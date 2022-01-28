The Scoop - Friday January 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Coach Jim Hilyer passed away Wednesday evening. Please join us in praying for the Hilyer family. Coach Hilyer was the first head coach of UAB football. Coach Hilyer served as an assistant at Mississippi State and Auburn and also coach with the Washington Redskins.

Keiser (NAIA - FL): Former NFL All-Pro receiver Chris Chambers has been announced as the school's new receivers coach. Chambers previously spent one season as the head coach at Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA - FL).

Georgia: Former Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is back for his third stint with the Georgia program, this time as an analyst, according to multiple reports.

Arizona State: Four Arizona State coaches, including offensive coordinator Zak Hill, reportedly leave program amid NCAA investigation.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator Chris Bowers, who led one of the top defensive units in the conference in a number of key defensive categories last season, will not return and that run game coordinator Adam Gristick will be the new defensive coordinator on Chris Wilkerson's new staff.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are adding another veteran Duke staffer to the defensive side of the ball in Columbus.

Graceland (NAIA - MO): Southwest Baptist (D-II - MO) quarterbacks coach Phil Staback has resigned to take the offensive coordinator job at Graceland, per source.

Southwest Baptist (D-II - MO): A few updates to the staff at Southwest Baptist, all per sources. Defensive line coach Johnny Stilwell has been elevated to defensive coordinator and will continue to handle duties as recruiting coordinator. Former Beggs HS (OK) offensive coordinator MJ Swortwood will coach the receivers. Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Brandon Niccum has added the assistant head coach title. Zach Bodway has joined the staff as a graduate assistant and will coach the running backs and Gerik Garlington has been elevated from student assistant to graduate assistant and will work with the defensive backs. Also, head coach Robert Clardy will coach the quarterbacks this season.

LIU (FCS - NY): John Roberts has accepted the co-offensive coordinator job at LIU, sources tell FootballScoop. Roberts previously worked as an analyst at Penn State, Arkansas, and Central Michigan. Roberts previously worked with Ron Cooper at Arkansas.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Sources tell FootballScoop that Kansas senior defensive analyst Brock Caraboa, a three-time finalist for our NAIA Coordinator of the Year Award, is joining the staff as defensive coordinator.

Florida: Tamryn Stonebarger has joined the staff as associate director of digital strategy. She was previously a social media associate for the LA Clippers.

Florida State: The Noles have announced Corey Fuller as director of football relations and Keiwan Ratliff as assistant director of high school relations.

North Texas: Randy Clements is expected to join the staff as offensive line coach Brett Vito has shared. Vito adds that offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch will now coach quarterbacks (in addition to continuing to serve as OC).

Arkansas: Deke Adams, who coached defensive line at FIU this past season, is expected to join Sam Pittman's staff in the same role sources share with FootballScoop. On3 sports has reported the same. Adams has previously coached at North Carolina, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and more.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Kansas senior defensive anlayst Brock Caraboa has accepted the defensive coordinator position at Tiffin sources share with FootballScoop. Caraboa previously served as defensive coordinator at Marian University ('16-19).

Chicago Bears: The team has requested permission to speak with, and will interview, Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for "an elevated personnel position" in Chicago, Ian Rapoport shares.

Ole Miss: Austin Thomas, who most recently served as the GM on Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU, is expected to join Lane Kiffin's per multiple reports. Thomas also recently spent time on staffs at Baylor and Texas A&M.

Chicago Bears: The Bears would like to add Raiders special teams coordinator / interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to the staff if he's not retained in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

Wittenberg (D-III - OH): Clay Davie, who served as a quality control coach at Colorado State last season, has joined the staff as offensive line coach / run game coordinator.

Bixby High School’s Tyler Schneider Explains His “Plus 1” and “Plus 2”: As one of the top prep programs in the country, Bixby High School’s (OK) gap scheme menu was already prolific. But with an influx of able-bodied blockers at the tight end position this season, offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider and his staff added an additional tag to its G/Y Counter and G/T Counter concepts which provided for three and four pullers at the point of attack. It was taught to both in-line and off-line tight ends and secured issues of backside linebackers working over the top of Deuce blocks to the play side. Coach Schneider explains how he taught additional pullers to identify and block extra run fitters. It’s a build-in that advanced Bixby’s gap runs to over 9.2 yards per call using this multiple pull system. Continue reading.

Andy Coen: Former Lehigh (FCS - PA) head coach Andy Coen and his family could use the coaching profession's help and prayers as he continues to battle Alzheimers and his family faces new escalating out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Baltimore Ravens: Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has officially been announced as the Ravens defensive coordinator. We first shared that Macdonald was a strong candidate a few days ago.

Southwest Baptist (D-II - MO): Per source, assistant head coach / defensive coordinator Marcus Klund has accepted the defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator position at North Forney HS (TX).

Monmouth (FCS - NJ): Fairleigh Dickinson (D-III - NJ) head coach Jim Robertson has been named quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

Fairleigh Dickinson (D-III - NJ): With the resignation of. Jim Robertson (see above), recruiting coordinator / defensive coordinator Anthony Van Curen has been named interim head coach while a national search for the next head coach takes place.

Deion Sanders: Deion, and his son Shedeur Sanders generate landmark HBCU NIL deal with Gatorade

USFL: The league has finalized its head coaching roster with two names you'll know.

Hawaii: Ian Shoemaker has been hired as the program's offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach. Shoemaker has been the offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington (FCS) the last few seasons, where they've had one of the top offenses in the country.

Bethany (D-III - WV): Longtime head coach Bill Garvey and the school have parted ways, and assistant coach Andy Upton has been named interim head coach.

Buffalo: Texas A&M staffer Brandon Bailey is set to join the staff as one of the youngest coordinators in all of college football.

Dayton (FCS - OH): Offensive line coach Josh Hendershot has been elevated to offensive coordinator.

Lane (D-II - TN): Lane College is looking for week 1 (Sept. 3) & week 5 (Oct 1, 2022 game for the 2022 season. Preferably FCS but open to FCS,D2. guarantee opponent. Please contact Director of Athletics, Derrick Burroughs at dburroughs@lanecollege.edu and cc Jeremy Patterson at jpatterson@lanecollege.edu.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International University (NAIA-Sun Conference/Babson Park, FL) is seeking candidates for an entry-level Linebackers Coach. This position will have a recruiting area in Florida, will be responsible for their position group both on the field and academically, and have various other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. This will be a full-time position with benefits. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to the Head Coach, Eric Potochney, at potochneyes@webber.edu. No phone calls.

Florida State: Corey Fuller is expected to join the staff in a player personnel role, Bruce Feldman tweets. Fuller is a former Seminole player who resigned as the head coach at Gasden County HS (FL) today.

Carolina Panthers: Veteran NFL assistant Chris Tabor, who previously worked with the Bears and Browns, is joining the team as special teams coordinator.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is the latest character in the Jags' ongoing power struggle.

Sacramento State (FCS - CA): Per source, Sacramento State has hired Kodi Whitfield as safeties coach. Kodi had previously worked as a graduate assistant for Chip Kelly UCLA.

Oregon: Here are the contract details and salary information for a handful of Dan Lanning's new assistants at Oregon.

Louisiana Tech: Kilgore (JC - TX) offensive coordinator Peter Hopkins has officially joined the staff as running backs coach. He replaces Brock Hays, who left for Troy.

