The Scoop - Monday February 7, 2022

Texas: Texas is reportedly working to hire David Cutcliffe to an off-field position. Details here.

Chicago Bears: The team has announced the addition of Jim Dray as tight ends coach. Dray spent eight seasons as a tight end in the NFL and spent the past three seasons as an offensive quality control assistant with the Browns and Cardinals.

South Carolina: Jody Wright is expected to join the staff as tight ends coach, sources share with FootballScoop. Wright won the FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year award in 2016 for his work at Alabama and spent the last two season on staff with the Giants as an offensive assistant and was with the Cleveland Browns before that. Matt Zenitz first reported the move.

Florida State: FSU has announced several off the field additions to the staff: Darrick Yray (general manager of personnel), Gabe Fertitta (senior offensive analyst) and Greg Moss (defensive analyst). Yray most recently served as director of player personnel at Oregon State. Fertitta, the former head coach at Catholic High (Baton Rouge, LA), was on staff at Louisville and Moss was defensive backs coach at Charleston Southern.

Riverside City College (JC - CA): Riverside City College has an immediate position open for a Linebackers or Defensive Line Coach. Seeking a well qualified coach with significant experience coaching in competitive levels. The ideal candidate will have the ability to teach excellent technique and fundamentals, have a strong recruiting background with experience recruiting the inland empire, possess the ability to support diverse groups and make a year round commitment to executing seasonal responsibilities related to a year round football program. This is a stipend with possible adjunct teaching position. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, professional resume’ and reference page to associate head coach James Kuk at James.Kuk@rcc.edu.

FAU: Pete Thamel tweets that FAU is expected to hire former Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford as assistant working with the tight ends.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Per source, Clay Bignell has joined the staff as safeties coach / defensive pass game coordinator. Bignell spent last season as a defensive analyst at Vanderbilt.

Maryland: Mike Locksley is expected to add FAU inside linebackers coach Lance Thompson to the staff, Pete Thamel tweets. Thompson has coached at Alabama three different times and also has stops at Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Tennessee and UCF.

Catawba (D-II - NC): Catawba College is currently accepting resumes for an experienced Offensive Line Coach. This position will work closely with HC and Offensive Staff. Duties will include on-field coaching, game plan development, off campus recruiting and player evaluations. The successful candidate must be a strong recruiter with strong interpersonal skills. Please send resume, cover letter and references to cjwalker@catawba.edu.

Josh Gattis: The text the former Michigan offensive coordinator sent to his players sheds light on why he took the Miami job.

Houston Texans: The Texans have had talks with associate head coach / defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about their head coaching job, per multiple reports. Tom Pelissero shares

UMass: Per source, Randall Jette is joining Don Brown's staff as a defensive analyst. Jette, a former all-conference defensive back at UMass, was recently promoted to corners coach at Howard.

Keiser (NAIA - FL): Keiser University (West Palm Beach, FL) has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings Defensive Coach, preferably Linebackers or Defensive Line. The position is a stipend position, no housing, no meals. Primary responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities include coaching a position, film breakdown, recruiting, graphic design and data entry. The candidate should possess exceptional organization and communication skills, as well as the ability to motivate and hold players to a high standard of excellence. This is an entry level position. College playing experience and/or previous coaching experience is preferred. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Robbie Owens at vandal1313@gmail.com if interested. PLEASE ONLY SERIOUS APPLICANTS! Review of applicants will begin immediately with an immediate start date thereafter.

Virginia Tech: Dyrell Roberts, who served as the wide receivers coach / passing game coordinator at Western Illinois last season, is joining the Hokies program as an offensive analyst.

Indianapolis (D-II - IN): UIndy is currently accepting applications / resumes for a defensive intern position - OLBs. Prior coaching or playing experience is preferred. This position includes a stipend, some meals, but no housing. If interested please email Tim Cooper at coopertp@uindy.edu. Please no phone calls.

Miami Dolphins: Mike McDaniel will be the Fins' new head coach.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to fill an entry level Running Backs position. This is a great opportunity to run your own room under the direction of the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. Compensation for this position includes meals, housing, and a stipend. This position will live in the dorm. Preference will be given to those with a strength, video, or computer background. This is a great opportunity to coach college football and to gain experience working with a college program and leading a position group. Film duties, practice planning, game planning, equipment, weight room, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please e-mail resumes to neofootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for these positions will start immediately.

New York Giants: Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with the Giants, per multiple reports. Prior to joining the Missouri staff, Wilks was the defensive coordinator for the Browns and also served as the head coach of the Cardinals for a season.

Miami: Mario Cristobal is hiring Josh Gattis as his new offensive coordinator. More on the move here.

Bendictine (D-III - IL): Benedictine is looking for a week 2 (9.10.22) game this Fall. Please email jschroeder@ben.edu if interested.

Cruziero (Brazil): The Cruzeiro American Football organization has a very awesome opportunity to coach in the beautiful country of Brazil. Looking for 3 coaches and all positions are NO PAY but will include Housing, Round trip airfare, gym membership and ALL meals. Period will be July thru December. OL coach, DL coach and LB/ST Coordinator coach are the positions available. Please send resumes to fbheadcoachcruzeiro@gmail.com.

Long Island University (FCS): Winona State (D-II - MN) special teams coordinator / linebackers coach Rocco Dimeco has left to join the LIU staff.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to fill an entry level wide receivers position. This is a great opportunity to run your own room under the direction of the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. Compensation for this position includes meals, housing, and a stipend. This position will live in the dorm. Preference will be given to those with a strength, video, or computer background. This is a great opportunity to coach college football and to gain experience working with a college program and leading a position group. Film duties, practice planning, game planning, equipment, weight room, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please e-mail resumes to neofootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for these positions will start immediately.

