The Scoop - Sunday February 13, 2022

Ed Orgeron: While working for Pete Carroll at USC, Ed Orgeron recruited Adrian Peterson and shared a great story on The Dan Patrick Show today about how AP is one recruit that broke his heart.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Former Bears secondary coach Deshea Townsend, who was expected to join the Vikings staff, is now expected to land with Doug Pederson's staff in Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport shares.

Cincinnati Bengals: The team and head coach Zac Taylor are expected to work out a "lucrative" contract extension after the Super Bowl Ian Rapoport shares. Rap adds that assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Brian Callahan - who is in demand - have already received new deals.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops and the Wildcats could lose offensive coordinator Liam Coen before he enters his second season in Lexington.

Auburn: Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge, who was a candidate to join the Georgia staff in the same capacity, has opted to stay at Auburn, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Middle Tennessee State: Samford (FCS - AL) offensive coordinator Mitch Stewart, the former head coach at Murray State, is expected to join the staff as offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Charlotte: Greg Brown, a veteran Power Five defensive coordinator, is joining Will Healy's staff at Charlotte as co-defensive coordinator.

Minnesota Vikings: Mike Pettine is expected to join the staff of Kevin O'Connell, Tom Pelissero tweets. Pelissero adds that Ed Donatell will still be the defensive coordinator for the Vikings, but the addition of Pettine give O'Connell, a first-time head coach, a former NFL head coach on staff.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (D-III - TX): Former Bowling Green co-offensive coordinator Andy Padron is set to become the school's new offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Vic Fangio: The former Broncos head coach, and veteran defensive coordinator, has decided against multiple offers to be a defensive coordinator this coming season and will most likely take off the season before becoming a coveted defensive coordinator candidate next year, Adam Schefter shares.

Louisiana Tech: Neema Behbahani has joined the staff at Louisiana Tech as a graduate assistant, per source. Behbahani was previously a player, graduate assistant and interim Linebackers Coach at Texas A&M - Commerce (FCS)

Vienna Vikings (Europe): Christian HS (San Diego, CA) head coach and AD Danny Mitchell, will be the new offensive coordinator of the Vienna Vikings of the European League of Football, sources tell FootballScoop.

Rhein Fire (Europe): Former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula has been hired to lead the team.

Cruziero (Brazil): The Cruzeiro American Football organization in Belo Horizonte has a very awesome opportunity to coach in the beautiful country of Brazil. Looking for a OL coach. The position is NO PAY but will include Housing, Round trip airfare, gym membership and ALL meals. Period will be July thru December and the possibility to come as early as March. Please send resumes to fbheadcoachcruzeiro@gmail.com.

Lincoln (D-II - PA): Lincoln University is seeking applicants for volunteer roles on the offense and defensive side of the ball. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking for college coaching experience. Strongly encourage coaches in the area to apply. Send your resumes to fturner@lincoln.edu.

