The Scoop - Wednesday July 6, 2022

Elon (FCS - NC): Elon University is accepting applications for an unpaid Quality Control Intern. This position will assist the coaching staff with day-to-day operations including film breakdown, game-planning, on the field coaching responsibilities, scouting, and recruiting. Previous interns have gone on to GA/QC roles. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Special consideration will be given to local candidates. Interested applicants should send an email with a resume and references to dedwards14@elon.edu

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime has landed a member of Kirby Smart's Georgia staff in a key role for the Tigers.

Mercer (FCS - GA): Mercer University Football is accepting applications for an unpaid Offensive Quality Control Intern (All offensive positions). This position will assist the coaching staff with day-to-day operations including film breakdown, game-planning, on the field coaching responsibilities, scouting, and recruiting. Previous interns have gone on to GA/QC roles. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend. Possible housing and occasional meals will be included. Interested applicants should send an email with a resume and references to cronic_ad@mercer.edu

Concord (D-II - WV): Murray State offensive grad assistant Hunter Harris is leaving to become offensive line coach at Concord.

West Georgia (D-II): The University of West Georgia football program has an immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Duties include working heavily with special teams as well as a designated position group (LB or DL), film editing/breakdown (XOs), recruiting, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The position includes tuition, housing, and a stipend. Please send resumes and references to nmasters@westga.edu.

Westminster (D-III - MO): Offensive coordinator Broc Silvers has resigned at his alma mater and has accepted a position in Charlotte with the pit crew of Roush Fenway Keslowski Racing.

Georgia: Nearly a year after stepping away at Georgia, Scott Cochran celebrates huge personal milestone.

UW-Stevens Point (D-III): The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA D-III) has a graduate assistant position open. Interested applicants must have a bachelor's degree and be able to gain admission into a master's program. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, coaching a position group, game planning, film breakdown, data entry, practice planning, recruiting your position, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Compensation for the position will be a $10,000 stipend but WILL NOT include the cost of school or housing. Must be enrolled in graduate school to be eligible for the position. Start date will be as soon as possible. Please send resumes to lvenne@uwsp.edu. Please no phone calls.

Big 12: The Big 12 is reportedly looking to add up to six of the remaining Pac-12 members.

America Locomotiva (Brazil): America Locomotiva is a first league team based in the beautiful city of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. I am looking to sign a Head Coach for this upcoming National Season. The first game is July 30th and season would end the end of September. This is a NON paid position but will include Round Trip airfare, housing, food and gym access. Also, if desired a possible easy side job to earn some money as well. This is in the top league in Brazil and will offer an experience you will not forget. Also looking to sign coaches willing to pay their own expenses. This could be a great opportunity to get your foot in the door overseas for a possible paid position next season. Please send resumes and Interest to locomotivasportsdirector@gmail.com.

Sterling (NAIA - KS): Sterling College is now accepting applicants for a LB coach. This will be a Salary position with full benefits. This position will start immediately. Job duties include coaching a position, recruiting area, camp coordinator etc. Interested candidates should send resume and references to darren.jackson@sterlingcollege.edu

Widener (D-III - PA): Widener University is seeking a graduate assistant on defense, DL. Previous playing experience is required and previous coaching experience is preferred. This position will be given the title of Defensive Line Coach along with full responsibility of the development of that position. The position requires a highly motivated person to assist with the implementation of practices, evaluation of prospective student athletes, off and on campus recruiting, scouting opponents, and other duties as assigned by the head coach Must be accepted into the Graduate Program. Compensation is $5,500 plus 12 graduate credits per year. Please send resumes to mlbarainyak@widener.edu.

Old Dominion: Saint Vincent (D-III - PA) special teams coordinator Garrett Clawson is leaving the staff for a special teams quality control position on the ODU staff, per source.

Curry (D-III - MA): Curry College, located 7 miles outside of Boston, is seeking a part-time restricted earnings position. Looking for best fit positionally. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching at the college level. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), Photoshop and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. Position will include a $14,000 stipend, some meals, NO HOUSING. NO BENEFITS. Local candidates encouraged to apply. This is a 10-month position. This candidate will have an opportunity to move into a Graduate Assistant role after the first year. Please email your resume and references to Head Coach Todd Parsons at todd.parsons@curry.edu. No phone calls please.

Dartmouth (FCS): Offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Daft has been selected to participate in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Denver Broncos.

Valdosta State (D-II): Valdosta State has an immediate opening for a Graduate Assistant Video Coordinator. This position will oversee all of the coaching video operations related to games and practices, editing/uploading video, sharing film with the NCAA and opponents, supervision and development of student video staff. Additional responsibilities will include acting as the program’s liaison for technology needs, maintenance, and care for all video equipment. The successful candidate must have outstanding leadership & communication skills, a strong work ethic, and self-direction. HOUSING IS NOT INCLUDED. Experience with HUDL and DVSPORT is required, All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to be jalouisdortbelia@valdosta.edu. No phone calls please.

Major League Football: Major League Football (MLFB) is a new pro football league that starts this summer, and our franchise based in Canton, Ohio is looking for an intern on the defensive side of the ball to coach the secondary. Playing and/or coaching experience in the secondary is preferred. Looking to fill this position immediately. The position pays $5,000 plus housing and food for less than two months of work. Minorities are encouraged to apply. To apply, send your resume and a list of three professional references to ohio@mlfb.com.

