The Scoop - Thursday February 3, 2022

Georgia: Georgia is targeting TCU's Chidera Uzo-Diribe for its outside linebackers vacancy, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3. Uzo-Diribe came to TCU with Sonny Dykes from SMU.

Virginia Tech: Va Tech has hired Dyrell Roberts (offense), Jeff Carpenter (offense) and Kerry Webb (special teams) as analysts. Roberts is a former Hokie who most recently coached wide receivers at Western Illinois; Carpenter was an offensive analyst at LSU in 2021 and worked with Brent Pry at Penn State the three seasons prior; and Webb was most recently the special teams coordinator and nickels coach at Western Carolina, the fourth school for whom he's coordinated special teams.

New York Giants: Brian Daboll is expected to hire Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as his offensive coordinator Mike Garafolo has shared.

Tennessee Titans: Houston Texans assistant Bobby King is set to join the Titans' staff as linebackers coach per multiple reports.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop Chris Wilkerson is adding Turner Pugh to the staff as running backs coach. Pugh coached receivers at Christopher Newport the past two seasons and previously coached at North Central, Indiana State, Fordham, Georgia State and Indiana. Pugh played at Northern Illinois.

Weber State (FCS - UT): Weber State is hiring the head coach leading one of Division II's top offenses as its new offensive coordinator, according to a report. Details here.

Auburn: Malik Forrester has joined the program as a defensive graduate assistant.

Denver Broncos: The team has promoted director of player personnel Darren Mougey to assistant general manager.

New York Giants: Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson is expected to be retained on Brian Daboll's staff, as is assistant defensive per multiple reports.

New England Patriots: Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston reports that "it's only a matter of time" before running backs coach Ivan Fears, the longest tenured member of the Patriots organization, announced his retirement.

Ball State: Ball State is bolstering their offensive staff with former Western Illinois (FCS) head coach Jared Elliott in a coordinator role

Alabama: Defensive coordinator Pete Golding reportedly was arrested on suspicion of DUI last night.

San Francisco 49ers: Tight ends coach / assistant head coach Jon Embree will not return to the team next season, per Solomon Wilcots.

LA Chargers: Ryan Ficken, who spent the last 15 years with the Vikings in a variety of roles, is joining the team as special teams coordinator, Tom Pelissero shares.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Valdosta State University is looking for a Week 1 home game either Thursday 9/1/2022 or Saturday 9/3/2022. Must be D-II opponent. We can help with some travel if needed. Please contact Tremaine Jackson at tremajackson@valdosta.edu

Las Vegas Raiders: Ian Rapoport shares that former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is interviewing for the defensive coordinator job on the staff of Josh McDaniels. Desai produced a top 10 defense in Chicago in his first season calling the defense.

Albany State (D-II - GA): Albany State has an immediate opening for a full time residence life and volunteer football position available that will report to housing. The job includes housing and a salary that will be roughly 26,000.00. This job will report to housing and have daily residence life responsibilities that must be performed. Applicants need to have some kind of residential life or student activities experience. The position will include some entry level football responsibilities involving film breakdown and other duties assigned by the head coach based off of applicants skill set. Albany State is a Division 2, HBCU located in southwest Georgia. Please send resume and cover letter to goldenramsfootball@gmail.com. No phone calls.

Rutgers: Rutgers has hired one of the top coordinators in FCS to coach linebackers, per ESPN. Details here.

Indiana State (FCS): Curt Mallory bolstered his defensive staff with three new hires, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

Samford (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop linebackers coach Kevin Corless will not return to the staff.

Northern Iowa (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Bodie Reeder is leaving Auburn to become offensive coordinator at UNI.

Westminster (D-III - MO): Westminster College located in Fulton, Missouri has a full-time defensive coaching position open (possible coordinator position). Interested applicants must have a Bachelor Degree (Master’s Degree Preferred), college football playing and or coaching experience on the defensive side of the ball. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, player retention, coaching a position group, game planning, practice planning, managing a recruiting area, video breakdown, assistant track coach and other duties as assigned by the head football coach. Please email resume and cover letter to john.welty@westminster-mo.edu. No phone calls please.

Alfred (D-III – NY): Alfred University is currently accepting applications for the position of Defensive Backs Coach / Special Teams Coordinator. This is a full-time position with benefits. Required Qualifications: Bachelor's degree, Master’s preferred. If interested please email your resume to Defensive Coordinator Brady Bonacquisti at bonacquisti@alfred.edu. Please no phone calls.

Michigan: The Vikings head coaching search is headed in a different direction as Jim Harbaugh will return to Ann Arbor.

Recruiting: Fresh off signing the No. 1 class in recruiting history, Jimbo Fisher put an OU message board poster in his place on Wednesday.

Mario Cristobal: Recruits tying themselves to a position coach is a "flimsy foundation."

Brian Flores: Talking about his lawsuit on a CBS morning show today, the frustrated former Dolphins coach shares, "I love coaching. But this is bigger than coaching. Much bigger than coaching.”

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman has another key piece of his staff in place in brining Gerad Parker from West Virginia to fill an offensive opening.

Sun Belt: James Madison is joining the Sun Belt for this season.

Florida State: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike Norvell is planning to add Justin Crouse to his recruiting staff.

