The Scoop - Saturday February 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are grabbing their new special teams coordinator from Marshall, sources tell FootballScoop.

Miami Dolphins: The team is expected to add Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum to the staff as offensive line coach, Pete Thamel shares.

New York Giants: The team has announced the additions of John Egorugwu (as we've previously reported) as inside linebackers coach, and Drew Wilkins as outside linebackers coach. Wilkins spent the past 12 seasons with the Ravens organization, the last two working with their outside linebackers.

Miami Dolphins: Chargers run game coordinator / offensive line coach Frank Smith is interviewing for the offensive coordinator job on Mike McDaniel's staff today, Tom Pelissero shares.

Albright (D-III - PA): Isaac Collins has been named head coach at Albright. Collins most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Bucknell (FCS - PA) and he has prior head coaching experience at Widener (D-III - PA) and Seton Hill (D-II - PA).

Las Vegas Raiders: Former Ravens linebackers coach Rob Ryan is joining the team as senior defensive assistant, Adam Schefter shares. Earlier in his coaching career, Ryan served as the Raiders defensive coordinator for five seasons (2004-08).

Florida Memorial (NAIA): Head coach Tim "Ice" Harris is returning to Booker T. Washington HS (FL) as head coach where he previously spent 25 years and won three state titles. Defensive coordinator / defensive line coach Pierre Senatus is taking over as interim head coach.

Denver Broncos: Morgan State (FCS - MD) head coach Tyrone Wheatley is reportedly leaving for an opportunity on Nathaniel Hackett's staff in Denver.

UT-Permian Basin (D-II): UT Permian Basin (D-II): UT Permian Basin is seeking applicants for a part-time/restricted earnings position to coach TE's and assist with the offensive line. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, own recruiting area, travel and game day duties as assigned, video breakdown & data entry, oversee team equipment room, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Applicants need to email resume and references to Coach Justin Carrigan at football@utpb.edu.

Chicago Bears: Western Carolina (FCS) defensive coordinator Justin Hinds has joined the Bears as assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Koch will be a coaching assistant.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Bucs VP of player personnel John Spytek will interview for the GM job, Tom Pelissero shares.

Samford (FCS - AL): Per source, Connor Koch has been named director of player personnel after a year working for the program in football operations and as a player personnel assistant.

Las Vegas Raiders: The team is parting ways with assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott, per Tom Pelissero.

Geneva (D-III - PA): Geneva College is seeking a committed Christian to coach Linebackers. Duties and requirements for the position can be found via this link. Candidates must have experience coaching linebackers in a multiple defensive scheme. A track record of recruiting is essential and the desire to invest in the lives of players from a Christian-world view is required. This is a full-time entry level salaried position with full benefits. Candidates must send a Cover Letter, Resume and Statement of Christian Faith to Head Coach Geno DeMarco at gdemarco@geneva.edu.

Auburn: Yesterday, both Bryan Harsin and Auburn have released statements regarding the drama of the last few weeks.

Vanderbilt: Nick Lezynski is set to join the Commodores as linebackers coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Arizona State: Interim defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson has been elevated to defensive coordinator. Henderson previously served as a defensive coordinator under Herm Edwards in the NFL with the Jets. The hire takes one of the higher profile defensive coordinator positions off the board.

Ole Miss: After being critical of the transfer portal recently, Lane Kiffin's recruiting pitch now includes "Transfer to the 'Sip shirts."

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime talks about their historic recruiting haul and his biggest fear during it, and also shares that he believes he should have gotten three Power Five jobs.

Conference USA: Three of the league's nine departing members gave it the deuces on Friday, a year earlier than anticipated.

Keiser (NAIA - FL): Keiser University in West Palm Beach, FL is looking for an opponent on Sept. 24th, 2022. We are looking for a home game but would be open to discuss traveling. There is also a potential guarantee for the right opponent. Please contact Head Coach Doug Socha if you are interesting in scheduling a game on our open date. dsocha@keiseruniversity.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.