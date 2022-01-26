The Scoop - Wednesday January 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Central (D-III - IL): With the departure of Jeff Thorne to Western Michigan, the program has promoted Brad Spencer to head coach. Spencer, who has held the assistant head coach / offensive coordinator title since 2015 and won our 2019 FootballScoop Division III Coordinator of the Year, has played in a key role in the program's rise to one of the top programs in D-III.

Hawaii: After following Jay Norvell from Reno to Fort Collins, Thomas Sheffield is now joining Timmy Chang in Honolulu, sources tell FootballScoop.

Western Michigan: Sources tell FootballScoop Western Michigan is making a big move, bringing in National Championship winning Division III head coach Jeff Thorne in a senior role on offense.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for an unpaid Quality Control Intern on both Offense & Defense. Intern will assist the Coaching staff with day to day operations including film breakdown, game-planning, scouting, and recruiting. Previous interns have gone on to GA/QC roles at the FBS & FCS level and even been promoted to an assistant coach position. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Some team meals will be included. Interested Offensive applicants please send email with resume and references to Harry Richards at whrichards@stetson.edu, and Defensive applicants to Jeremy Perkovich at jperkovich@stetson.edu.

New York Giants: With Joe Schoen in place as GM, both Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Fazier and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll are getting second interviews, Tom Pelissero shares.

Florida: Mike Richard has joined the Gators as an offensive quality control coach where he will work with the offensive line. Richard spent the last eight seasons at Louisiana, four of those years with Billy Napier.

Chicago Bears: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will come in for a second interview today, Ian Rapoport shares. Quinn is a finalist in both Chicago and Denver.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Dexter McCoil Sr., a veteran of the NFL and CFL, has been hired to coached the safeties.

Charlotte: Hil Howle has joined the program as creative services director. Howle previously served in a graphic design role at Wofford (FCS - SC).

