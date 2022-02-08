The Scoop - Tuesday February 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Cisco (JC - TX): John O'Mera, who went 105-52 during a 14-year run as the head coach at Eastern Arizona (JC), has been named head coach.

Eastern (D-III - PA): Eastern University has an opening for a restricted-earnings Offensive Line coach. This position will include a very competitive stipend (no benefits). The position will be responsible for coaching the offensive line, recruiting a designated area, and assisting the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator with all other assigned duties. Please send resume and list of references to football@eastern.edu.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University Football is looking to fill their defensive line coaching position. This is a full-time position. Interested candidates cna send their materials to RMUfootballops@gmail.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The organization is set to interview ESPN's Louis Riddick for their GM job, Ian Rapoport shares. Riddick most recently worked with an NFL team in 2013 as the Eagles director of pro personnel.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to fill an entry level Quarterbacks position. This is a great opportunity to run your own room under the direction of the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. Compensation for this position includes meals, housing, and a stipend. This position will live in the dorm. Preference will be given to those with a strength, video, or computer background. This is a great opportunity to coach college football and to gain experience working with a college program and leading a position group. Film duties, practice planning, game planning, equipment, weight room, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please e-mail resumes to neofootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for these positions will start immediately. --

Butler (FCS - IN): Per source, Mike Uremovich has completed his staff as follows: Alex Barr (OL / run game coordinator), Ray Holmes (WRs), Caden Murphy (QBs), Matt McCarroll (RBs), Matt Alderfer (TEs), Jeff Knowles (DC / LBs), Jacob White (safeties), Adam Siwicki (DL), Joe Chesire (STC / Corners), and Kiera Miller (director of football iniatives).

Minnesota Vikings: The team has put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive backs coach / pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator job under Kevin O'Connell, Tom Pelissero shares.

Denver Broncos: Mike Klis reports that new head coach Nathaniel Hackett has informed Ed Donatell (DC), Reggie Herring (LBs), Chris Beake (defensive pass game coordinator), Wade Harman (TEs) Mike Heistand (assistant DL) and Chris Cook (offensive quality control) that they are not being retained.

UTEP: Drew Liddle, who spent last season as the offensive line coach at Abilene Christian (FCS - TX), has joined Dana Dimel's staff as tight ends / fullbacks coach. Liddle previously worked with coach Dimel on staff at Kansas State.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to fill an entry level Tight Ends position. This is a great opportunity to run your own room under the direction of the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. Compensation for this position includes meals, housing, and a stipend. This position will live in the dorm. Preference will be given to those with a strength, video, or computer background. This is a great opportunity to coach college football and to gain experience working with a college program and leading a position group. Film duties, practice planning, game planning, equipment, weight room, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please e-mail resumes to neofootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for these positions will start immediately. --

Western Michigan: Along with the addition of Greg Whalen as tight ends coach (which we shared last week), the program has announced that co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Eric Evans will be transitioning to pass game coordinator / running backs coach, tight ends coach Chris Chestnut will be moving to wide receivers, defensive tackles coach David Denham will serve as special teams coordinator, and safeties coach Joe Palcic will be assistant special teams coordinator. Additionally, Ted Hefter will move to a graduate assistant role on offense.

Adrian (D-III - MI): Siena Heights (NAIA - MI) defensive coordinator Ron Shiels has accepted the same role on the Adrian staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University is looking for offensive, defensive, and special teams interns. These positions are available to those aspiring to get into the coaching profession. Positions include, but is not limited to: coaching own position, recruiting assigned area, video editing/coordinating, film sharing, manage and direct scout team, weekly data input, weekly reports, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates are organized and have knowledge in Hudl/video editing, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. This is a Volunteer Position, with potential stipend. Local applicants are encouraged to apply, position will begin immediately. Please send a resume and cover letter to Brian Dougherty at brian.dougherty@valpo.edu. No phone calls, please.

Maryland: Mike Locksley is adding former Alabama player Wes Neighbors to Terps' staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Auburn: As speculation about the job security of Bryan Harsin continues, Auburn decided to release a statement regarding the football program yesterday that doesn't exactly clear the air.

Hawaii: Jimbo Davis, who was on the Nevada staff last year, has joined the program as a quality control coach.

Ottawa University Arizona (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona has an immediate opening for two graduate assistant or restricted earnings coaches for Wide Receivers and Defensive Line. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program with a 3.0 GPA. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, a meal plan, as well as a healthy stipend. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Head Coach, Mike Nesbitt at mike.nesbitt@ottawa.edu.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Blair Cavanaugh has joined the program as special teams quality control and "The Word" coordinator.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II): TAMUK is looking to fill an offensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following; film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelors degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email javelinaFB@gmail.com. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

Why coaches choose QwikCut - From Ben Blackmon:

Lewis & Clark (D-III - OR): Head coach Jay Locey has recently decided to retire and assistant head coach / offensive coordinator Joe Bushman has been tabbed to lead the Pioneers.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Erik Pratt has joined the program as tight ends coach / recruiting coordinator. Pratt has previous coaching stops at Chowan (D-II - NC) and Wingate (D-II - NC).

Faulkner (NAIA - GA): West Florida (D-II) defensive graduate assistant Jordan Remsza has accepted the defensive backs job.

Miami: Georgia secondary coach Jahmile Addae has agreed to a two-year deal to become the new secondary coach at The U, multiple outlets are reporting.

Texas State: Changes are reportedly coming on the offensive side of the ball for Jake Spavital's staff heading into a critical fourth year.

New Orleans: The Saints are promoting Dennis Allen to head coach.

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Youngstown State is losing its defensive coordinator to a Power 5 job and replacing him with a Division II coordinator. Details here.

Texas: Texas is reportedly working to hire David Cutcliffe to an off-field position. Details here.

Oklahoma State: Despite significant pay cut in leaving Auburn, Derek Mason to become Oklahoma State's top-paid assistant.

Nebraska: Scott Frost snags Vince Guinta from Baylor for a senior-level role on his staff in Lincoln.

Joe Burrow: Joe Burrow's advice to young athletes, "Work in silence."

Houston Texans: Lovie Smith has finalized a deal to be the new head coach of the Texans.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.