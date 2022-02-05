The Scoop - Saturday February 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New York Giants: Adam Schefter reports that the Giants requested permission to interview Teryl Austin, the senior defensive assistant /secondary coach for the Steelers, for their defensive coordinator job but adds that it is uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the next defensive coordinator on Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh.

Purdue: Mike Carmin shares a few coaching moves on the Purdue staff. Former Gators quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee is expected to join the staff as wide receivers coach, Ryan Wallace will be assistant offensive line / tight ends coach, quality control coach David Elson is being elevated to linebackers coach, Youngstown State (FCS - OH) corners coach Ashton Youboty will coach the corners, and Neil Callaway is moving from assistant offensive line coach to a senior consultant role.

New York Giants: Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown is joining the franchise as assistant GM, Adam Schefter tweets.

New Orleans Saints: Eric Bieniemy will interview for the Saints head coaching job tomorrow and is expected to be the final interview, Jeff Duncan shares.

Pitt: Tiquan Underwood has now officially joined the staff as wide receivers coach / pass game coordinator. Underwood spent last season at Rutgers.

New York Giants: With defensive coordinator Patrick Graham heading to the Raiders, former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is a "very strong candidate" for the Giants defensive play caller opening, Mike Garafolo tweets.

Western Michigan: Marian (NAIA - IN) offensive line coach Greg Whalen is joining Tim Lester's staff in Kalamazoo as tight ends coach, sources tell FootballScoop. Whalen has been involved with a number of highly productive offenses in small college football during his time as a player and coach at North Central (D-III - IL) and most recently at Marian.

Yale (FCS - CT): Dennis Dottin-Carter, who spent the past five seasons as the defensive line coach at UConn, has joined the program as assistant head coach / co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coach.

Seattle Seahawks: Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is expected to join the staff to serve as a consultant and a sounding board for Pete Carroll, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Auburn: Auburn is going Peak Auburn right now. There's, uh, a lot going on here.

New York Giants: Deland McCullough, who recently joined the Notre Dame staff as running backs coach, is now being pursued by the Giants.

Las Vegas Raiders: Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who new Giants head coach Brian Daboll was trying to keep in New York, will be the new defensive coordinator for Josh McDaniels, per multiple reports.

Gustavus Adolphus (D-III - MN): Gustavus Adolphus invites applications for a Graduate Assistant Football/Strength & Conditioning Coach with the department of Athletics. This is a restricted earnings position with negotiable start and end dates. Candidates must be committed to the development of young people, relationship building, and problem solving. The coach will work hands on with the Football Staff and Director of Strength & Conditioning to serve student-athletes in multiple capacities. Responsibilities include coaching an offensive position group, supplementing the recruiting efforts of full time staff, recruiting your own area, and assisting in conducting strength & conditioning sessions. Interested applicants can find more information and a link to the application HERE. No phone calls please.

NC State: The school is working on a contract extension and raise for Dave Doeren, AD Boo Corrigan has shared with ESPN.

Indianapolis Colts: Gus Bradley, who coordinated the defense for the Raiders last season and spent a few seasons in the same role with the Chargers prior to that, will be the new defensive coordinator in Indianapolis.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops is adding an NFL assistant to fill his offensive line job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Tulane: Wayne State College (D-II - NE) head coach John McMenamin has joined Willie Fritz's collection of former Division II coaches.

Vanderbilt: Robert Armand has joined the staff in a defensive quality control role.

Jersey Sales: A number of college programs will start to put names on the backs of jerseys that are for sale to the public, and compensate those players for them as well in a big-time NIL move.

