive and defensive lines.

Virginia Union (D-II): Rodney Brown has joined the program as secondary coach. Brown spent last season as a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech.

Florida: James Thomas Jr., who worked in a quality control role with the Maryland special teams last season, has joined the Gators staff as a defensive quality control coach where he will work with the corners.

Averett (D-III - VA): Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Football Graduate Assistant Coach. The assistant will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Division III programs including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations. The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community. Minimum qualifications include collegiate playing experience, knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, ODAC, and University rules and regulations. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required. This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references to head coach Patrick Henry IN ONE DOCUMENT to fbgacoachsearch@averett.edu.

West Virginia State (D-II): West Virginia State is looking to hire a running backs coach. This is a restricted earnings position. Qualifications Required Qualifications: Bachelor's degree, Master’s preferred. A valid driver's license, official academic transcript(s) and the successful result of a background check are mandatory. The ideal candidate will have strong interpersonal, organizational, and written/oral communication skills as well as demonstrated success as an assistant at the collegiate level. You will be required to attach a résumé, cover letter, and three references (with phone numbers and email addresses). The review of applications will begin immediately. Please send the required materials to jpennin1@wvstateu.edu.

Missouri: Auburn director of recruiting Ryan Trichel has joined the Missouri staff as chief of player personnel.

New York Giants: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is set to interview a second time for the head coaching job today, Tom Pelissero shares. Daboll is the first known finalist for the job, and the Giants will also interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well, Pelissero adds.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos search has narrowed to three reports Mike Klis who covers the team. Per Klis, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell are the finalists for the position.

Army: Army West Point is looking to hire a full-time recruiting creative content coordinator. Interested candidates can apply at this link.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers have requested to interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator spot vacated by the recent retirement of Keith Butler.

New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton has reportedly not committed to leading the team next season, and TV networks could be circling the wagons to land him as an analyst.

SUNY Morrisville (D-III): Per source, Ed Raby Jr., who took over as interim head coach in February of 2020 and led the team to a 2-8 season as an interim head coach this past fall, will be the program's new head coach.

Denver Broncos: Behind the Broncos will take you behind the scenes of Denver's head coaching search.

Fan Controlled Football League: Fan Controlled Football returns for Season 2.0 in April 2022. The FCF is currently searching for a video coordinator and assistant video coordinator. Successful candidates will be responsible for filming practices, games, uploading of video, and other video management duties as assigned. The duration of the contract is for (3) months with a salary of $3,000-$4,000 per month depending on experience. The season will run from March 2022-June 2022. This position also includes free housing and meals. For consideration please email resume to FCF Director of Coaching Shawn Liotta at CoachLiotta@FCF.io Put VIDEO COORDINATOR in Subject Line

