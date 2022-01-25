The Scoop - Tuesday January 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Oregon State: Toledo offensive line graduate assistant Jacob Alsadek has accepted the same role with the Beavers, per source.

LIU: Source tells FootballScoop Mark Modleski, who recently served in an off-the-field role with UAB this past season, has joined Ron Cooper’s staff at LIU as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

Oklahoma State: OK State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn reportedly comes to rescue after car accident impacts two standout athletes.



CAA: The league added two members to its football roster on Tuesday. Details here.

The Ultimate Strike Plate: Hand placement and hand fighting are the most important part of maintaining or shedding blocks. The Ultimate Strike Plate gives you a WINNING edge by allowing your players 4,000+ additional hand strikes each year (no partner needed). Click on this link for additional information and order now for free shipping.

Frenso State: Per source, Central Washington (FCS) receivers coach Braelon Roberts has joined the staff as a graduate assistant working with the receivers.

Tennessee Titans: Inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett and assistant defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze will not return, according to multiple reports. Buck Reising adds that assistant special teams coach Matt Edwards is also on the way out.

Syracuse: Pete Thamel tweets that Syracuse is expected to hire FAU tight ends coach Michael Johnson as their new receivers coach. Johnson has recently coached receivers at Oregon and Mississippi State prior to joining the FAU staff.

Bialystok Lowlanders (Poland): The Bialystok Lowlanders program is looking for a receivers coach to assist the Bialystok Lowlanders in Bialystok, Poland. The job runs from February to the end of July. Please have an experienced receiver back ground. The position includes: flights, housing, gym, phone, insurance, one meal a day and $300 a month. You must have a valid passport to be eligible and a clean background. Please forward resumes with at least three references and a cover page to t.baker@lowlander.pl will contact eligible candidates through WhatsApp.

Michigan Tech (D-II): Michigan Tech is looking for a defensive assistant coach. This position does not include benefits. This person will work on the Defensive side of the ball with Outside Linebackers. They will assist with positional work, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator and Head Coach. E-mail cover letter and resume to Defensive Coordinator Bryan Thomas at bmthomas@mtu.edu. This position is available for immediate hire.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Special teams coordinator / linebackers coach Mark Powell is no longer with the program.

Chicago Bears: The Bears are interested in speaking again with three GM candidates and they are Ryan Poles (Chiefs), Monti Ossenfort (Titans) and Eliot Wolf (Patriots), while Colts executive Morocco Brown could also be in the mix as well, Ian Rapoport tweets.

VMI (FCS): Bilal Marshall (WRs) and JB Lageman (DL) have now officially joined the staff. Marshall joins the staff after being an offensive graduate assistant at West Virginia previously, and Lageman has prior stops at McNeese State (FCS - LA), Concord (D-II - WV), Louisville, and Florida Tech (D-II).

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Demir Bolden, who was named interim head coach of the program back in November after coaching the program's wide receivers and serving as co-special teams coordinator in the fall, has been named head coach.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Recapping Tremaine Jackson's first staff (many of which we have covered already); Trent Earley (AHC / DL), Brandon Andersen (DC), Rick Bowie (OC), Mike Barela (OL), Taylor Richards (DBs), Brandon Johnson Farrell (WRs), Jeremy King (RBs) Jackson Hadley (TEs / Recruiting Coordinator), and Rob McIheary (assistant DL).

Hawaii: Abraham Elimimian and Jacob Yoro are expected to be retained on Timmy Chang's staff, per the Star-Advertiser. Yoro coached the linebackers while Elimimian coached the running backs for the program last year.

Alvernia (D-III - PA): Delaware State (FCS) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Steve Azzanesi has been hired as the program's new head caoch. Azzanesi previously spent 18 seasons as an assistant at Wesley College (D-III - DE).

Gulf Shores HS (AL): With the departure of graduate assistant Damon Howe to Itawamba CC (JC - MS) as offensive line coach, Mark Hudspeth is now looking for an offensive graduate assistant at Gulf Shores to start immediately. This is position pays $10,000 a year, some meals included, opportunity for advancement and live at the beach. Please send resume to DFO Jacob Sparkman at jsparkman@gsboe.org.

Penn (FCS): To fill their offensive coordinator opening, Penn is turning to a head coach of a top 25 D-III program.

Thomas More (D-III - KY): Thomas More University is immediately looking to fill their Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching position. Preference will be given to collegiate playing and/or prior coaching experience. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group (Skill), on the road recruiting, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), photo editing/graphics, as well as other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. The position is a stipend position ($6,000), with room and meals, and tuition waiver for graduate school. Applicants must meet all requirements for admissions into graduate school. Review of applicants will begin immediately. To apply, e-mail cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Chris Norwell at norwelc@thomasmore.edu.

Missouri Western (D-II): Justin Stolborg, a former student assistant at Mississippi State, has joined the Missouri Western staff as a graduate assistant working with the running backs.

Ohio State: Ohio State has claimed the No. 1 spot in the NIL earnings rankings.

Benedict College (D-II - SC): Benedict College has an immediate opening for a full-time Quarterback Coach. The successful candidate must be an energetic self-starter, possess a positive mindset, and be a thorough recruiter. Duties will include coaching your position group on the field, organizing and conducting your own position meetings, managing your own recruiting territory, assisting with game planning and data breakdown, monitoring the academic success of your position group, and other administrative duties as assigned by the head coach and coordinators. The compensation for this position includes a salary and benefits. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, strong written and verbal communication skills, ability to earn NCAA Division II Recruiting Certificate, and the ability to adhere to the vision, rules and regulations of the NCAA, SIAC Conference, Benedict College and it’s football program. The successful candidate must have experience as a college Quarterback Coach. The successful candidate must have successful recruiting experience. The successful candidate must have experience in an up-tempo spread offense. The successful candidate must have strong computer skills and possess leadership characteristics. Offensive Coordinator experience is a PLUS! To apply interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and a list of three references to benedictfootball@gmail.com with the subject line: Quarterback Coach. No phone calls please. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Hawaii: A Hawaii politician is calling for investigation into the head coach hiring process and demands resignations from the AD and president

NFL and GM Interview Tracker: Keep track of the interview requests and completed / scheduled interviews for the current NFL head coach and GM openings via this tracking page.

Itawamba CC (JC - MS): Gulf Shores HS (AL) graduate assistant Damon Howe has been named offensive line coach.

NFL TV Ratings: Take a look at the local TV ratings for each NFL team this season. Every game was a Super Bowl in Kansas City and Buffalo.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.



Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.