The Scoop - Saturday January 29, 2022

Western Michigan: After the recent changes on the offensive side of the ball in Kalamazoo, sources tell FootballScoop that co-offensive coordinator / running backs coach Mike Bath has left the staff to pursue other opportunities. Bath has previous FBS stops at at Wyoming and Miami (OH).

FIU: Corey Bell, who worked in an off-field role at Florida last season, has joined the staff as corners coach, per multiple reports. The addition of Bell, who has also been on staffs at Miami, USF and FAU, completes the staff.

Chicago: Jaguars receivers coach Sanjay Lal is interviewing today for the Bears offensive coordinator job Jane Slater shared this morning.

LSU: Brian Kelly did the dancing thing again.

Saginaw Valley State: Antoine Mason is returning to Saginaw Valley as receivers coach.

Fort Lewis (D-II - CO): Fort Lewis College is looking to hire a Defensive Line Coach. The salary is $20,000 and is benefit eligible. Additional responsibilities will include recruiting, assisting with special teams, monitoring academic progress. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree. Must have passed or be eligible to take NCAA Recruiting Modules. Have at least two years of football experience at the collegiate or professional level as a participant or coach. The incumbent must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. Successful candidates must undergo a Criminal Background Check. Please send Resume and cover letter to Coachjohnnycox9@gmail.com.

Clinic of Champions: A "must attend" clinic, held February 25th & 26th in Reno, NV. Check out this list of speakers!

Arkansas Tech (D-II): Arkansas Tech has an opening for an Offensive Line Coach. This is a full time, full benefits position. Interested candidates should email resume, cover letter & references to Head Coach Kyle Shipp at kshipp@atu.edu or Offensive Coordinator Ryan Trevathan at rtrevathan@atu.edu

Houston Texans: Are the Texans going to do this?

New York Giants: The Giants have hired Brian Daboll as their new head coach.

Albany (FCS - NY): Kashif Moore who previously coached running backs at Cornell University is the new receivers coach at University at Albany.

Maryland: Kevin Steele is reportedly finalizing a deal to join Mike Locksley's staff as defensive coordinator. Gunter Brewer is reportedly joining the staff. More on the changes at Maryland here.

Baylor: Former Florida Gator Dallas Baker is set to join Dave Aranda's staff sources tell FootballScoop.

Luther College (D-III - IA): Luther College a top 100 liberal arts college in the American Rivers Conference is looking to hire a Defensive Coordinator. Looking for someone who values academics, and what’s to be a part of a community. Priorities for hire are quality of person, ability to build relationships and proven track record in recruiting. Salary is consistent with the higher end of the market. If you have questions please contact Coach Troche at norsefootballia@gmail.com. Apply via this link.

Thomas (NAIA - GA): Thomas University is starting a football program from the ground up with a roster of military service veterans. Their mission to prepare vets for life after service makes them the most unique college football program you’ve never heard of…until now.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): University of the Incarnate Word director of football operations Jimmy Fowler will not return to UIW source shared with FootballScoop.

Andy Coen: Former Lehigh (FCS - PA) head coach Andy Coen and his family could use the coaching profession's help and prayers as he continues to battle Alzheimers and his family faces new escalating out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Deion Sanders: Deion, and his son Shedeur Sanders generate landmark HBCU NIL deal with Gatorade

USFL: The league has finalized its head coaching roster with two names you'll know.

Buffalo: Texas A&M staffer Brandon Bailey is set to join the staff as one of the youngest coordinators in all of college football.

Oregon: Here are the contract details and salary information for a handful of Dan Lanning's new assistants at Oregon.

