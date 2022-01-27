The Scoop - Thursday January 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

USFL: The league has finalized its head coaching roster with two names you'll know.

Chicago Bears: Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is going with Matt Eberflus to Chicago, Ian Rapoport shares.

Buffalo: Texas A&M staffer Brandon Bailey is set to join the staff as one of the youngest coordinators in all of college football, sources tell FootballScoop. Pete Thamel is reporting the same. Thamel adds that veteran SEC assistant Greg Knox is joining the Buffalo staff as well as assistant special teams coach and running backs coach. Knox has previous stops at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, and Florida.

Miami Dolphins: Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network shares that, while they've yet to hire a new head coach, the organization does want to keep most of their defensive assistant coaches, and they've spoken to candidates regarding that.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints have requested permission to interview Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job, Adam Schefter tweets. Leftwich joins Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as the known candidates for the opening.

Miami Dolphins: The team plans to do second interviews for the open head coaching job next week, Ian Rapoport shares. Rap adds that among the names expected to interview are Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, 49ers OC Mike McDaniel and Bills OC Brian Daboll.

Oregon: Here are the contract details and salary information for a handful of Dan Lanning's new assistants at Oregon.

UAB: Former Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw is set to join the staff as an analyst, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Amherst (D-III - MA): Amherst College invites applications for the Assistant Coach of Football – Offensive Skills (QBs or WRs) position. The position will include responsibilities such as recruiting correspondence and evaluations, daily operations, practice planning, coaching and scouting a diverse set of players, player development and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach. The position requires an understanding of the role of intercollegiate athletics in a highly competitive academic environment. Requires night and weekend work, and overnight travel to away games and recruiting tournaments. The assistant coach takes appropriate actions to support a diverse workforce and participates in the College’s efforts to create a respectful, inclusive, and welcoming work environment. Interested candidates are asked to submit a resume and cover letter online at https://amherst.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Amherst_Jobs .

Lane (D-II - TN): Lane College has a Defensive Line Coach opening. This is a full time, full benefits position. Interested candidates should email resume, cover letter & references to Head Coach Vyron Brown at vbrown@lanecollege.edu & defensive coordinator Michael Vite at mvite@lanecollege.edu.

Southeast Missouri (FCS): Lucas Orchard, a former offensive lineman for the program who has been working as a graduate assistant, has been promoted to offensive line coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Chicago Bears: With Eberflus in place, and the development of quarterback Justin Fields vital moving forward, Ian Rapoport shares that Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo "is a name to watch" for the offensive coordinator job.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is the latest character in the Jags' ongoing power struggle.

Dallas Cowboys: After interviewing with six different clubs, Dan Quinn has decided to return for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Chicago Bears: Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is reportedly landing in Chicago as their new head coach.

Old Dominion: The program has announced the additions of Justin Harper (TEs) and the promotion of defensive analyst Eric Baumgartner to a defensive quality control role.



Washington State: Pete Thamel tweets that Wazzu is expected to hire Utah State corners coach Ray Brown to the same position. Brown is a former Wazzu graduate assistant with coaching stops at Troy and Abilene Christian (FCS - TX).

Luther (D-III - IA): Tim Souza has been announced as the new offensive coordinator of the Norse. Souza previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rocky HS (ID).

Denver Broncos: With Nathaniel Hackett coming in as the new head coach, Mike Garafolo shares that the leading candidate for the Broncos defensive coordinator job with him is Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero.

Bryant (FCS - RI): Thomas Sydeski, who has worked with the quarterbacks the last three years, has been elevated to pass game coordinator, per source.

Andy Coen: Former Lehigh (FCS - PA) head coach Andy Coen and his family could use the coaching profession's help and prayers as he continues to battle Alzheimers and his family faces new escalating out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Towson (FCS - MD): Towson University has IMMEDIATE openings for 2 Defensive Quality Control Positions on staff (1 with Defensive Backs & 1 with Defensive Line). This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 4 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Ideally, candidates must be able to start working as soon as possible. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to crunza@towson.edu.

Texas Southern (FCS): Former Incarnate Word defensive backs coach Darren Garrigan has joined the Texas Southern staff in the same role sources share with FootballScoop.

Ferris (D-II - MI): Ferris State is looking for a home game Week 3 (Sept 17) 2022. We are willing to pay a guarantee. All levels welcome. Contact Brian Rock at brianrock@ferris.edu.

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton football is accepting applications for the position of Director of Football Operations. This position will work under the supervision of the Head Football Coach. The Director of Football Operations will provide direct support for the day-to-day operations of the football program, team travel, community outreach, roster management, recruiting functioning, and all team events. Must adhere to all university, Conference and NCAA rules and regulations. Bachelor's Degree is required. Master’s preferred. One year of experience coordinating football events and activities is preferred. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume and references to Brian White at brian.white@hamptonu.edu with the subject line: “Director of Football Operations.”

Denver Broncos: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is set to be named head coach, according to multiple reports this morning.

Hastings (NAIA - NE): Hastings College is taking applications for offensive coordinator. Qualified applicants may apply here. Bachelor's degree required, Master's preferred. Quarterback coaching experience is desired.

Simpson (D-III - IA): Simpson College (IA) is looking for an opponent for Week 1 or 2 for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Looking for a Home and Home series vs. a D3 opponent. Anyone interested in playing please contact Coach Tovey at braedon.tovey@simpson.edu.

Baltimore Ravens: Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a strong candidate to fill the open defensive coordinator job on John Harbaugh's staff, sources have shared with FootballScoop.

Georgia State: Former Western Carolina offensive coordinator John Holt is joining Shawn Elliott's staff as offensive line coach.

Hawaii: The following staff additions have been announced: Jacob Yoro (DC / LBs), Abraham Elimimian (CBs), Chris Brown (ILBs / DEs), Keiki Misipeka (RBs), Roman Sapolu (OL) and Kody Cooke.

LSU: Brian Kelly is adding a well respected SEC veteran coach to his off-field staff.

Podcast: There were lots of moves in the coaching carousel this off season. Here's why Florida, Notre Dame and USC have our attention.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College Football is seeking a Defensive Backs Coach with a possible coordinator title. This is a full time, full benefits position. Interested candidates should apply using this link. No phone calls please.

Boise State: Per source, Michael Frisina is going to be the new special teams analyst at Boise State. Spent last year at UC Davis. He is a Boise State alumnus, where he was a kicker for the program in 2011-12.

Lindsey Wilson (NAIA - KY): Matt Ogle, the offensive coordinator at Greenville (D-III - NC), has been hired as the team's new quarterbacks coach. Ogle helped lead Greenville to their first appearance in the D-III playoff this past fall.

Minnesota Vikings: The team has formally finalized a deal to make Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah their new GM.

Chicago Bears: The organization completed interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus yesterday.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College Football is seeking an Offensive Coordinator. This is a full time, full benefits position. Interested candidates should apply using this link. No phone calls please.

