The Scoop - Saturday February 26, 2022

Baylor: Offensive line coach Eric Mateos is no longer a candidate for the Georgia offensive line position, tweets David Smoak of Sic Em 365 Radio.

Boston College: Jeff Hafley has officially promoted Savon Huggins to running backs coach and named Darrell Wyatt his wide receivers coach.

Sean McVay: In case you missed it, the big news from last night is that McVay will coach the Rams' Super Bowl defense rather than analyze it from a TV booth

