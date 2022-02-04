The Scoop - Friday February 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

NC State: The school is working on a contract extension and raise for Dave Doeren, AD Boo Corrigan has shared with ESPN.

Auburn: Auburn is going Peak Auburn right now. There's, uh, a lot going on here.

Tulane: Central Missouri (D-II) offensive graduate assistant Robert Beacham has left to accept a graduate assistant position with Tulane.

North Carolina: Lee Rose, a former Indiana linebacker, has accepted a defensive analyst position on the Tar Heels staff. Rose has previously coached overseas and also spent time as an assistant at Butler (FCS - IN).

Kentucky: Mark Stoops is adding an NFL assistant to fill his offensive line job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Tulane: Wayne State College (D-II - NE) head coach John McMenamin has joined Willie Fritz's collection of former Division II coaches.

Culver Stockton (NAIA - MO): Andrew Heffler is joining the staff as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator. Heffler spent the last two years as an offensive graduate assistant coaching the running backs and tight ends at Concordia University-Wisconsin (D-III).



McNeese (FCS - LA): Frank Wilson, Jr., has joined the staff as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. Wilson was most recently a special teams analyst at Houston. He spent 2016-19 coordinating special teams at Old Dominion, and has previously coached defensive backs for Northwestern State, Missouri Southern, and East Stroudsburg.

Cincinnati: Grad assistant Nate Letton is expected to be promoted to tight ends coach per Chad Brendel who covers the program.

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA): Corners coach Darius Safford has been promoted to defensive backs coach.

St. Thomas (FCS - MN): Sources confirm to FootballScoop that former Temple quarterbacks coach Jake Landry has accepted the offensive coordinator / quarterbacks job on the St. Thomas staff. Pete Thamel has tweeted the same.

University of Rhode Island Divide Runs: Creating a Segment Run Catalog: Most offensive outfits can read any defender along the front, but when University of Rhode Island offensive coordinator Pat Murphy got hired he built his entire run game around what he calls “segment” runs, mixing concepts together to produce a divide along the line of scrimmage by reading a particular defender to make sure the QB blocks someone on every play. These divides are altered weekly on two factors: defensive scheme and personnel. And how these runs are communicated, cataloged, and presented each week has been the secret sauce for the Rams, which averaged over 9 yards a carry on these concepts and helped produce 7 wins this season, URI’s highest win total in two decades. Coach Murphy shares his segment run system in this exclusive clinic report. Continue reading.

Stonehill (MA): Stonehill seeks applicants for the position of Wide Receivers Coach. Preferred candidates will have prior experience coaching on the offensive side of the ball, preferably offensive skill, with at least 1 year of collegiate coaching experience. Candidates will be responsible for coaching a position group (WRs), recruiting a geographical area, film editing/breakdown (Hudl), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Compensation includes a stipend salary of $15,000 over 10 months, free on-campus housing, and an on-campus meal plan. No health benefits are included. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Offensive Coordinator, Tyler Moody tmoody@stonehill.edu. Minority applicants are encouraged to apply.

Alabama: Nick Saban is bringing Charlotte tight ends coach Joe Cox as their tight ends coach, Pete Thamel shares. Cox previously coached the wide receivers at South Carolina and tight ends at Colorado State.

Arkansas State: Tight ends coach Andy Kwon is moving to offensive line coach and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover is moving to tight ends. Also, Marquase Lovings has added the associate head coach title.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags are tabbing former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as their new head coach, according to multiple reports

Chowan (D-II - NC): Chowan University has a Full-Time position for an Offensive Line Coach. Bachelors required, masters preferred, a minimum of 3 years coaching experience at the Collegiate level. Interested applicants should apply via this link. Applicants should also send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to: Mark Hall, Head Football Coach hallm@chowan.edu.

Ball State: Ball State is bolstering their offensive staff with former Western Illinois (FCS) head coach Jared Elliott in a coordinator role.

Benedict (D-II - SC): Benedict College has a restricted earnings Running Back Coach opening. The position includes room & board as well as a stipend. Interested candidates should email resume, cover letter & references to benedictfootball@gmail.com.



Kristi Malzahn: Gus shared a positive message regarding Kristi's health this evening. Kristi has returned home after an extended stay in the hospital. Your prayers have been felt and are appreciated.

Paul Rhoads: Former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads is joining Mark Hudspeth's staff at Gulf Shores. Rhoads spent last season at Ohio State.

US Coast Guard (D-III): The United States Coast Guard Academy has an opening for a Full Time Assistant Football Coach (Offense). To learn more about the position, and to apply please use this link.

Bowdoin (D-III - ME): Bowdoin is looking to hire an assistant coach. Experience coaching quarterbacks is preferred. Bachelor’s degree (Physical Education or related field) preferred OR a minimum of 5 years of coaching experience at the post secondary level and/or professional competitive experience. A minimum of 1 year of effective football coaching at the secondary or post secondary level or 1 – 3 years’ professional competitive experience is required. Coaching experience with quarterbacks is preferred. A history of successful recruiting to a highly selective institution is preferable. Interested coaches can apply via this link.

Northern Iowa (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Bodie Reeder is leaving Auburn to become offensive coordinator at UNI.

Weber State (FCS - UT): Weber State is hiring the head coach leading one of Division II's top offenses as its new offensive coordinator, according to a report. Details here.

Rutgers: Rutgers has hired one of the top coordinators in FCS to coach linebackers, per ESPN. Details here.

