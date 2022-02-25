The Scoop - Friday February 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Butler (JC - KS): Butler Community College is now accepting applicants for an offensive assistant coaching WR / Residential Life Assistant. Compensation includes salary, benefits, housing, and meals. Job duties include coaching a position, working along with Residential Life, recruiting area, and film breakdown. Qualifications include a Bachelors Degree, playing WR at the collegiate level or 3 years coaching experience at the collegiate level. Apply via this link.

USC: The Trojans are expected to hire veteran NFL assistant Will Harriger as a senior offensive analyst where he will work with quarterbacks, Pete Thamel tweets. Harringer previously worked with Russell Wilson in Seattle.

NIU’s Multiple Puller Evolution of its Pin and Pull Concept: Backside movement and the inability to track the backside linebacker were concurrent issues in NIU’s pin and pull game. It usually is when you're running a man concept on the play side but a zone concept on the backside. “It got to the point where our Guard and Tackle were running into down blocks,” offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa told us. So, in week two of this season, offensive coordinator Eric Eidsness and his staff made a unique tweak to the four-surface Pin and Pull; it’s one that propelled the concept to a 19.5% explosivity rate and 6.3 yards a carry, vaulting the Huskies run game to a top-five finish nationally at the FBS level, with over 240 yards a game. Read more [watch game film].

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Pete Thamel tweets that Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA) defensive coordinator JJ Clark is the new linebackers coach, and three coaches have earned promotions in quality control coach / co-special teams coordinator Joe Pappalardo being promoted to special teams coordinator, tight ends coach Brian Baca will now coach the quarterbacks and and senior offensive analyst Antonio Bradford will coach the tight ends.

Thiel (D-III - PA): Thiel College located in Greenville, PA is looking to hire an Offensive Coordinator. This is a full time position with benefits. Interested candidates should send a Resume, Cover Letter and List of 3 references to Sam Bauman sbauman@thiel.edu. No phone calls please.

Atlanta Falcons: The team has hired former Bears GM Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive, Tom Pelissero shares.

Lycoming (D-III - PA): Lycoming College is accepting applications for a part-time entry level coaching position. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all facets of the program, including coaching a position, recruiting prospective student-athletes, organization and planning of all practices, game preparation, film breakdown, and monitoring the academic progress of student-athletes. A Bachelor’s degree is required. Previous participation and/or coaching experience with the DL/ LBs or DB’s is preferred. This position is for 1450 hours annually and will pay an hourly rate based on experience. There are also some meals included. Interested candidates should apply for the part-time assistant coach position found via this link.

Franklin Pierce (D-II - NH): Franklin Pierce University Football (Rindge, NH) is looking to fill a restricted earnings (DL) assistant position starting March 1st. The job pays $18K over nine months with no housing or benefits. Preference will be given to coaches who have college football playing experience at DL. Please send your resume & references to ewent@franklinpierce.edu no phone calls please.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant. This position includes a tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for potentially coaching their own position / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Head Coach, Cris Reisert, at tuemployment@tiffin.edu.

Indianapolis Colts: Stephen Holder tweets that Mike Mitchell, a former NFL safety and former Colts player is joining the coaching staff as an assistant secondary coach. Mitchell spent a decade in the league as a player.

Buffalo Bills: Austin Gund, who spent the last three seasons on the Wake Forest staff as a graduate assistant, has accepted a position on the Bills staff.

