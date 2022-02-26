The Scoop - Saturday February 26, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429
2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.
Baylor: Offensive line coach Eric Mateos is no longer a candidate for the Georgia offensive line position, tweets David Smoak of Sic Em 365 Radio.
Boston College: Jeff Hafley has officially promoted Savon Huggins to running backs coach and named Darrell Wyatt his wide receivers coach.
Sean McVay: In case you missed it, the big news from last night is that McVay will coach the Rams' Super Bowl defense rather than analyze it from a TV booth.
FBS STAFF TRACKER
AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE
NFL STAFF TRACKER
BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS
2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.
Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.