The Scoop - Wednesday February 2, 2022

Chicago Bears: Chris Morgan, who most recently served as assistant offensive line coach with the Steelers, has been announced as offensive line coach. Keep track of how the Bears staff is coming together via this page.

Macalester (D-III - MN): Macalester is looking to hire a new head coach. The successful candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree and have significant knowledge of and proven success recruiting and coaching collegiate-level football. A master’s degree and head coach or college coordinator experience is preferred. The ideal candidate will have excellent interpersonal and communication skills, proven recruiting skills, and commitment to student-athlete well-being and academic success. In addition, the candidate must demonstrate a working knowledge of both NCAA and conference rules and regulations and have a demonstrated respect for diversity of identities and experiences, an orientation toward equity and inclusion, and cultural competency. Candidates interested in the position may send their resume and cover letter to Dell Robinson at ddr@spelmanjohnson.com and Anne-Marie Kenney at amk@spelmanjohnson.com.

Maryland: Tight ends coach / passing game coordinator Mike Miller is expected to add the co-offensive coordinator title, Bruce Feldman shares.

Buffalo Bills: Former Carolina Panthers and LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady is expected to join the staff as quarterbacks coach. Ken Dorsey was just promoted from quarterbacks to offensive coordinator.

Maryland: Brian Stewart, who had served as defensive coordinator last season and was set to remain on the staff in a different role this this year, and the Terps have parted ways, Matt Zenitz shares.

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman has another key piece of his staff in place in brining Gerad Parker from West Virginia to fill an offensive opening.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University Football is looking to fill TWO positions on the Offensive side of the ball. Both of these positions will be VOLUNTEER positions on the Robert Morris Football Staff. These positions will work directly with the Offensive staff and head coach. Coaches will be responsible for assisting specific position groups, film breakdown, data entry and all other duties assigned by the offensive staff. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to Offensive Coordinator, Eric Gallon at RMU2022Offense@gmail.com.

North Carolina: Mack Brown has signed a 1-year extension through the 2026 season.

Alabama: Alabama has formally announced Coleman Hutzler as OLBs coach/special teams coordinator, Travaris Robinson as cornerbacks coach, and Eric Wolford as offensive line coach.

Clemson: Clemson on Wednesday announced a slew of promotions, new hires, and salary information. If you work off-the-field in college football, check this out.

Marshall: Jovon Bouknight, who spent the last two years at Kentucky as wide receivers coach, is expected to join the Marshall staff in the same capacity, Matt Zenitz shares.

Notre Dame: Notre Dame is targeting former West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as tight ends coach, FootballScoop confirms.

Sun Belt: James Madison is joining the Sun Belt for this season.

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth is seeking an Offensive Assistant working with a skill position. Prior coaching experience with a skill position experience is preferred. This is a stipend coaching intern position. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Chase Vogler at cvogler@d.umn.edu. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications will immediately be reviewed.

WPI (D-III - MA): WPI is anticipating openings for assistant coaching positions. These positions are entry-level positions that require a bachelor’s degree. The position will include a monthly stipend (10k total for 9 months) plus free housing. The successful applicant will coach their own position, run positional meetings, and have their own recruiting area to be determined by best fit. WPI is one of the top academic universities in the US and the successful applicant will serve as a role model for students in and out of competition as well as maintain and support a culture within the program that fosters continual development of the each student-athlete. In addition, WPI is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all areas of responsibilities. This opportunity is perfect for a young coach in the college profession. Apply online via this link. No phone calls please.

Georgetown (NAIA - KY): Georgetown College is accepting applications for a defensive line coach. This is a 12-month, full-time position with benefits. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information for 3 references to Head Coach Chris Oliver via email at chris_oliver@georgetowncollege.edu. Successful candidates must have a valid driver’s license and pass a background check. Review of applications will begin immediately.

Florida State: The Seminoles are expected to hire Darrick Yray, Oregon State's director of player personnel, as the school's new general manager, Pete Thamel shares.

Rutgers: Director of player development Damiere Shaw is being promoted to wide receivers coach, Pete Thamel tweets.

James Madison: The Dukes will compete as a Sun Belt member in all sports, including football, beginning on July 1, 2022.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Per source, Boston College assistant quarterbacks coach Will Fleming will be the new offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach at Valpo.

Bowling Green: Tight ends coach Greg Nosal and quarterbacks coach Max Warner have been promoted to co-offensive coordinators. Also, former Colorado State associate head coach / running backs coach Brian White has been named running backs coach on the BGSU staff.

Vanderbilt: Alex Bailey has been hired to coach the receivers after one season at Colorado State. Prior to his time in Fort Collins, Bailey served as the receivers coach at Ball State. Also, quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch has officially been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Denver Broncos: Klint Kubiak, who spent last season with the Vikings as their offensive coordinator, is expected to join the Broncos staff as quarterbacks coach / passing game coordinator, Ian Rapoport shares.

Florida State: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike Norvell is planning to add Justin Crouse to his recruiting staff.

Washington: The Football Team is now the Commanders.

Brian Flores: Talking about his lawsuit on a CBS morning show today, the frustrated former Dolphins coach shares, "I love coaching. But this is bigger than coaching. Much bigger than coaching.”

Central State (D-II - OH): Michael Whitley has joined the staff as quarterbacks coach / recruiting coordinator. Whitley was a three-time conference player of the year at Lakeland (D-III - WI) and previously served as an assistant at Benedictine (D-III - IL).

Hawaii: Cade Socha has joined the program as a quality control coach. Socha has previously served on staffs at Colorado State and Keiser (NAIA - FL). Also, former player Nate Ilaoa will serve as the program's director of player personnel and recruiting.

Washington State: Ray Brown has officially joined the staff as corners coach. Brown spent the 2013 season in Pullman as a graduate assistant on Mike Leach's staff and spent last season coaching the corners at Utah State. The hire completes Jake Dickert's initial staff.

Wyoming: Oscar Giles, who served on the Texas staffs under both Mack Brown and Tom Herman, has been hired as defensive run game coordinator / defensive tackles coach.

Minnesota Vikings: Reports out of Michigan anticipate Jim Harbaugh will accept the Vikings job today.

Oregon: Former Hawaii defensive coordinator Trent Figg has joined the Ducks staff.

NFL: Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the New York Giants and the entire NFL, alleging racial bias in the league's hiring practices. Details here.

Ohio State: New Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is critical of the coaches who "slip away in the middle of the night." He took an unconventional approach when he left for Ohio State, leaning on his OK State players in everything, including contract negotiations.

Kentucky: Kentucky is airing its grievances with how Eric Wolford left for Alabama. Let's all remember we're getting one side of this story.

Furman (FCS): Clay Hendrix's offseason overhaul continues atop the Furman football program

Auburn: FootballScoop podcast.... John Brice and Scott Roussel talk through Auburn. This is something.

Lane Kiffin: Kiffin's Ole Miss transfer haul is considered the nation's best with multiple five-stars, and the Rebels head coach believes NIL deals are pushing college football to salary cap.

Denver Broncos: Denver takes fans behind the scenes of the process that led them to name Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

Unlikeliest Wins: We studied all 894 box scores from the 2021 FBS season. These teams best pulled victory from the jaws of defeat.

