The Scoop - Wednesday February 9, 2022

Missouri: Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has left the staff for an NFL homecoming.

Dubuque (D-III - IA): University of Dubuque located in Dubuque, Iowa is currently seeking a Defensive Graduate Assistant position. This position includes tuition for graduate school upon admission into the graduate program along with a stipend. This position does not include housing or meals. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to practice organization, academic support, game preparation, and recruiting. Looking for someone with experience on the defensive side of the ball, great character, and is good with building relations with individuals on and off the field. Review of applications will begin immediately and this position will begin June 1st. Interested applicants should send a resume to Rob Huberty at rhuberty@dbq.edu.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Presbyterian College is accepting applications for an unpaid Quality Control Intern on both Offense & Defense. Intern will assist the Coaching staff with day to day operations including film breakdown, game-planning, scouting, and recruiting. Previous interns have gone on to GA/QC roles and even been promoted to an assistant coach position. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Some team meals will be included. Interested applicants please send email with resume and references to presbyteriancollegeft@gmail.com

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is seeking qualified applicants for an Offensive Line Coach. This position will be responsible for duties including academic monitoring, recruiting, as well as additional assignments given by the head coach. The candidate needs to live in the Tri-States or greater New York Metropolitan. There is no housing provided. College coaching experience is required, and minority candidates are encouraged. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please place Offensive Line Coach as the title of your email. No phone calls please.

Oregon State: Former Colorado outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is expected to join the staff as a defensive analyst, per multiple reports.

Dubuque (D-III - IA): University of Dubuque located in Dubuque, Iowa is currently seeking an Offensive Graduate Assistant position. This position includes tuition for graduate school upon admission into the graduate program along with a stipend. This position does not include housing or meals. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to practice organization, academic support, game preparation, and recruiting. Looking for someone with experience on the offensive side of the ball, great character, and is good with building relations with individuals on and off the field. Review of applications will begin immediately and this position will begin June 1st. Interested applicants should send a resume to Miles Hookstead at mhookstead@dbq.edu.

Miami: The 'Canes formally announced the addition of Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator.

Minnesota Vikings: Jeremy Fowler tweets that Ed Donatell has emerged as the favorite for the Vikings defensive coordinator job. Donatell previously served as Vic Fangio's defensive coordinator in Denver.

New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen is reportedly considering adding Doug Marrone to the staff as his new offensive coordinator.

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to fill (2) part time openings on their staff, Linebacker and Quarterbacks. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, recruiting, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. The candidate needs to live in the Tri-States or greater New York Metropolitan. There is no housing provided. College coaching experience is a plus and minority candidates are encouraged. The compensation for each position is a seasonal stipend. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please title the email with the position for which you are applying. No phone calls please.

Minnesota Vikings: Mike Garafolo tweets that former Colts GM Ryan Grigson is joining the Vikings in a senior role in the personnel department. Grigson has since worked in personnel for the Browns and Seahawks after leaving Indianapolis.

Virginia Union (D-II): Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA has an opening for a full-time quarterbacks coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, recruiting an assigned territory with the successful recruitment of prospective student-athletes, academic support, QB skill instruction, practice/game planning and execution, and carrying out the primary scheme of the offense. Successful candidate will have a history of coaching Quarterbacks, experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office, and experience with strength and conditioning. Bachelor's degree required, and the completion of a successful background check. Please email a cover letter and resume to adparker@vuu.edu with the Subject Line “VUU QB position”. No phone calls, please.

Detroit Lions: Tight ends coach Ben Johnson has now officially been promoted to offensive coordinator on Dan Campbell's staff.

Columbia (FCS - NY): Columbia University has an immediate opening for a defensive line coach. Interested applicants should apply via this link.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Eastern Illinois University has an immediate opening on the DEFENSIVE side of the ball for a Quality Control coach. This position is strictly volunteer and would serve the defensive staff assisting with game planning, creating cutups & reports, and breaking down film. Experience with DVSport is preferred, but not required. Please send all resumes & cover letters to akbrady@eiu.edu. No phone calls please.

Methodist (D-III - NC): Methodist University is accepting applications for a full-time assistant coaching position. This is a defensive position and possible coordinating title / responsibilities for the right candidate. Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred. Successful coaching experience required with demonstrated experience in the recruitment and retention of student athletes at the NCAA III level. Send letter of application, resume and contact information on three professional references to kgwilliams@methodist.edu and fill out an application at this link. Applications will be reviewed immediately upon arrival and continue until the position is filled. Methodist University in harmony with its tradition takes seriously the ethical and moral development of students. Methodist University reserves the right to authenticate academic and professional credentials and consult public records prior to extending offers of employment. AA/EOE.

Bates (D-III - ME): Matt Coyne, the defensive coordinator / defensive backs coach at Wesleyan (D-III - DE) the last five seasons, has been named the new head coach.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Eastern Illinois Universityhas an immediate opening on the OFFENSIVE side of the ball for a Quality Control coach. This position is strictly volunteer and would serve the offensive staff assisting with game planning, creating cutups & reports, and breaking down film. Experience with DVSport is preferred, but not required. Please send all resumes & cover letters to cdhoover@eiu.edu. No phone calls please.

New York Giants: Aaron Wilson shares that Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox are expected to join the defensive staff under Wink Martindale. Ryan and Wink worked together in Baltimore last season, while Cox spent the last three seasons with the Falcons.

Labor Push: The effort to classify all FBS football players as employees is now underway.

Michigan: Sources confirm to FootballScoop Jim Harbaugh is planning to hire Jesse Minter as his new defensive coordinator.

New York Giants: Mike Garafolo shares that Adam Henry, who has spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys coaching the receivers, is likely to become the new receivers coach.

Miami: Mario Cristobal details what an interview to get on his staff looks like and the depth guys are asked to prepare for.

Holy Cross (FCS - MA): Head coach Bob Chesney has signed an extension. Details here.

San Francisco 49ers: Watch new head coach Mike McDaniel talk with his quarterback the first time.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Eastern Illinois University has an immediate opening for an Operations & Video Quality Control position. This position is strictly volunteer and would serve the Operations staff by taking lead on all video operations while assisting with travel plans, recruiting & other day to day tasks for the program. Experience with DVSport is preferred, but not required. Please send all resumes & cover letters to jrmeussling@eiu.edu. No phone calls please.





