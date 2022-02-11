The Scoop - Friday February 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime talks about their historic recruiting haul and his biggest fear during it, and also shares that he believes he should have gotten three Power Five jobs.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso is currently hiring an offensive assistant (WRs coach). This position coach would work closely with the OC and staff, with primary responsibilities being on-field coaching, development and national recruitment of academically qualified student athletes. As a full time, benefits-eligible role, the successful candidate will have demonstrated success as a coach, recruiter, and strong interpersonal skills. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to offensive coordinator Will Fleming at William.Fleming@Valpo.edu.

Monmouth (FCS - NJ): Bishop Neal has joined the program as secondary coach. Neal previously coached the defensive backs at Duquesne (FCS - PA) and also served as pass game coordinator last season.

Conference USA: Three of the league's nine departing members gave it the deuces on Friday, a year earlier than anticipated.

New York Giants: Laura Young, who has nearly two decades of NFL experience, has joined the organization as director of coaching operations. The team has also announced offensive line coach Bobby Johnson (OL), Shea Tierney (QBs), Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith (RBs), Mike Groh (WRs), Andy Bischoff (TEs) and Tony Sparano, Jr. (assistant OL).

Wayne State College (D-II - NE): Offensive coordinator Logan Masters has been promoted to head coach. Masters, who was a standout receiver for the program from 2006-09, has spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Mason Robinson has left his role at Whittier College (D-III - CA) where he worked as defensive line coach / assistant director of recruiting strategy to become the general manager for the Austin Peay program, sources tell FootballScoop.

Auburn: Both Bryan Harsin and Auburn have released statements regarding the drama of the last few weeks.

Vanderbilt: Nick Lezynski is set to join the Commodores as linebackers coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Graceland (D-III - IA): Graceland University in Lamoni, IA has immediate openings for two part-time coaches on either side of the ball. Compensation is $12,000 over 12 months. These positions do not include housing or meals. Responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities include but not limited to academic support, practice preparation, data entry and recruiting. Looking for someone with great character and excited to get started in coaching college football. Review of applications will begin immediately; position will begin as soon as possible. Submit online application via this link.

SUNY Cortland (D-III - NY): SUNY Cortland Athletics Department seek full-time first assistant coach for the men’s football program to serve as Defensive Coordinator and assist in all aspects of administration and operation of the competitive NCAA, Division III Football Program in the Empire 8 athletic conference at SUNY Cortland. This position has an 11-month obligation August 1 – June 30 annually. Minimum Qualifications: bachelor’s degree and demonstrated experience coaching at the college level on the defensive side of the ball. A master’s degree in Physical Education, Sport Management, Exercise Science or related field is preferred. For more information and to apply via this link. The State University of New York College at Cortland is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity/Americans with Disabilities Act (AA/EEO/ADA) employer. The College actively seeks applications from women, veterans, individuals with a disability, members of underrepresented groups or anyone that would enrich the diversity of the College.

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Lincoln University California, has an immediate opening for Offensive Line intern / assistant. Primary responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities include coaching a position, film breakdown, recruiting. College playing experience and/or previous coaching experience is preferred. Please send resume to dgumbs@lincolnuca.edu.

Seattle Seahawks: Offensive line coach Mike Solari and the franchise have parted ways, Tom Pelissero shares and adds that Pete Carroll is expected to promote from within to replace Solari.

Auburn: Auburn is going to keep Bryan Harsin after all, per ESPN. More here.

East Carolina: Athletic director Jon Gilbert has received a five-year contract taking him through December 2026.

Hocking (JC - OH): Hocking College is looking to hire one Offensive Assistant Coach (RBs) and one Defensive Assistant Coach. Each position includes a $4,000 stipend, housing, and a meal plan, over the span of 10 months. A bachelor's degree is required. Looking for the best fit. Please email resumes and references to eggert@hocking.edu.

Denver Broncos: Veteran defensive coordinator Dom Capers is expected to join the staff as a senior defensive assistant and will assist first-time defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Hope (D-III - MI): Longtime defensive coordinator Mike Ricketts has decided to retire, sources tell FootballScoop. Ricketts has been the school's defensive coordinator dating back to 2003. Please join us in wishing coach Ricketts all the best in the next chapter of his life.

Seattle Seahawks: Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is joining the staff as associate head coach - defense, Ian Rapoport tweets.

James Madison: Linebackers coach Bryant Haines has been promoted to defensive coordinator and Pat Kuntz has been hired as defensive line coach after spending the last three season VMI (FCS).

Temple: Western Michigan corners coach Marvin Clecidor as safeties coach. Clecidor has co-defensive coordinator experience at Princeton prior to WMU.

Buffalo: Murray State (FCS - KY) wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman is joining the Buffalo staff in the same position, per ESPN. Sherman has previously coached wideouts at Pitt, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Purdue.

Ole Miss: After being critical of the transfer portal recently, Lane Kiffin's recruiting pitch now includes "Transfer to the 'Sip shirts."

Las Vegas Raiders: Aaron Wilson shares that the Raiders have parted ways with Walter Juliff (senior advisor to the GM), Nolan Nawrocki (scout) and Dave Razzano (director of football research).

Illinois: Per source, UConn offensive graduate assistant Alec Cobb has accepted an offensive graduate assistant role with the Illini program.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University currently has 2 staff openings OL and WR) The successful candidate will assist the head coach in all aspects of the program, including but not limited to: recruiting, overseeing the academic progress of student-athletes, scouting, skill development sessions, and other duties as needed to continue the success of the program. Requires A Bachelor’s degree is required for this position. The candidate must have a commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Limestone University, the SAC, and the NCAA. This candidate must have previous successful coaching experience at the NCAA level. Applicants should complete the online application and upload a cover letter and resume. If you have additional questions regarding the position, you may direct them to Brian Turk at bturk@limestone.edu.

University of Iowa’s Brian Ferentz Details His ‘Slant’ Concept: Football at Iowa is different. It’s one of college football’s oldest programs, has the longest-tenured FBS coach, and it still lines up under Center on more than 75% of snaps. And if there is one run the Hawkeyes built its brand on, it’s the wide zone (or “Slant”) in the Hawkeye offensive system. At the heart of the concept is a circle the defense, C gap mentality, with one purpose: get into man-blocking scenarios. It’s a philosophy that has yielded over 5 yards a carry for over a decade. While this exclusive clinic report can be considered a complete install of the concept, the researchers at X&O Labs specifically highlight how offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his staff designs the concept to manipulate a weak support structure on the perimeter and into the boundary. Read More.

Centre (D-III - KY): Centre College is looking to hire a defensive line coach. Bachelor’s degree with previous collegiate experience as a player or a coach; CPR, AED, and First-Aid certifications will be required once hired; valid driver’s license required. Demonstrated knowledge and coaching skills of the sport of football and its playing rules; a commitment to the Division III philosophy; knowledge of NCAA and SAA rules; and a demonstrated ability to recruit, retain, and mentor student- athletes are essential. Additional qualifications include communication skills that allow for the ability to teach, motivate, and counsel student-athletes effectively as well as being self-motivated, positive, energetic, eager to teach, and a willingness to travel. Ability to foster a team environment as well as the ability and desire to work successfully within a team-oriented athletic department is essential. Knowledge of travel planning and scheduling. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

West Virginia: Pete Thamel tweets that Neal Brown is expected to add Coastal Carolina receivers coach Tony Washington to his staff as the new wide receivers coach.

Murray State (FCS - KY): NC State defensive quality control coach Cody Gibson is heading to Murray State as their new tight ends coach, per source.

NC State: Per source, Graduate assistant Jake Ellsworth is being promoted to a quality control role with Cody Gibson's departure to Murray State (FCS - KY).

Samford (FCS - AL): Per source, Samford’s new defensive staff includes Chris Boone (DC), Darien Moody (DL), and Brandon Cooper (LBs).

Houston Texans: Ian Rapoport shares that the Texans, who recently promoted defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach, are unlikely to fill the defensive coordinator role this upcoming season.

Cleveland Browns: After a month on staff, Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin has reportedly had a change of heart and is heading back to the Browns.

TCU: JaMarkus McFarland, a recent hire to Sonny Cumbie's Louisiana Tech staff, will instead join up with a different Sonny at TCU, sources tell FootballScoop.

SEC: The league has announced $777.8 million in total revenue, which is about twice as much as they distributed in 2015.

Denver Broncos: Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams is reportedly joining the Broncos staff.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.