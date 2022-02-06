The Scoop - Sunday February 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Josh Gattis: The text the former Michigan offensive coordinator sent to his players sheds light on why he took the Miami job.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Teryl Austin is expected to become defensive coordinator for the Steelers Gerry Dulac has reported. Austin, the former Bengals and Lions defensive coordinator, has served as senior defensive assistant / secondary for the Steelers the past few seasons.

Deland McCullough: Tom Loy shares that Deland has turned down an offer from the Giants and will remain at Notre Dame.

Miami: Mario Cristobal is targeting Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as his new offensive coordinator Pete Thamel shares. FootballScoop has heard Gattis was in the mix this weekend along with several other high profile coordinators. Cristobal has certainly been extensive in his vetting. Stay tuned.... Update> Bruce Feldman comes behind Thamel now adding that Gattis has accepted the position. More on the move here.

Chicago: The Bears are hiring Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator Tom Pelissero shares. Hightower served in that role for the 49ers the past five seasons.

New York Giants: Sources share with FootballScoop Houston Texans tight ends coach Andy Bischoff has accepted the same position with the New York Giants. Bischoff coached tight ends for the Bears in 2013-14 and then spent six seasons with the Ravens before joining the Texans before last season.

Utah State: Source tells FootballScoop Eastern Michigan corners coach LaMarcus Hicks has accepted a position on Blake Anderson's staff at Utah State.

Colorado State: Jeremy Moses has accepted the running backs position at CSU. Moses was on staff at Baytown Sterling High School.

Harvard (FCS): Harvard University, an IVY LEAGUE FCS Division-1 Institution, is currently considering hiring an Assistant Football Coach on Offense (Running Backs Coach). This position coach would work closely with the head coach and staff, with primary responsibilities being on-field coaching, game plan development and national recruitment of academically qualified student athletes. As a full time, 12-month, benefits-eligible role, the successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, at least 2 years intercollegiate coaching experience, with demonstrated success as a coach, recruiter, and strong interpersonal skills. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to: Football Operations Coordinator - Jackson McSherry (jackson_mcsherry@fas.harvard.edu)

New York Giants: Adam Schefter reports that the Giants requested permission to interview Teryl Austin, the senior defensive assistant /secondary coach for the Steelers, for their defensive coordinator job but adds that it is uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the next defensive coordinator on Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh. The organization has also conducted a virtual interview with Titans assistant Jim Schwartz, Mike Garafolo tweets.

Purdue: Mike Carmin shares a few coaching moves on the Purdue staff. Former Gators quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee is expected to join the staff as wide receivers coach, Ryan Wallace will be assistant offensive line / tight ends coach, quality control coach David Elson is being elevated to linebackers coach, Youngstown State (FCS - OH) corners coach Ashton Youboty will coach the corners, and Neil Callaway is moving from assistant offensive line coach to a senior consultant role.

New York Giants: Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown is joining the franchise as assistant GM, Adam Schefter tweets.

New Orleans Saints: Eric Bieniemy will interview for the Saints head coaching job today and is expected to be the final interview, Jeff Duncan shares.

