The Scoop - Friday March 18, 2022

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Chris Bolden, who served as tight ends coach and assistant special teams coordinator the past few seasons at Central Oklahoma (FCS) has joined the Valpo staff as receivers coach.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University has an opening for an offensive graduate assistant. Candidate will coach an offensive skill position (RBs), have a recruiting area, and be responsible for other duties assigned by head coach. Bachelors degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and being able to be admitted to our MBA or MS Education program is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Minorities are encouraged to apply. Grad school tuition and housing is available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to jjkostner@limestone.edu. No phone calls please.

Applying 3 Universal Coverage Principles in a Multiple Split Field Robber System: Bridgewater College (VA) is a 100-mile stretch from Blacksburg, so the Robber coverage system roots still run deep through Route 81 South. The Eagle’s defense is built on “route ownership” and has become a Robber, man-match outfit on more than 80% of snaps the last three seasons. The coverage structure is built on funneling receivers from inside-out, not outside-in alignments to keep vertical threats out of the middle of the field, which has allowed them to play Robber concepts to open sets without having to roll safeties, including in its pressures. But to this, defensive coordinator Mike Giancola ditched the trite “flat, hook/curl, hash” zone language for aggressive action terms like steal/sluff, rob/carry, apex/overlap which are taught to every defender at the second and third levels. The linear shift in language has significantly helped in teaching split field coverage carryover with universal application for up to 14 base and pressure coverages in the Eagles system. Read more here.

Albright (D-III - PA): Albright College has a staff opening for a wide receivers coach. Pay is $10,000 over 10 months and Housing. Interested Candidates email Resume and References to icollins@albright.edu. No phone calls, please.

Coastal Carolina: Graduate assistant Cody Ladutko has been promoted to tight ends coach and Malcolm Dixon, who coached the tight ends last year, will move to receivers, Pete Thamel tweets.

Frostburg State (D-II - MD): Albright (D-III - PA) receivers coach Tyler Sterner has accepted the quarterbacks job, per source.

Oregon: Longtime Washington assistant Bob Gregory is returning to Eugene, per a report. More here.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University has an opening for two (2) defensive graduate assistant positions. Candidate will coach a defensive position, have a recruiting area, and be responsible for other duties assigned by head coach. Bachelors degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and being able to be admitted to our MBA or MS Education program is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Minorities are encouraged to apply. Grad school tuition and housing is available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to jmstaab@limestone.edu. No phone calls please.

Macalester (D-III - MN): Phil Nicolaides has been announced as the new head coach after serving as the defensive coordinator at Randolph-Macon (D-III - VA) the past six seasons.

Pace (D-II - NY): Pace has added Springfield (D-III - MA) graduate assistant Gavin Harley to the staff as defensive backs, Cal Lutheran (D-III) defensive line coach Josh Holmes to the staff as defensive line coach, and former Long Island (FCS) and Buffalo assistant Ken Merchant as quarterbacks coach.

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): Stephen Hospital, known as "coach Doc" has joined the staff as offensive line coach and run game coordinator sources tell FootballScoop. Coach Doc previously served as the tight ends coach / offensive graduate assistant at Southeastern (NAIA - FL).

Wingate (D-II - NC): Wingate University has openings for two defensive graduate assistants (defensive backs and LBs or DL) . Bachelor's degree required with a 3.0 or HIgher GPA. These positions require coaching or playing experience. College playing experience is preferred. Responsibilities include assisting in all aspects of the football program: Film upload/breakdown, practice organization, assisting position coach, coaching the scout team, and other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator / Head Coach. Compensation: Tuition, Room/Board and Stipend. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and recommendations to Rashaan Jordan at r.jordan@wingate.edu.

Albany State (D-II - GA): Robert Morris (FCS - PA) wide receivers coach Charlie Skalaski has joined the staff at Albany State.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania (D-II): IUP is accepting applications for a restricted earnings assistant football coach serving the defensive line. Requirements: bachelor's degree, minimum of three years of college coaching experience or equivalent high school coaching experience. Please send resumes to patort@iup.edu. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants please apply at this link. Applicants will be reviewed immediately. The search will remain open until filled.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tim Bennett has joined the staff as defensive backs coach after spending last season as a defensive graduate assistant at Toledo.

Carroll College (NAIA - MT): Carroll College has an opening for an immediate opening for a running back coach. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Possible recruiting area as well. This is a part time, stipend position (no meals or housing). Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Offensive Coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel at apfannensitel@carroll.edu.

Samford (FCS - AL): Per source, Arkansas special teams analyst Mike Krysl is returning to Samford as special teams coordinator / tight ends coach. He previously held the same position in 2016 and 2017. Krysl has also coordinated teams at Georgia Southern and Army.

Crown (D-III - MN): Derrick Taylor has been named wide receivers coach, per source. Taylor just wrapped up his playing career at Trinity International, where he was a standout quarterback.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Per source, Kevon Beckwith has left Northwestern State (FCS - LA) and has accepted the defensive line job at UIW.

Birmingham Stallions: Skip Holtz's staff will consist of John Chavis (DC / LBs), Jonathan Himebauch (OL), Mike Jones (WRs), Larry Kirksey (RBs), Bill Johnson (DL), and Corey Chamblin (DBs). Holtz will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Sterling (NAIA - KS): Shawn Daniel has been named the program's new offensive coordinator. Daniel previously served in the same role at Missouri Valley (NAIA).

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Zack Lucas has joined the staff as director of football operations.

Virginia Tech: AJ Hampton has accepted a defensive graduate assistant job working with the defensive backs.

South Dakota: Northern Illinois staffer Chuck Case has accepted an offensive graduate assistant job with the Jacrabbits.

